(MSN)   The Michigan Judge who berated and threatened jail time to an elderly cancer patient over some unkempt weeds outside his home has apologized. "I made a mistake"   (msn.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, MSN  
•       •       •

swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.


I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's sorry you people were offended.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn


Nothing about that strikes me as sincere, but I'm a cynical bastard.
 
sniderman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I got crucified by the entire nation for being a jackass and I'd like everyone to stop throwing rocks at my front door."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn

Nothing about that strikes me as sincere, but I'm a cynical bastard.


That's pretty close to taking personal responsibility. None of that "I'm sorry if my words were misconstrued" bullshiat. Agreeing to appear before the review board BEFORE they tell you to is almost unheard of.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I apologize to the person who appeared before me


Couldn't even use his name?  Nice.

/Burhan Chowdhury, BTW
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A "mistake" is if you forget to lock your front door. You berated a poor man of color with cancer because you're white and powerful and could. You did it on purpose. It was not a "mistake". The mistake is that you were ever made a judge. Resign or be removed.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FAFO in record time, enough for the attention span challenged.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn

Nothing about that strikes me as sincere, but I'm a cynical bastard.


Threatening to jail an elderly cancer patient for overgrown weeds isn't a "mistake" FFS, it's farking cruelty and more than likely racism, she is only farking apologizing because she got caught, scumbag racist judges do this kind of shiat thousands of times a day in America.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?


Yes.  In Michigan, lawyers and attorneys are not only supposed to report themselves for misconduct.  In some cases, we are required to, such as in the event we are convicted of any crime that is more than a traffic offense.  Likewise, we are required to narc on each other if another attorney does something that calls into serious question another attorney's character and fitness to practice law.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vsavatar: NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?

Yes.  In Michigan, lawyers and attorneys are not only supposed to report themselves for misconduct.  In some cases, we are required to, such as in the event we are convicted of any crime that is more than a traffic offense.  Likewise, we are required to narc on each other if another attorney does something that calls into serious question another attorney's character and fitness to practice law.


I meant to say lawyers and judges.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn


There was an awful lot of self-conratulations about how big she was being and how much integrity she has. And frankly, no apology negates the honest opinions she expressed, treating any person like a monster for failing to trim their weeds is not acceptable.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: swaniefrmreddeer: sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn

Nothing about that strikes me as sincere, but I'm a cynical bastard.

That's pretty close to taking personal responsibility. None of that "I'm sorry if my words were misconstrued" bullshiat. Agreeing to appear before the review board BEFORE they tell you to is almost unheard of.


Smarter than usual about managing it, but too used to judicially neutral language to actually pull off the apology quite right
 
IDisME
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Resignation is the only apology required.
 
squidloe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.


Yep, I'm sorry this made it outside of the confines of my courtroom is what she should have said. It's what she meant.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No no no.  You're supposed to double down and then get invited to speak at CPAC
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I made a mistake"

And it only took a tsunami of hate for her to come to that realization. What a bright girl she is.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's an idiot, and shouldn't be a judge, but I'm pretty sure no apology exists that would be satisfactory on Fark.

"She said it was a mistake. That's not what a mistake is."
"She's only sorry she got caught."
.
.
.
"She wasn't on her knees, weeping."
"She didn't commit harakiri. How can she expect us to believe she's truly sorry? nOnPoLogY!"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What are the odds she sits on the HOA in her neighborhood?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?


it's like when you are expensive enough, ie, important, you get to surrender yourself to the police with a lawyer at your elbow, rather than get your door kicked in at 3am
it's unsurprising that you would not be familiar with all of the perks of the Better People[tm] package
/she should 'retire', but this apologish statement is more than most judges of her mindset would do
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: No no no.  You're supposed to double down and then get invited to speak at CPAC


Charlie will start a gofundme to get her a new Mercedes.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vsavatar: NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?

Yes.  In Michigan, lawyers and attorneys are not only supposed to report themselves for misconduct.  In some cases, we are required to, such as in the event we are convicted of any crime that is more than a traffic offense.  Likewise, we are required to narc on each other if another attorney does something that calls into serious question another attorney's character and fitness to practice law.


What's the ratio of "supposed to report" over "actually report?" B/c a lot of industries in a lot of places have "self oversight" that is, um, worthless.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

squidloe: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

Yep, I'm sorry this made it outside of the confines of my courtroom is what she should have said. It's what she meant.


Yep, you can bet if this wasn't something that seem outside the court then nothing would have happened.

Like the Arbery and Floyd murders, people like this aren't sorry for their actions-they are sorry they got caught. I'm sure the appropriate response to someone in their 70s with cancer who demonstrated difficulty breathing is to threaten them with jail. That'll teach them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: A "mistake" is if you forget to lock your front door. You berated a poor man of color with cancer because you're white and powerful and could. You did it on purpose. It was not a "mistake". The mistake is that you were ever made a judge. Resign or be removed.


A "mistake" would have been reviewing the wrong documentation and confusing him with someone else, who was being berated for actual bad behavior.

She said and did exactly what she intended to do, to the person she intended to do it too. He even stated that he was very ill, and this didn't matter to her. Theres literally no mistake at all. She's just trash who was caught being trash. Judges exist to exercise judgement, not to mindlessly mete out punishment to those powerless to resist.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's funny how, when stuff like this happens, the reaction from the general public is that the perpetrator should disappear from public sight and never reappear. It would be fun if that could happen, but people need to make a living and continue to live, so they don't go away. It's a lot better if they could recognize that they made a mistake and try to do better.

I don't think this person should be on the bench. I think she should step down or be removed. But I can see that she's at least saying the things someone should say here, and seems to be trying to take the right actions to fix the problem. So hey, keep doing that kind of thing, lady.

The depressing part is that there are much, much worse judges out there.
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.


yep, woman is  Queen of Harpies  that is for sure.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?


It is.  My take is it's just PR, though.  It is just a matter of time before it goes to them anyway and this whore of a judge is trying to "get ahead" of it.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: treating any person like a monster for failing to trim their weeds



Maybe she's also on her HOA board and so it was just out of habit?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I apologize to the person who appeared before me


Couldn't even use his name?  Nice.

/Burhan Chowdhury, BTW


this all day
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: She's an idiot, and shouldn't be a judge, but I'm pretty sure no apology exists that would be satisfactory on Fark.

"She said it was a mistake. That's not what a mistake is."
"She's only sorry she got caught."
.
.
.
"She wasn't on her knees, weeping."
"She didn't commit harakiri. How can she expect us to believe she's truly sorry? nOnPoLogY!"


Fark is not the hurdle of satisfaction any apology has to clear. I get it, you hate Farkers but only insofar as you can announce it on Fark how much you hate them. Kudos.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IDisME: Resignation is the only apology required.


It's acceptable, but seppuku would be preferred.
 
IvanTheSilent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: She's an idiot, and shouldn't be a judge, but I'm pretty sure no apology exists that would be satisfactory on Fark.

"She said it was a mistake. That's not what a mistake is."
"She's only sorry she got caught."
.
.
.
"She wasn't on her knees, weeping."
"She didn't commit harakiri. How can she expect us to believe she's truly sorry? nOnPoLogY!"


No.  Quite a few of us agree, resignation would show a sincerity to her apology.

Harikiri would also be acceptable, but a bit much.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.  She doubled down before she acted all contrite, and that only because the story went viral and she had hoardes of people calling for her to be removed.  She's sorry people noticed she was a coont.  She should be removed anyway.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?


If you're playing paintball, get marked, and no one sees it, do you wipe or do you raise your hand and self-report that you're out?

Same with professional ethics. In my field, we have a national ethics board and you can ask questions before you do a thing, confess after you do a thing, or get turned in if you get caught.
 
EL EM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By the time the poor old man came before the court the weeds had been trimmed. The cruelty remained.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: vsavatar: NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?

Yes.  In Michigan, lawyers and attorneys are not only supposed to report themselves for misconduct.  In some cases, we are required to, such as in the event we are convicted of any crime that is more than a traffic offense.  Likewise, we are required to narc on each other if another attorney does something that calls into serious question another attorney's character and fitness to practice law.

What's the ratio of "supposed to report" over "actually report?" B/c a lot of industries in a lot of places have "self oversight" that is, um, worthless.


Well, we're allowed to use our professional judgment to determine whether an attorney's behavior warrants a mandatory report.  I almost reported an attorney who forged a signature on a proposed order and submitted it to the court, and it was way more favorable to her client than the actual order.  I tried contacting her numerous times to get her side of the story, but I kept not getting responses.  Finally, the day before the hearing where I asked for the order to be vacated and the attorney to be sanctioned, she contacted me and swore it was a mistake, that she e-signed and submitted an earlier draft of the order from back when the parties were still negotiating.

She started to argue with me at the hearing the next day about having to pay my fees to correct the problem, but ultimately the judge persuaded her that perhaps it wasn't something she should be arguing about, given the seriousness of her error, and she ended up paying most of my fees.  She and the judge also had a private conversation in chambers after the hearing, where I assume he probably tore into her, but I didn't ask about it.  I gave her a break by lowering my fees a bit, because I found out she was in cancer treatment at the time, but I couldn't give everything away, because it was my client's money.  I was going to send off the request for investigation that afternoon until she called me and explained what had happened.  She missed having the bar possibly reprimand or suspend her by a matter of hours.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.


Pretty much

"I'm holding myself accounting because I got caught."

So, is this the judicial equivalent of wyte women tears?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: She's an idiot, and shouldn't be a judge, but I'm pretty sure no apology exists that would be satisfactory on Fark.

"She said it was a mistake. That's not what a mistake is."
"She's only sorry she got caught."
.
.
.
"She wasn't on her knees, weeping."
"She didn't commit harakiri. How can she expect us to believe she's truly sorry? nOnPoLogY!"


If she had spent a day or so to sleep on it and then decided she made a mistake in her ruling, and immediately issued a sincere apology and reversed her decision, I'd be okay with that.  Everyone has shiatty days, and we can snap at people and make rash decisions we regret the next day.  It happens.  We're human.

That was a week ago.  Clearly she did not do that.  Only after this story caught national attention and she had loads of people calling for her head, realizing she was too late to get ahead of the story, did she decide it would be in her best interest to at least try and mitigate the bad press and issue a public apology and report herself.  This is pure CYA.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology


But she didn't. She flat-out said she was wrong and directly apologized for her actions, in those words.

swaniefrmreddeer: Nothing about that strikes me as sincere, but I'm a cynical bastard.


Your personal feelings are irrelevant, though. She didn't pass the buck, wave it off, or couch it in weasel words. She said she was wrong, said she made a mistake, and specifically apologized for what she did. She didn't apologize for how someone felt or "if you were offended" or anything like that. She took ownership of what she did and laid the blame directly at her own feet.

It's fine if you don't believe her, but I'm not a mind-reader and neither are you, so all we can ask of people is that when they issue a public apology, it's an actual apology and not weasel words.

This was an actual apology. Whether she means it in her heart, none of us can say. The fact remains, she did exactly what we always ask of people in this position, something we rarely see from those in public life.

if we're even damning people for THAT now based on nothing more than vague cynicism, why should anybody bother doing the right thing?
 
vmcore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn

Nothing about that strikes me as sincere, but I'm a cynical bastard.


You came across as much smaller of a person than that. The apology wasn't to you, thankfully.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: A "mistake" is if you forget to lock your front door. You berated a poor man of color with cancer because you're white and powerful and could. You did it on purpose. It was not a "mistake". The mistake is that you were ever made a judge. Resign or be removed.


I attached the wrong file to an email sent to my boss. That was a "mistake." Treating another person like shiat is a conscious choice.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every time I hear of one of these grown-ass adults making a 'mistake' when even a child would have known better, I can only think about how many other stupid 'mistakes' this dumbass has made that didn't get out and rile up the internet but seriously affected someone's life.

She's only sorry this got out and she got caught being who she really is.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: NewportBarGuy: Wait a f*cking second.. "self-reported" is a real thing?

it's like when you are expensive enough, ie, important, you get to surrender yourself to the police with a lawyer at your elbow, rather than get your door kicked in at 3am
it's unsurprising that you would not be familiar with all of the perks of the Better People[tm] package
/she should 'retire', but this apologish statement is more than most judges of her mindset would do


It's similar to "ignorance of the law is not an excuse", unless it's a "White crime" like conspiring to fraudulently get votes, by intimidating a state elector. When that happens the accused must not only know for certain he is breaking the law (how you could prove this in a million years, I don't know), but you must also take a one pound or more shiat on the actual Constitution while committing the crime.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Walker: A "mistake" is if you forget to lock your front door. You berated a poor man of color with cancer because you're white and powerful and could. You did it on purpose. It was not a "mistake". The mistake is that you were ever made a judge. Resign or be removed.

I attached the wrong file to an email sent to my boss. That was a "mistake." Treating another person like shiat is a conscious choice.


The choice that Conservatives always seem to make when a minority gets in trouble.

They're not assholes because of some birth defect, miseducation or misplacement of social priorities, they're assholes because they like being assholes, and they know that they can almost always get away with being assholes because assholes love it when other assholes are being assholes to people. It's the entirety of their reason for existing. This is why the people who were always the thugs and bullies in Jr. High School always make the best Cops, at least where other Cops are concerned.

If someone grows up poor and an asshole-moron, they go to jail or at least can't stay out of petty trouble with the law or their employer, or they can go into Law Enforcement. If one is rich and an asshole-moron, they go to Law School at some prestigious University because daddy can always just write a another check.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sorceror: swaniefrmreddeer: She issued a non-pology, her only regret is that it went viral.

I dunno, the quotes seem a cut above 'sorry you were offended':

"I made a mistake," Krot said in a statement shared with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, by the court Thursday. "I acted intemperately. I'm very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself."

Also:

And she said she's reporting herself to a state commission that probes judicial misbehavior.

Not that those oversight boards do a lot in the way of actual punishment, but it's more than most judges do.

/ Should still be a firing offense but once in a while people reflect and learn


This.  She seems genuinely repentant, but this is also the type of thing that would have gone unpunished if not for the internet, which sucks.

Many people in the past have had to sit by and be victimized by judicial misconduct.

I am one of those people.  I was subject to misconduct by an administrative law judge in NYC (parking ticket) and I wrote a long, detailed letter to to other the judges boss and the mayor's office.  I actually received responses from both offices but there was no real justice as far as I know.  That judge still presides over cases in which people are fined real money and property.
 
