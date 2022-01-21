 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   South Korean man facing Federal prison time for illegally exporting: a: exotic animals, b: rare wines, or c: endangered succulents   (ksnt.com) divider line
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
D: polar bears
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, people will smuggle anything.
 
usahole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good, throw the agave at him
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Customs records show that he was traveling for succulent-related purposes and often with tens of thousands of dollars in cash (sometimes declared, sometimes not) and fake phytosanitary certificates."

I think these were different succulents.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'aloe and goodbye.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

usahole: Good, throw the agave at him


Don't be a prick...ly pear.
 
