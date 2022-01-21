 Skip to content
"2 years after COVID first hit the US, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still falling ill" - still no cure for stupid
MBFGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they're not breathlessly asking how this could still be happening

/'cause they're on ventilators
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot more than that, in both categories.  Sleep tight......
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.


I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got a call Wednesday from Costco, letting us know that our kids had been exposed to a confirmed positive case while getting their vaccine shots on Saturday. So, that was awesome.

/Kids both tested negative last night and don't have symptoms, at least.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.


People didn't like being told what to do.

I mean, freedom and all.

/farking morons
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.


From what my brother tells me, pretty much nobody wore masks at the office even when it was mandated. They wear them when the go offsite to places that require them. No wonder over half of his coworkers have caught it.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna beat this pandemic by normalizing it, just like we did with school and police shootings.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats because im not gonna let a bunch of science boss me around like some kinda homo.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully, Fark has taught me that President Biden is even more responsible for COVID deaths that hppened on his watch due to people fighting his mandates and refusing to get vaccinated, than Trump was for downplaying the spread of the virus and pushing phony cures when the virus broke out on his watch.

/TRUMP 2024
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: We're gonna beat this pandemic by normalizing it, just like we did with school and police shootings.


In other words, "Black people, hit the deck!".
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our out list today for our small office has damn near the entire manufacturing team out sick today. Nothing is getting built today. 6 folk that work pretty closely together just all hit at once.

If the shipping guy gets sick we're really boned.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.


Spread has nothing to do with vax status per the cdc and studies...you know that right? That is why vaccinated people are still required to wear a mask. No difference in the viral load between vaxxed and unvaxxed
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Thats because im not gonna let a bunch of science boss me around like some kinda homo.


Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: We're gonna beat this pandemic by normalizing it, just like we did with school and police shootings.


You forgot traffic fatalities.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.

People didn't like being told what to do.

I mean, freedom and all.

/farking morons


People don't like being told to keep a baby.  I mean, freedom and all.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real pandemic was the disinformed who died along the way
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.

People didn't like being told what to do.

I mean, freedom and all.

/farking morons

People don't like being told to keep a baby.  I mean, freedom and all.


Hmm, Poes law has come into play on that one.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my third booster today here in England - yes, you read that right, my third booster, heavily compromised immune system - and feeling a little safer.  God bless the NHS.  Anyone who actively works against the vaccine and therefore endangers all of us, especially the most vulnerable, deserves every bad thing possible coming their way.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It may just be time to give up. Oh well.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you would have told me two years ago that American ignorance and indifference to a public health crises would endanger us all and put our entire healthcare system on the path to total collapse, I would have said, "well, yeah."
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hundreds of thousands dead? Not bad work for one guy from China.

Fark this timeline.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's a permanent cure for stupid.  It's called death, and plenty of people seem to be buying lottery tickets for that particular game.
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Better dead than safely immunized.

Showed you!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MilesTeg: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

Spread has nothing to do with vax status per the cdc and studies...you know that right? That is why vaccinated people are still required to wear a mask. No difference in the viral load between vaxxed and unvaxxed


Coming to work sick has a lot to do with spread. Being unvaccinated makes it more likely to catch it initially.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thats because im not gonna let a bunch of science boss me around like some kinda homo.



Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And it all started here

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that America by and large does not want to invest in the infrastructure necessary to allow remote teaching and remote learning, because that would mean giving families internet access and tablets.  So instead, thousands of students catch COVID.  Over 10,000 students in Albuquerque were absent yesterday, between being sick and quarantining from contact with someone sick and just going on strike.
 
sniderman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.


Because you're vaxxed and boosted and not a braying jackass, I assume.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: dothemath: Thats because im not gonna let a bunch of science boss me around like some kinda homo.


With that guy, I don't know if that is actually his own mannerisms, or if he is mocking conservatives.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: We're gonna beat this pandemic by normalizing it, just like we did with school and police shootings.


"Aaaaaand the hooooooome of the braaaaaaave..."

/was sick all last week, recent test confirmed it was GODDAMMIT-19
//vaxxed and boosted, guess I'm a breakthrough case
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Rising Sun: dothemath: Thats because im not gonna let a bunch of science boss me around like some kinda homo.


[pics.me.me image 148x197]

With that guy, I don't know if that is actually his own mannerisms, or if he is mocking conservatives.


It's the latter.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Democrats haven't passed paid sick leave, haven't called for their own states to shut down, and have fought hard to keep schools open even though anybody who has ever been a child or a parent knows that schools are just Petri dishes and germ farms. They haven't called for lockdowns of indoor group activities in the winter, movie theaters with badly recycled air are getting full, ditto for live events. And they represent states with 64% of the population.

Basically, Democrats have become Republicans Lite. Republicans were always shiatballs where they were screaming against mask mandates and vaccine mandates, who democrats were keeping their states safe. Now, nobody gives a shiat anymore. democrats are tired of the pandemic. Republicans never wanted it.

Democrats have been in the majority of the house and senate for a full year and haven't pass mandates for paid sick leave, haven't created a safety net for people who are out sick, let eviction moratoriums pass, don't give a shiat about mortgage or rent moratoriums, and want everybody to get back to work (Peon).

Joe Biden is out there touting schools to stay open and that his economy created hundreds and thousands of "new" jobs (meaning jobs that had been lost due to the lockdown of 2020) while millions of people test positive every week. Nobody can afford to stay home sick and so we're passing it around and around and around. Biden and the Democrats are calling COVID a mild flu if you're vaccinated to keep people working and vaccinated. It's worse than that depending on the person (but better than if you're unvaccinated). And now plague rats come in vaccinated and unvaccinated, Democrat and Republican, varieties now.

Thanks, to every politician who helped fark up what we had going this past summer. With Joe Biden's help, now Democratic States are starting to look like Republican states, and we're all one big happy plague rat family. It's not even just the conservative ones as AOC was off gallivanting unmasked in Florida to catch and spread COVID in a known derpy hot spot of COVID.

Everybody sucks here.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: BunchaRubes: Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.

People didn't like being told what to do.

I mean, freedom and all.

/farking morons

People don't like being told to keep a baby.  I mean, freedom and all.

Hmm, Poes law has come into play on that one.


People don't like being told what psychoactive weed to avoid smoking.  You know, freedom.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My policy and practice of Mutually Aloof Distancing seems to be working.  I will simply bide. my. time.

/ tent my fingers
// practice my Socially Superior SmirkTM
/// retreat to my lair
///
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're actually learning more about who these people are and what their problem is.

The question is will the knowledge be used for the better, or will the opportunists just take the refined intelligence to better target victim voters.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: BunchaRubes: Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.

People didn't like being told what to do.

I mean, freedom and all.

/farking morons

People don't like being told to keep a baby.  I mean, freedom and all.

Hmm, Poes law has come into play on that one.


Nope, I'm serious.  And was agreeing with you, just throwing a different scenario into the mix.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.


Russia and China, via the GOP, are attacking every part of America that won WW2.
Our long established medical, science and educational systems produced too many innovations for the military for America's enemies to feel comfortable. If China and Russia want dominion over the US, the GOP must break those American foundations for them.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sniderman: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

Because you're vaxxed and boosted and not a braying jackass, I assume.


Was somewhat sick for three days, mostly body aches and a cough. Just a little tired since yesterday.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It doesn't help that America by and large does not want to invest in the infrastructure necessary to allow remote teaching and remote learning, because that would mean giving families internet access and tablets.  So instead, thousands of students catch COVID.  Over 10,000 students in Albuquerque were absent yesterday, between being sick and quarantining from contact with someone sick and just going on strike.


Or it could be that remote learning isn't a good way to teach kids and that kids need socialization.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If we did nothing my guess is we would be about right where are at currently. Except the counrty/world wouldn't be collapsing.
Good job.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Democrats haven't passed paid sick leave, haven't called for their own states to shut down, and have fought hard to keep schools open even though anybody who has ever been a child or a parent knows that schools are just Petri dishes and germ farms. They haven't called for lockdowns of indoor group activities in the winter, movie theaters with badly recycled air are getting full, ditto for live events. And they represent states with 64% of the population.

Basically, Democrats have become Republicans Lite. Republicans were always shiatballs where they were screaming against mask mandates and vaccine mandates, who democrats were keeping their states safe. Now, nobody gives a shiat anymore. democrats are tired of the pandemic. Republicans never wanted it.

Democrats have been in the majority of the house and senate for a full year and haven't pass mandates for paid sick leave, haven't created a safety net for people who are out sick, let eviction moratoriums pass, don't give a shiat about mortgage or rent moratoriums, and want everybody to get back to work (Peon).

Joe Biden is out there touting schools to stay open and that his economy created hundreds and thousands of "new" jobs (meaning jobs that had been lost due to the lockdown of 2020) while millions of people test positive every week. Nobody can afford to stay home sick and so we're passing it around and around and around. Biden and the Democrats are calling COVID a mild flu if you're vaccinated to keep people working and vaccinated. It's worse than that depending on the person (but better than if you're unvaccinated). And now plague rats come in vaccinated and unvaccinated, Democrat and Republican, varieties now.

Thanks, to every politician who helped fark up what we had going this past summer. With Joe Biden's help, now Democratic States are starting to look like Republican states, and we're all one big happy plague rat family. It's not even just the conservative ones as AOC was off gallivanting unmasked in F ...


Let's not forget when Obama was in office and the Democrats controlled Congress for what, 4 years, and didn't pass any glorious laws to fix what is 100% blamed on Republicans.

They sure like using those talking points against Republicans.  Guns will always be legal, wages will be low, and Trump will never go to prison because the Donkey party will lose their war cry.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Democrats haven't passed paid sick leave, haven't called for their own states to shut down, and have fought hard to keep schools open even though anybody who has ever been a child or a parent knows that schools are just Petri dishes and germ farms. They haven't called for lockdowns of indoor group activities in the winter, movie theaters with badly recycled air are getting full, ditto for live events. And they represent states with 64% of the population.

Basically, Democrats have become Republicans Lite. Republicans were always shiatballs where they were screaming against mask mandates and vaccine mandates, who democrats were keeping their states safe. Now, nobody gives a shiat anymore. democrats are tired of the pandemic. Republicans never wanted it.

Democrats have been in the majority of the house and senate for a full year and haven't pass mandates for paid sick leave, haven't created a safety net for people who are out sick, let eviction moratoriums pass, don't give a shiat about mortgage or rent moratoriums, and want everybody to get back to work (Peon).

Joe Biden is out there touting schools to stay open and that his economy created hundreds and thousands of "new" jobs (meaning jobs that had been lost due to the lockdown of 2020) while millions of people test positive every week. Nobody can afford to stay home sick and so we're passing it around and around and around. Biden and the Democrats are calling COVID a mild flu if you're vaccinated to keep people working and vaccinated. It's worse than that depending on the person (but better than if you're unvaccinated). And now plague rats come in vaccinated and unvaccinated, Democrat and Republican, varieties now.

Thanks, to every politician who helped fark up what we had going this past summer. With Joe Biden's help, now Democratic States are starting to look like Republican states, and we're all one big happy plague rat family. It's not even just the conservative ones as AOC was off gallivanting unmasked in Florida to catch and spread COVID in a known derpy hot spot of COVID.

Everybody sucks here.


And that's without considering Joe Biden's failure to think ahead and look around corners by increasing production of tests, distribution of N95 masks or other "socialist" preventative practices while Delta was still peaking. I can ALMOST understand missing the boat on Delta. The numbers in the summer looked good. But, then Delta hit and Biden still said "No, we aren't producing or procuring COVID tests and N95 masks to keep everybody in school and work." In October scientists recommended he start doing these minorest of preventative measures and he still said "no" because scarcity and expense of preventative measures would force people to get vaxxed and that's all he cares about is vaccinations.

Joe Biden has been incredibly short sighted since July (at minimum) and now that shiat is really hitting the fan, he's trying to blame the Republicans.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Gubbo: BunchaRubes: Gubbo: Nadie_AZ: Harry Wagstaff: Currently getting over Covid because my brother works with a bunch of unvaccinated people that come to work sick. Hasn't been too bad.

I am sorry. I wish you a speedy recovery.

This is why ending all those protocols and programs was akin to shooting the nation in the stomach. Now it bleeds out.

People didn't like being told what to do.

I mean, freedom and all.

/farking morons

People don't like being told to keep a baby.  I mean, freedom and all.

Hmm, Poes law has come into play on that one.

Nope, I'm serious.  And was agreeing with you, just throwing a different scenario into the mix.


It sounds like you're saying that wearing a mask and getting a vaccine is the same as forcing child birth.

Which would very much not be agreeing with me.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: There's a permanent cure for stupid.  It's called death, and plenty of people seem to be buying lottery tickets for that particular game.


Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Democrats controlled Congress for what, 4 years


Uhm, were you asleep in 2010?
 
DVD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're approaching 900,000 COVID deaths in the U.S.
 
thornhill
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those infections are signs of freedom. And we've never had so much freedom.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: At least they're not breathlessly asking how this could still be happening

/'cause they're on ventilators


Shoot, i bet most of them are breathless because they are fat
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Joe Biden has been incredibly short sighted since July (at minimum) and now that shiat is really hitting the fan, he's trying to blame the Republicans.


I think you're just trying to be funny but, you're not very good at it, so I'm just going to tag you as "stupid".
 
