(News 12 Westchester)   "The family is still receiving all of the packages the baby ordered"   (bronx.news12.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kumars say that moving forward, they will be removing their credit card information from their phones and adding passcodes.

Sounds like they've learned a few things. How about not letting the kid play with your phone?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: The Kumars say that moving forward, they will be removing their credit card information from their phones and adding passcodes.

Sounds like they've learned a few things. How about not letting the kid play with your phone?


Phones are the modern equivalent of parking the kid in front of TV so you can get other stuff done. Some people just don't realize how much damage a toddler with a phone is since they just think of it as a toy for videos and games.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Got any games on your phone, Mister?"

No, it's a work phone. Don't touch it.

And that's how phones end up in toilets, kitty litter boxes, etc.

/damned if you do
//damned if you don't
 
Resin33
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Then get him one of those fake baby smart phones.
 
thornhill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And the dog ate my homework.
 
