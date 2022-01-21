 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Two Richmond residents who just haven't been able to feel good about being treasonous racists since the Robert E. Lee statue's removal file suit with the VA Supreme Court to bring it back   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THIS is why it should have been melted down.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "If this Virginia decision is followed, every contract entered into by a state government can be abrogated when a governor or a court - not the legislature - decides that the contract violates public policy. This would leave those who contract with state governments at the mercy of judges and executive or administrative officials who have no legitimate role in setting the Commonwealth's public policy," the petition states.

Wow. Its almost like Courts are a co-equal branch of government that can exercise the well-established power of Judicial Review or something.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 years of putting up statues to losers to make people "feel better" is enough already.
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: 150 years of putting up statues to losers to make people "feel better" is enough already.


Not just statues, we can get rid of all the streets, towns and other place names 'honoring' these treasonous murderers and war criminals.  Connected to the confederacy?  Deposit it on the trash heap of history.  Enough is enough.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bro, you lost. first the war, then your statue.

get the fark over it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Replace Lee with a statue of Doris Miller, actual American Hero.
 
