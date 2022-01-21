 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   This is what happens when politicians and bureaucrats have too much free time
    Automobile, Driving, Cycling, Traffic, new rule, Dutch Reach  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: The 'Dutch Reach' requires you to ...

Okay, really? Someone's taking the piss, surely.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a guy who is aging, I can assure you the older the driver, the less likely they could move their body in that fashion. Good luck.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's probably gonna be one of those laws that is due to practicality only enforced when someone on a bike runs into an opening car door.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
use the hand furthest from the door to open it


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not even going to do a GIS for The 'Dutch Reach'
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Which hand is the wrong hand? I'm not even sure how to tell them apart these days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nanny State strikes again.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a lot easier to be legal with my two-foot-long door handle extension!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Make cyclists explicitly responsible for when they run into someone's opening door while flying past the parked car instead.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ongbok: I'm not even going to do a GIS for The 'Dutch Reach'


I did and it's nothing but hotkinkyjo pictures.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this for real?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
£1,000 for eating unbent bananas
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not without purpose, but I have no idea how they'd enforce it.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA;

"...If you injure someone by opening your door you can be punished by a fine of up to £1,000..."


If. The key word is if. Opening the door with either hand will not incur a fine unless someone gets injured. The rule says you should use the 'off' hand furthest from the door to give you an extra chance to see a cyclist.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Is this for real?


Read tla and answered my own question.  No it's not real.

If you injure someone by opening your door you can be punished by a fine of up to £1,000 but no penalty points can be added to the offender's licence.

The fine would be for in injuring someone, not opening the door wrong. The Dutch oven is just a suggestion.
 
Bungles
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not about fining people, it's about having it built in to the normal training in driving lessons, because it's wildly safer for the vast majority of people with normal mobility.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Legal aspects
Certain rules in The Highway Code are legal requirements, and are identified by the words 'must' or 'must not', presented in bold blockcapitals. In these cases, the rules also include references to the corresponding legislation. Offenders may be cautioned, given licence penalty points, fined, banned from driving, or imprisoned, depending on the severity of the offence. Although failure to comply with the other rules would not, in itself, cause a person to be prosecuted, the Highway Code may be used in court under the Road Traffic Act 1988 to establish liability. These include advisory rules with wording 'should' and 'should not' or 'do' (or a simple imperative) and 'do not'. In general, only the latest official printed version of the Highway Code should be used, but in legal proceedings, whether civil or criminal, the version current at the time of the incident would apply.
The Road Traffic Act 1988 states:

A failure on the part of a person to observe a provision of The Highway Code shall not of itself render that person liable to criminal proceedings of any kind but any such failure may in any proceedings (whether civil or criminal, and including proceedings for an offence under the Traffic Acts, the [1981 c. 14.] Public Passenger Vehicles Act 1981 or sections 18 to 23 of the [1985 c. 67.] Transport Act 1985) be relied upon by any party to the proceedings as tending to establish or negative any liability which is in question in those proceedings.[9]
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But this is in Britain, where they drive on the wrong side of the road, so they're doing it backwards.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: FTFA;

"...If you injure someone by opening your door you can be punished by a fine of up to £1,000..."


If. The key word is if. Opening the door with either hand will not incur a fine unless someone gets injured. The rule says you should use the 'off' hand furthest from the door to give you an extra chance to see a cyclist.


And how are they going to prove which hand you opened the door with? The honor system?

"Yeah, my B. I used the wrong hand. Fine me 1000 pounds"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Aardvark Inc.: FTFA;

"...If you injure someone by opening your door you can be punished by a fine of up to £1,000..."


If. The key word is if. Opening the door with either hand will not incur a fine unless someone gets injured. The rule says you should use the 'off' hand furthest from the door to give you an extra chance to see a cyclist.

And how are they going to prove which hand you opened the door with? The honor system?

"Yeah, my B. I used the wrong hand. Fine me 1000 pounds"


They'll prove it by using one of 5 CCTV cameras installed in offender's car, DUH
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only people weren't idiots, then we wouldn't need idiotic laws.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh look, something that the Dutch have been doing forever, as they're fans of the don't-smash-the-cyclists approach to transport.

Harrumph, I say!  Smashing cyclists in London is one of the perks of driving in London!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skyotter: If only people weren't idiots, then we wouldn't need idiotic laws.


What part of the law prevents people from being idiots?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who the fark don't look behind them when opening the door? Blindly opening a car door on a busy street is a good way to get dead.
 
