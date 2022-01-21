 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Today it's teachers, tomorrow it's flight attendants   (nbcnews.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. Should tell parents "Next time I use Gorrila tape!" Lol! I spent Xmas with breakthrough Omicron. Terribly ill, would have been on respirator or worse without vax. 3 Pfizer shots. Got it from nephew with 2 Moderna, Pfizer booster who works in a hotel full of idjit tourists from idjit places where "No gubmint gonna tell me how to die! That's Joe Rogan's job!"
Idjits spreading Omicron.
Good for her!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she out of staples?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never go full masking tape.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that one still frame doesn't look particularly punitive. if you were mad about it you'd probably be pulling the roll around the back of his head, right?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children's faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents," the group said

I thought Republicans were all in favor of bringing back corporal punishment. Something something pronouns.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How DARE a teacher try to avoid a deadly plague without catching it herself?!?!?!
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica is slowly approaching to "'Do you read Sutter Kane?" levels
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: that one still frame doesn't look particularly punitive. if you were mad about it you'd probably be pulling the roll around the back of his head, right?


That's my thought too. The mask looks loose, he could have very well asked for help because it kept falling down. TFA even states that they don't know what happened before the picture.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: that one still frame doesn't look particularly punitive. if you were mad about it you'd probably be pulling the roll around the back of his head, right?


I was imagining the kid in a headlock, too.
 
vincentfox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the student asked for it.  When my glasses are fogging badly, I use medical tape along the nose bridge to fix it.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools need firm policies with concrete consequences for failure to abide. My wife's school, for instance, announced to staff over the holidays that they'd finally be implementing a "proof of vaccination or regular negative tests" requirement for students to be in-class. As of today, there's still been no wider announcement to the students or parents and, seemingly, no enforcement.

The school DOES have a mask requirement. And my wife has basically had it with one kid who is constantly wearing his mask under his chin, or in a manner that is not covering his mouth/nose. She has called him out on it repeatedly, but there has been no consequence beyond a "talking to".

I'm not in favor of teachers putting their hands on students in a punitive measure. But at some point the coddling has to stop.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may use tape myself now that I've seen this. Really sick of my mask covering my eyes when I do something like look down.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How DARE a teacher try to avoid a deadly plague without catching it herself?!?!?!


It wasnt a DARE teacher tho they might scare those kids straight. Dont do drugs kids.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The photograph was posted Monday on a Facebook page for "North Penn Stronger Together," the name for a slate of Republican candidates who lost election to the school board in November,

Hmm.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Was she out of staples?


A young teen decides he's getting older and will soon be having lots of sex, so he needs to buy condoms. He goes to the pharmacy and picks some out, 5 for $2. The clerk rings up the order and asks for $2.10. He asks, "What's the extra ten cents for?" She says "Oh, that's for tax." He replies, "Well I wondered what kept them on."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen many short educational films concerning teachers, flight attendants, masks and tape. So I'm pretty sure how all of this is going to end up.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She must have left her suture kit at home that day.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: baorao: that one still frame doesn't look particularly punitive. if you were mad about it you'd probably be pulling the roll around the back of his head, right?

That's my thought too. The mask looks loose, he could have very well asked for help because it kept falling down. TFA even states that they don't know what happened before the picture.


Since when has knowing the facts been relevant when there's an internet lynching to be had?

Case in point.  Hope the kid got rich off the lawsuits.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Schools need firm policies with concrete consequences for failure to abide. My wife's school, for instance, announced to staff over the holidays that they'd finally be implementing a "proof of vaccination or regular negative tests" requirement for students to be in-class. As of today, there's still been no wider announcement to the students or parents and, seemingly, no enforcement.

The school DOES have a mask requirement. And my wife has basically had it with one kid who is constantly wearing his mask under his chin, or in a manner that is not covering his mouth/nose. She has called him out on it repeatedly, but there has been no consequence beyond a "talking to".

I'm not in favor of teachers putting their hands on students in a punitive measure. But at some point the coddling has to stop.


Where is fark from 2 years ago where 0 tolerance is stupid.

Look, PLEASE GET VACCINATED, my kid is. PLEASE WEAR A MASK IN PLACES YOU ARE AT HIGH RISK, my kid does.

PLEASE IF YOU ARE AN EDUCATOR EDUCATE, and not bust out the tape.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Schools need firm policies with concrete consequences for failure to abide. My wife's school, for instance, announced to staff over the holidays that they'd finally be implementing a "proof of vaccination or regular negative tests" requirement for students to be in-class. As of today, there's still been no wider announcement to the students or parents and, seemingly, no enforcement.

The school DOES have a mask requirement. And my wife has basically had it with one kid who is constantly wearing his mask under his chin, or in a manner that is not covering his mouth/nose. She has called him out on it repeatedly, but there has been no consequence beyond a "talking to".

I'm not in favor of teachers putting their hands on students in a punitive measure. But at some point the coddling has to stop.


Can't your wife give really shiatty busy work, and pop quizzes, to the whole class every time the little shiat refuses to wear a mask, and tell the class they are all paying for his stupidity? This would provide a great lesson that parallels how society pays for selfish idiots like that kid. And if classmates were to take matters into their own hands to make the little shiat stop, that would be an awful shame.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Hope the kid got rich off the lawsuits.


With Lin Wood as his attorney? lawl.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That reminds me of the time my 2nd grade teacher taped my mouth shut.

I used to think it was sort of a funny story but as I have gotten older, I'm starting to get that that wasn't OK.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I hope we can all agree that taping masks to children's faces crosses the LINE. This was not a joke for the child or the parents," the group said

I thought Republicans were all in favor of bringing back corporal punishment. Something something pronouns.


I bet his parents treat Covid like a joke.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hero tag out with COVID?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: That reminds me of the time my 2nd grade teacher taped my mouth shut.

I used to think it was sort of a funny story but as I have gotten older, I'm starting to get that that wasn't OK.


When I was in 8th grade one kid refused to take his hat off in class. The teacher (minor league washout) walked over to his desk, picked up the entire desk with the kid in it, and tipped the whole thing over with a crash.

Everyone laughed about it, but thinking about it today, yikes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Circa 1981 Spanish Class Substitute teacher

She took attendance, lots of kids used funny names.... Ben Dover, Al Coholic, etc.

she handed out assignments and had us work in pairs.

one such pair ( were BF and GFs) and the girl moved her desk next to his and proceeded to give him a hand job right under the desk.  When she was done, she got up and tried leaving the room

Teacher: And where do you think you're going young lady?
Girl: I need to use the rest room
Teacher: I see, probably to wipe the cum off your hands right? You think I'm stupid? I saw what you and your friend were up to. No, you may not use the restroom, you can wipe your hands on your jeans and return back to your seat young lady.
Girl: (under her breath)  biatch.
Teacher: I've been called worse. Go sit down.
 
neapoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: kmgenesis23: Schools need firm policies with concrete consequences for failure to abide. My wife's school, for instance, announced to staff over the holidays that they'd finally be implementing a "proof of vaccination or regular negative tests" requirement for students to be in-class. As of today, there's still been no wider announcement to the students or parents and, seemingly, no enforcement.

The school DOES have a mask requirement. And my wife has basically had it with one kid who is constantly wearing his mask under his chin, or in a manner that is not covering his mouth/nose. She has called him out on it repeatedly, but there has been no consequence beyond a "talking to".

I'm not in favor of teachers putting their hands on students in a punitive measure. But at some point the coddling has to stop.

Can't your wife give really shiatty busy work, and pop quizzes, to the whole class every time the little shiat refuses to wear a mask, and tell the class they are all paying for his stupidity? This would provide a great lesson that parallels how society pays for selfish idiots like that kid. And if classmates were to take matters into their own hands to make the little shiat stop, that would be an awful shame.


No that's just lazy teaching. The rest of the class will resent you if you tie their rewards to one shiatty kid.

I've taken to farting around the maskless students. Lol
 
