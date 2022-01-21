 Skip to content
(BBC)   Pastor? Almost killed 'er   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And say, 'Thus says the king, "Put this fellow in prison and feed him meager rations of bread and water, until I come in peace."'"1 Kings 22:27

I think he read that wrong.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son, my precious child,
I love you and I would never leave you.
During your times of trial and suffering,
when you see only one set of footprints,
it was because I had you locked in that crazy vicar's basement
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state's Division of Aging Services and Department of Human Services were called and placed all eight people into "suitable" care and housing, the statement added.

Hopefully a nice underpass, praise be to Saint Reagan 🙏 🙌
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now they can get the mental health care they need and definitely won't be left on a street corner somewhere.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much different than most group or retirement homes. My personal plan for my golden years is to shoot myself before I reach the point that I need that kind of care.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Luckily a Fool was passing by...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The title of "pastor" comes from the latin word for "shepherd."

It's wise to remember why shepherds keep sheep in the first place, and what inevitably happens to them.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As I have always said... the louder they preach, the bigger they sin.

They should bring back stoning for these assholes
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I am frankly surprised this wasn't Pastor Troy....he's literally insane
Pastor Troy - Vica Versa
Youtube 4hmn4cNXBdY
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That was disturbing to read.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The title of "pastor" comes from the latin word for "shepherd."

It's wise to remember why shepherds keep sheep in the first place, and what inevitably happens to them.


Pink Floyd~~~Sheep~~~With lyrics
Youtube K5btkqoc5ZE
 
Focks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The trouble is, these people may have thought they were doing the right thing, even with being fraudulent. Maybe they looked into how to be a licensed group home and found out that they could not do it because their facility didn't meet requirements, their training didn't meet requirements, background checks, whatever the reason.

But the biggest charge is because they locked the room. If someone with dementia may wander off and face harm, you can install a door alarm, but don't lock them up. If someone is to that point, it's time for them to be in a place designed for that.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You call that pastor frightening?  Pfft.  He's no Pastor Maldonado.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stop doing that! That's the state's job!
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I quit. I swear to Pete.
 
