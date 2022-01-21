 Skip to content
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officers said Wilson did not appear to have been targeted deliberately, and that the weapon was discharged "recklessly" by a group of individuals next door.

Police said it appears he was shot randomly. As of Friday, they say, no suspects have been arrested.

Police described the shooting as "a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of a firearm".

Cops sure know a lot about the who and how despite having no suspects.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That foreign doctor was sleeping right at us, we had no choice but to shoot!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
thisisamerica.jpg
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's nice when foreigners visit America and have the chance to experience our freedoms firsthand.
 
Devo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Charge the gun owner. Either the gun owner fired it, or the gun owner knows who did.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My old neighborhood. The apartment complex involved was built in the 60s and contains mostly immigrants. I think it may be the same one Richard Jewell lived in when all his crap happened.

If I had to guess, a couple of Banger Wannabes got into a disagreement, and here we are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shirley Jackson would like to have a word with you subby.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: My old neighborhood. The apartment complex involved was built in the 60s and contains mostly immigrants. I think it may be the same one Richard Jewell lived in when all his crap happened.

If I had to guess, a couple of Banger Wannabes got into a disagreement, and here we are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just assumed that high odds of being hit by a stray bullet was just part of the Georgia Tourism Board's ad pitch.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A friend of a friend lives in Ireland and she refuses to visit the US because of the guns here.

I know it's statistically unlikely to be shot, but still...
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Cops sure know a lot about the who and how despite having no suspects.


The article didn't say there were no suspects.  It said they hadn't been arrested.
Horrible thing to happen.  Both the gun owner and the shooter should be arrested (assuming they are not the same)
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Brookhaven is a relatively affluent suburb of Atlanta, so this dude did extremely well to get shot here.  If you visit America without anticipating being at the wrong end of a firing range, you done messed up.  As someone mentioned up thread, at least his family in the UK will be able to explain in great detail what the ability to exercise 2nd Amendment Rights means in real terms.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Devo: Charge the gun owner. Either the gun owner fired it, or the gun owner knows who did.


As long as the gun is safe, all is well
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Brookhaven is a relatively affluent suburb of Atlanta, so this dude did extremely well to get shot here.  If you visit America without anticipating being at the wrong end of a firing range, you done messed up.  As someone mentioned up thread, at least his family in the UK will be able to explain in great detail what the ability to exercise 2nd Amendment Rights means in real terms.


Hey, they had the guy shot outside the Country Club a few years ago, so you are right.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well what was he thinking going to some war torn shiat hole country like the USA?
oh wait was he doing some doctors without boards work for the poor there who get no medical care from their own people?
 
Xai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's be a millions to one if weapons were discharged once, the odds come down when you consider the amount of rounds fired. I think there are more people killed by stray bullets in the US than the total number of murders in the UK.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moose out front: A friend of a friend lives in Ireland and she refuses to visit the US because of the guns here.

I know it's statistically unlikely to be shot, but still...


She ever hear of the IRA or the Provisional IRA?

Them folks pack guns, bombs, mortars, hand grenades, etc. Yeah, it's been quiet for awhile, but Brexit could change that.

Also, you don't see car bombings in Atlanta that do $2B in damage (that one was an IRA car bomb in London's financial district).
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whimofsteel: edmo: Cops sure know a lot about the who and how despite having no suspects.

The article didn't say there were no suspects.  It said they hadn't been arrested.
Horrible thing to happen.  Both the gun owner and the shooter should be arrested (assuming they are not the same)


Gun is probably owned by a cop.

"Whoops-a-daisy, you shouldn't be doing that but obviously it was in the line of duty somehow"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Shirley Jackson would like to have a word with you subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Moose out front: A friend of a friend lives in Ireland and she refuses to visit the US because of the guns here.

I know it's statistically unlikely to be shot, but still...

She ever hear of the IRA or the Provisional IRA?

Them folks pack guns, bombs, mortars, hand grenades, etc. Yeah, it's been quiet for awhile, but Brexit could change that.

Also, you don't see car bombings in Atlanta that do $2B in damage (that one was an IRA car bomb in London's financial district).


Woah, you're really clutching to make America's gun problems an overseas thing, too, huh.

I mean, if it helps Africa has gun problems, too. Most other countries don't, but yeah, kindred spirits, it's not just you.

Heh, just looked up the car bombing...in 1973. You guys have had much worse vehicular attacks more recently than that.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Officers said Wilson did not appear to have been targeted deliberately, and that the weapon was discharged "recklessly" by a group of individuals next door.

Police said it appears he was shot randomly. As of Friday, they say, no suspects have been arrested.

Police described the shooting as "a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of a firearm".

Cops sure know a lot about the who and how despite having no suspects.


It's Georgia. They protect the good ol' boys down there. Unless, of course, there's video and they're forced to do their jobs.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moose out front: A friend of a friend lives in Ireland and she refuses to visit the US because of the guns here.

I know it's statistically unlikely to be shot, but still...


Yeah. but the odds are going up .
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People have the right to bear arms. Which means they have the right to shoot them when they want. Otherwise, it's tyranny.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ProTip: If you win a lottery make sure it's not the kind described by Shirley Jackson.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll take getting shot in my sleep over being stoned to death.
 
