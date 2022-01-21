 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   It's been a long week, you owe it to yourself to watch this recreation of the Sopranos with an orangutan   (youtube.com) divider line
12
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA:  What if Tony Soprano was monkey were an ape

FTFY

/nice find, Subby
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the kind of repeat posting we need around here
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do The Wire.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! That was fu--
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too good of a driver to be from New Jersey.
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:  What if Tony Soprano was monkey were an ape

FTFY

/nice find, Subby


Ook.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been better if he pulled up to the Orangutan cage and gotten out of the golf cart at the end.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first saw the raw video of the orangutan driving the golf cart I was confused because I thought Trump had a chauffer.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tony was already basically a big dumb ape
 
yellowjester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
my YouTube just streams the audio....
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love the way he has his hand up out the "window". Looks like a bunch of Boston cabbies I've seen. Kept expecting to hear him say "Howyadoin' chief? farkin' people around heah. HEY! Pick up the pace ya balloonhead!"
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I did some checking. That ape's name is Rambo and he really can (and does) drive the cart. That's amazing. I wish I had had that information a couple of years ago when I was teaching my son how to drive. I could've said things like are you farking kidding me? A goddamn orangutan can drive one of these!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.