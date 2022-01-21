 Skip to content
(NPR)   After 1 month of living without the expanded child tax credits, families that had been receiving it are now right back where they started -- poor, hungry, and cold. So, working as expected, then   (npr.org) divider line
34
    More: Murica, Money, Payment, expanded child tax credit, Taxation in the United States, monthly payments, Joe Biden, extension of the expanded child tax credit, number of families  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somewhere, out in the darkness, a shiatty employer giggles and drops his new hire pay down a few dollars...
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For a brief moment, our political leaders gave about a quarter of a fark about the lives of the people they represent. But now it's back to normal.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How else were we supposed to prevent workers from having the upper hand and them driving wages up to a living level?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For shame! Those families could have bought bootstraps with that money, but squandered the chance.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never rely on the government to support you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


"sorry, it's medical experiments, for the lot of you"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Somewhere, out in the darkness, a many shiatty employers giggles and drops his their new hire pay down a few dollars...


Fixed
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How else were we supposed to prevent workers from having the upper hand and them driving wages up to a living level?


We could trick them all into upgrading their TVs en masse, again. That works pretty reliably.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why doesn't Biden fix this?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thanks Manchin!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Congress could easily have made the credit extension a separate bill and had it pass while continuing the debate on the BBB bill.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why doesn't Biden fix this?


Because Biden isn't a dictator?

/ yes yes...THAT was the joke
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.


trumanlibrary.govView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Rapmaster2000: Why doesn't Biden fix this?

Because Biden isn't a dictator?

/ yes yes...THAT was the joke


He could do it... with the stroke of a pen!
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look at all you farkers wanting handouts.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry that money was needed to buy the new Lockheed Northrup Raytheon General Dynamics autonomous global cyber space flight hypersonic hawk jet stream 3000 with laser signal platforms and added biometrics scanners

Building those support jobs too you know
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, let me get this straight. The president is trying to do what the people elected him to do but the minority of the government is stonewalling and not letting the agenda pass just so in the end they can say look what Biden didn't do for you! You need to reelect Donald Trump. I mean this in all sincerity. These motherfarkers should be taken out and shot. They're killing people for the sake of some asshole getting power that doesn't deserve it.
 
adamatari
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's like child poverty is considered acceptable in this country because the alternative is rich people paying their fair share (in taxes or wages).
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.


Biden was elected because he claimed he knew Congress and could work with them to gets laws passed to help people. He doesn't get to duck responsibility because that turned out to be false.

\the sad part is he'll run again, because of his ego, and will get nominated, because Democratic primary voters are idiots
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: iheartscotch: Rapmaster2000: Why doesn't Biden fix this?

Because Biden isn't a dictator?

/ yes yes...THAT was the joke

He could do it... with the stroke of a pen!


He could also throw the entire Treason Caucus into Guantanamo forever because we've determined that Presidents cannot crime.

/ you would think that Republicans might be concerned about THAT particular precedent
 
Olthoi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Congress could easily have made the credit extension a separate bill and had it pass while continuing the debate on the BBB bill.


And Manchin would have tanked it - the expanded credit is one of the few things he's against (he thinks families use it to buy meth  - a very old and incorrect Republican talking point).

Plus we can only use reconciliation a limited number of times (that's why BBB is a bundle in the first place).
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: winedrinkingman: And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.

[trumanlibrary.gov image 416x112]


WHY WON'T HE JUST LEAD!!!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

adamatari: It's like child poverty is considered acceptable in this country because the alternative is rich people paying their fair share (in taxes or wages).


Killing poor people to make wealthy people even wealthier is the story of the USA.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.


And next year when Republicans pick up more seats, we'll have to find a new reason why Biden doesn't actually have to do anything around here.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Really hoping Manchin gets lost at sea the next time he gets on his yacht and somehow Sinema is right there with him
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Im all for the credit but I see an issue with your decision making

You had not one, not two, not three but 4 kids you can't afford.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The last thing politicians want is a population of young, educated voters unfettered by the responsibilities of children who can pick and choose between employment options and who have time to research the issues that affect their lives and vote according to their interests.

They want your face against the wall without a thought in your head beyond your next check. And they have done a great job convincing the poor that their interests are in line with those of the rich.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
as one who received the child tax credit (x3) we didn't "readjust" our spending habits or budget because now we suddenly have an influx of extra money. If we didn't have it before we pretended we didn't have it now. It all went in to an emergency fund.

\\here come the wolves to say not everyone is like you. Not everyone had money to begin with. Not everyone... blah blah blah
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.


Because they aren't doing much beyond finger wagging to Manchin.

/They'll pass a "decree against antisemitism" against Omar for correctly condemning Israeli government apartheid practices against Palestinians, but can't even come to censure Manchin nor Sinema for preventing voting rights legislation that would of helped the civil rights for all Americans
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: winedrinkingman: And even though it was the Republicans and Joe Manchin who did this to them, Biden and the democrats will get the blame.

Biden was elected because he claimed he knew Congress and could work with them to gets laws passed to help people. He doesn't get to duck responsibility because that turned out to be false.

\the sad part is he'll run again, because of his ego, and will get nominated, because Democratic primary voters are idiots



Biden was elected to get Trump the hell out of the White House.

He doesn't have to take sole responsibility, either:

The expanded child tax credit program was passed as part of Biden's American Rescue Plan in March, and the administration hoped Democrats would pass an extension of it before the end of the year as part of the Build Back Better Act. But because of opposition from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the bill did not come up for a vote in the Senate.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I never understood the expiration clause. And it wasn't the first one. They ended the $600 a week unemployment after what 5 months? Then 300. You know they will end free vaccinations. It is a shock to the world that we waited 2 F#CKING years to get free masks and tests to people.

I don't blame Biden. The system is rigged against us. He is simply an ineffectual part of it.
 
Koodz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I never got it in the first place since we had our kid this year and they never gave people an opportunity to update.

I wonder if I'll actually get it on my tax return or if I'm just shiat outta luck.

I don't need it, but I'll take free money if somebody's passing it out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We have Congress and the presidency, but you see there was this coal guy and a quirky gal... so anyway, our hands are tied unless you vote for us harder."
 
