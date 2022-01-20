 Skip to content
date 2022-01-20

Activists around the country are preparing to celebrate what will likely be the very last anniversary of Roe v. Wade. As a functioning law, I mean. They'll still have the memories
47
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Abortion will remain legal and available

In any state that elects reasonable and sensible legislators

And to those well off enough financially to travel within the country


Sucks to be in a state like Texas and poor
And if you need an abortion it's even worse
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Abortion will remain legal and available
In any state that elects reasonable and sensible legislators
And to those well off enough financially to travel within the country
Sucks to be in a state like Texas and poor
And if you need an abortion it's even worse


View Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/there is a C&H for everything
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its not a law, subby.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: [Fark user image 425x443]
/there is a C&H for everything


Never saw that one before.

That's awesome.

<yoink>
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: [Fark user image image 425x443]
/there is a C&H for everything


Everyone? Even the men? What about really old ladies? Or little girls?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.


View Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: a_room_with_a_moose: [Fark user image 425x443]
/there is a C&H for everything

Never saw that one before.

That's awesome.

<yoink>


It doesn't look like the original text.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.


Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

[media0.giphy.com image 500x211]


I mean, dems have had almost 50 years to codify it in to law but, the reason it can get struck down by another Supreme Decision is because it's not a law.

View Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.


Not Subby but isn't case law a thing?
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.


That is not true.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kbronsito: a_room_with_a_moose: [Fark user image image 425x443]
/there is a C&H for everything

Everyone? Even the men? What about really old ladies? Or little girls?


Little girls and old ladys already have to deal.
 
12349876
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Abortion will remain legal and available

In any state that elects reasonable and sensible legislators

And to those well off enough financially to travel within the country


Sucks to be in a state like Texas and poor
And if you need an abortion it's even worse


If you think the dingbats are going to go home happy with blue states still doing abortions...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kbronsito: a_room_with_a_moose: [Fark user image image 425x443]
/there is a C&H for everything

Everyone? Even the men? What about really old ladies? Or little girls?


View Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I look forward to opening boxes from certain addresses in the presence of a Fertility Cop.

Those abortion pills from Canada make Jesus cry
So, you bought tampons in January and February but not March.  On 5 March, you purchased a pregnancy test but did not register the results on our Fertility Site.  Yet, you aren't pregnant now.  Care to explain?
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh man, I better impregnate a woman so she can get an abortion while there's still time!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JRoo: Oh man, I better impregnate a woman so she can get an abortion while there's still time!


Try to help one that's close to completing a loyalty card
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you rely on the courts to do everything, so you don't actually have to take a stand.

\supporters of gay marriage should take note
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.

That is not true.


The Supreme Court would disagree with you on that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]


White women supported Trump over a Democrat, twice. I can only conclude most white women don't actually want the right to their own bodies.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I look forward to opening boxes from certain addresses in the presence of a Fertility Cop.

Those abortion pills from Canada make Jesus cry
So, you bought tampons in January and February but not March.  On 5 March, you purchased a pregnancy test but did not register the results on our Fertility Site.  Yet, you aren't pregnant now.  Care to explain?


Sir, my masculine Christian husband punched me in the stomach when his dinner wasn't hot enough, as is his Christian right as the master of the house, and thus the good Lord took our unborn child into His loving arms in the Kingdom of Heaven as punishment for my failures as a woman and wife. I shall endeavor to bear another son for the good of the Republic just as soon as the internal bleeding stops.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.


No they rule on what is constitutional or not.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.

That is not true.

The Supreme Court would disagree with you on that.


All I know is, the Roberts court certainly does not think it is their responsibility to look out for living persons' life, liberty, and happiness.  They bent over backwards for corporate persons and religious special-interest groups.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.


The SC only determined that laws against abortion were unconstitutional. They did not create a new law, only Congress can do that, and they never did.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see the Facebook University constitutional scholars have arrived.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.


The Ninth Amendment of the US Constitution.

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.
 
dericwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]

White women supported Trump over a Democrat, twice. I can only conclude most white women don't actually want the right to their own bodies.


Laws don't apply to white wimmin. They apply to darker skinned preggos.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.

That is not true.

The Supreme Court would disagree with you on that.


Up the thread somebody mentioned case law. Democrats have been too scared/lazy/pussy to pass a law protecting abortion rights. So the court just keep going off of case law. Their whole job is to interpret the constitutionality of laws....but if no one passes any laws....?

Then this happens. Thanks for nothing, Democrats.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Abortion will remain legal and available

In any state that elects reasonable and sensible legislators

And to those well off enough financially to travel within the country


Sucks to be in a state like Texas and poor
And if you need an abortion it's even worse


You do remember one of the main causes of the Civil War?  When the South, through the Fugitive Slave Act forced the Northern States to abide by their laws?  And how they couldn't tolerate Northern resistance to that Act?

If you think the next step isn't getting the SC to declare abortion illegal in the entire country you're nuts
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Add another one to the pile
 
zgrizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only idiots think Roe v Wade will be overturned. The fundamentals SCOTUS ruled on to uphold it haven't changed, and despite the propaganda from the Left, the Court has proven time and time again (to people who actually read the rulings, not the CNN hyperbolic misleading headlines) that they do NOT rule on politics, but on fundamental constitutionality.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

12349876: spongeboob: Abortion will remain legal and available

In any state that elects reasonable and sensible legislators

And to those well off enough financially to travel within the country


Sucks to be in a state like Texas and poor
And if you need an abortion it's even worse

If you think the dingbats are going to go home happy with blue states still doing abortions...


There is an 'idea'(maybe theory is a better word IDK?) among the Right To Life crowd that they will eventually win because they don't have abortions but Pro Choicers do so they will simply win a war of attrition.
I can see it going either way with Conservatives in Red States, fighting to make abortion illegal everywhere or accepting that Blue States have abortion but they'll see, and then there are those who will look forward to God punishing Blue States with hurricanes and such
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a white male, I am not effected by nearly any of these social issues...immigration, women's rights, LGBTQ+ issues etc etc, but I look past my own nose, and as such I advised many of my female friends (and other liberaler-than-thou friends) who were voting for and vociferously supporting Jill Stein (or otherwise protest voting) back in 2016 to think about exactly this scenario.

Looks like i will have to do a little crowing.  Sadly.

View Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.


I hope you don't volunteer in a school.
 
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

The Ninth Amendment of the US Constitution.

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.


In that case, you have the right to own a tiger.

You have the right to play blast beats on your drum kit at 7am.

You have the right to donuts in the yard.

Or maybe, randomly making up rights is silly.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Only idiots think Roe v Wade will be overturned. The fundamentals SCOTUS ruled on to uphold it haven't changed, and despite the propaganda from the Left, the Court has proven time and time again (to people who actually read the rulings, not the CNN hyperbolic misleading headlines) that they do NOT rule on politics, but on fundamental constitutionality.


How cute you believe that.....

must be nice to live in that bubble of yours
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I personally dont agree with abortion other than when the mothers life is in danger. If you dont want a child try your best not to get pregnant. And yes I know there are people that are in circumstances that they get pregnant and it was out of their control for one reason or another. But theres thousands of people like us who will take a baby and love it. The system that makes that all but impossible with bullshiat red tape etc...Now thats a conversation that needs to take place. Ive seen amazing people spend tons of money and finally give up. Theres money to be made using children. And those groups put up a good face but they hang on to those kids and the money they get. We do foster care. And regardless of our income we get food stamps for the child we dont want. And a check for 1k we dont need nor ask for but have to take. Now house 20 kids in a building and youre making bank. But thats a whole other scenario and off topic

BUT...I dont feel its my place to tell YOU what to do in YOUR situation. This is just how my wife and I and my family would handle it in OUR situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am reminded of this joke from my early school days.

Q. What do you do with a truck load of dead babies?

A. Use a pitchfork.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: I personally dont agree with abortion other than when the mothers life is in danger. If you dont want a child try your best not to get pregnant. And yes I know there are people that are in circumstances that they get pregnant and it was out of their control for one reason or another. But theres thousands of people like us who will take a baby and love it. The system that makes that all but impossible with bullshiat red tape etc...Now thats a conversation that needs to take place. Ive seen amazing people spend tons of money and finally give up. Theres money to be made using children. And those groups put up a good face but they hang on to those kids and the money they get. We do foster care. And regardless of our income we get food stamps for the child we dont want. And a check for 1k we dont need nor ask for but have to take. Now house 20 kids in a building and youre making bank. But thats a whole other scenario and off topic

BUT...I dont feel its my place to tell YOU what to do in YOUR situation. This is just how my wife and I and my family would handle it in OUR situation.


Birth control exists, but the same people who are against abortion are typically against birth control too.  They are essentially anti-sex and /or seek to use pregnancy as a method of control and punishment for the sluts out there.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: NM Volunteer: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

Actually, that's how Supreme Court rulings work, they determine what is law and what isn't.

That is not true.

The Supreme Court would disagree with you on that.

Up the thread somebody mentioned case law. Democrats have been too scared/lazy/pussy to pass a law protecting abortion rights. So the court just keep going off of case law. Their whole job is to interpret the constitutionality of laws....but if no one passes any laws....?

Then this happens. Thanks for nothing, Democrats.


Then vote Republican if you want abortion legal, I guess?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The backlash the Republicans are going to feel over this is going to be severe.  The only question is rather they will feel the backlash this November or if it will take an election cycle for it to sink in.

I am hoping that a lot of the middle of the roaders who have recently shifted to supporting Republicans, because their knee jerk reaction is to oppose whatever party holds the White House, because they think it makes them seem edgy, will realize how much they farked up by not strongly opposing the GOP as a whole.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the great things about reading abortion threads on Fark is that you finally get to hear about it from a male perspective.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 468x466]


I like how she looks surprised. Like, what the hell? My nose hurts!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: AirForceVet: the unabomber was right: Its not a law, subby.

The Ninth Amendment of the US Constitution.

The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

In that case, you have the right to own a tiger.

You have the right to play blast beats on your drum kit at 7am.

You have the right to donuts in the yard.

Or maybe, randomly making up rights is silly.


It's amazing how "originalists/textualists" have completely written the 9th amendment out of the constitution by disparaging the idea of "the penumbra of the 1st amendment".

We don't "make up" rights. We interpret what rights we do/should have based on the context and spirit of the constitution. The idea of "the government doesn't have the right to burst into your home and arrest you if they find out you're using a condom without being married" was the foundation of the ruling in Griswold V Connecticut, despite "you have the right to birth control" being nowhere in the constitution at all.

The "right to privacy" does not explicitly exist anywhere in the constitution, except as an interpretation of the 4th amendment "search and seizure", combined with the 1st amendment "freedom to associate" and the 9th amendment's inherent rights.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wade v Roe was a carrot on a stick.  Once you get past that metaphor. the successful lawsuit held a beacon of hope that democracy worked and issues of underrepresented people burdened by bad laws could be cured, by both laws and courts.

Take away the hope and democracy needs a major rework.

Democracy is not your private mob accountant whose job it is to cook the books, avoid all taxes, and push chaos on your perceived enemies.
 
