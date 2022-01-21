 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Pacifiers recalled because they just simply suck   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maggie inconsolable.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark thought it would be a good idea to make the protecting ring a separate componet from the part that goes into the mouth?!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never buy such a boring pacifier for my kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
images4-f.ravelrycache.comView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of my pet hates is seeing a child of one-year old (or older) with a pacifier stuck in its mouth.  If it's old enough to drink out of a sippy cup, it's too old for a pacifier - end of. Not taking it away from a normal one-year old is pathetically weak parenting.  It's also a great recipe for badly affecting their teeth.

I've seen crotch fruit as old as five with them, and it's all I can do not to walk over and snatch it out of their mouths.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sucking on a little dick. Just like smokers.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Irresponsible use of the Scary tag over the PSA one.

/wags finger
//considers strongly worded letter
///Some other ineffective way to scold subby
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hung on to mine pretty long. I remember taking it out to speak, and putting it back when I said my peace. Over and out!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about for "other" uses?

/inquiring for a colleague
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Call The Police | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube DElvi3Z3QCo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It doesn't just suck, it also blows
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I misread that as "one of my pets hates seeing a child with a pacifier" and thought you had a dog or cat that was super invested in child development.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That design simply sucks. This has been the primary problem for pacifiers for ages now. Anyone with half a brain knows that the nipple has to be a large enough single piece that if it's on its own it's not a choking hazard. It's possible to just design a bomb-proof method of attaching the nipple to the flange, but if it fails in the slightest you've killed a baby, and are paying for one hell of a recall
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm currently training my dogs to steal pacifiers from the mouths of toddlers, so you were in the right area.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

How about you mind your own farking business.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extrafancy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FRIGG-ing pacifiers

/didn't want to do that, but I almost tripped over it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

They did. But that isn't stopping them from talking about these shiat parents on Fark.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

farkers like you that believe they can raise children better than parents is why Virginia flipped red.  Honestly, I hope you assholes out yourselves so more states flip.  You guys made parents a voting block and placed yourselves firmly on the opposition.
 
