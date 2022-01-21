 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This teenager just flew around the world in 155 days   (local21news.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, 19-year-old sets world record, youngest woman, World, Earth, world  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 10:50 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The youngest to do it? Now try it in under 80 days.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But why?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow! I bet her harms are tired.
 
Juc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And boy are her arms tired.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*arms.

Good morning, everyone!
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The airplane flew around the world.  She was just in it.
 
red230
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Because trying to set records as the youngest to fly somewhere has never gone wrong.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jessica_Dubroff
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, good. They did something useful with their lives. Ahem. Yes. Useful. Very important. Should be up for the Nobel Peace Prize.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, they had a bunch of money, and the kid was bored, and something something...
 
debug
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rich people doing rich people things.  Incredible...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My idea was to just fly up to the North Pole and circle around it in under an hour.  But Santa has some surface to air missiles and those elves pack SA-8s.   Chaff - flare - bank.   Chaff- Flare - bank.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I will also judge her while sitting on my butt, reading Fark.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are her arms tired?

No, seriously, she seems like a really nice girl, and she didn't have some flying fortress.  It was just a tiny single-engine plane.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Barely avoided Best Korean airspace???

That seems like something that should be well planned, well in advance. As should the secondary and tertiary plans...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good for her, I guess. I'll bet her ass is sore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our military pilots should be 90% female.
Its one of the few combat jobs that doesnt require extreme physical strength.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?


Amelia Earhart
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's good to be rich.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Jake Havechek: Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?

Amelia Earhart

Anne Frank
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Our military pilots should be 90% female.
Its one of the few combat jobs that doesnt require extreme physical strength.


What the hell are you thinking? Those planes don't stay in the air all the time. Eventually they do have to be parked
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: steklo: Jake Havechek: Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?

Amelia Earhart

Anne Frank


Ann Coulter
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: dothemath: steklo: Jake Havechek: Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?

Amelia Earhart

Anne Frank

Ann Coulter


Jane Austen
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good for her and I think the name Zara is cool it sounds like a rock star name
 
sniderman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: REDARMYVODKA: dothemath: steklo: Jake Havechek: Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?

Amelia Earhart

Anne Frank

Ann Coulter

Jane Austen


Steve Austin and Jaime Sommers
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jane Austen discovered plutonium.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Quite impressive IMHO.
Most of these "Around the World" flights maintain a high latitude and don't even go below the Tropic of Cancer line.
She went further south and even crossed into the southern hemisphere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: dothemath: steklo: Jake Havechek: Did she look for Helen Keller while she was flying around?

Amelia Earhart

Anne Frank

Ann Coulter


Arm the torpedos. Give me ramming speed. Ignore all incoming fire.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is not a test of endurance and skill in flying.

It is a test of the tolerance of administrative BS and wealth as she had to get numerous visas and pay I'm sure quite a fortune in fuel, repairs, lodging, landing fees, and of course government fees.

The plane she flew 'starts' at around $150k. It is almost designed for circumnavigation because it has a range of over 1,000 miles which can get is across the key strips of ocean (Bering Sea, Labrador Sea, and the north Atlantic when flying from Greenland to Iceland and then from Iceland on to the UK or the continent). The plane cruises around 160mph+ so circumnavigating could actually be done in a week on this plane.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

red230: Because trying to set records as the youngest to fly somewhere has never gone wrong.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jessica_Dubroff


Sadly, applies to about all endeavors.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
[Teen posts something on TikTok]
Fark boomers: Kids are stupid and lazy, she should do something REAL and ACTUALLY noteworthy.

[Teen sets record for solo flight around the whole f*cking world]
Fark boomers: Why though? Also she's rich so this is no big deal.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got from the couch to the fridge and back in under 155 minutes

Where is my headline?
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nellie Bly wonders why it took so long.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If riding in a plane is flying, then riding in a boat is swimming.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurfGirl69: The airplane flew around the world.  She was just in it.


The gun shot that innocent Black man. The cop was just holding it.
 
