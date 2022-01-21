 Skip to content
 
(Newschannel 9)   Tennessee one-ups Texas in the campaign against littering and never has the Spiffy tag been more appropriate   (newschannel9.com) divider line
    free pint of craft beer, Pint, Pint glass, litter, Chattanooga  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But that means you would have to live in Tennessee or visit Tennessee, both horrible options.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: But that means you would have to live in Tennessee or visit Tennessee, both horrible options.


Still better than Alabama.

Also, free beer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So they are not laser focusing on the black community with this campaign.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: But that means you would have to live in Tennessee or visit Tennessee, both horrible options.


Nashville has some cool spots.

Namely the Gibson showroom and the Pinewood Social.
 
