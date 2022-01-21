 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Christian couple refuses to let gay couple buy their home   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
42
    More: Stupid, Sales, Property, Real estate, Luke Whitehouse, Bible, View model, Lachlan Mantell, Purplebricks spokesperson  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 8:54 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do the Christian home sellers wear clothes of mixed fabrics or cut their hair? If so, burn the heretics!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I am thinking right, those bigoted owners are gonna get their asses sued off.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those guys are from my home town. Good luck to them in London, it would be a good time to be an Aussie over there given we've just given their cricket team a shellacking and we're looking like a confident, capable bunch while they're a pack of pantswetters. Not that I'm judging of course, these things can and do turn around every few years and we're all conscious of that.

The idea that so-called christians think Jesus wants them to regard folks who are a bit different to them but are in a loving relationship and doing no harm to others as second class citizens is why people hate christians. Jesus isn't the problem, it's their inability to follow his lead. Quoting bits of the bible that aren't about Jesus isn't impressing anyone. It's written by humans, it's not the word of god, get over yourselves. There's definitely no bible quote about don't ever sell your house to a gay couple. I get that some christians are attached to bible passages which they interpret as god instructing them not to engage in gay sex, fine, don't have gay sex. But christians should also understand that god may well have different messages for others, and that's exactly why Jesus was super keen that christians not judge others. Jesus wasn't a fan of treating folks as second class citizens because of their innate characteristics, but that's exactly what arsewipe christians do every day.

I can never get past the strong suspicion that the folks who obsess about hating the gheys are in some pretty strong denial about their own confused sexuality. At worst the bible has being gay as roughly as evil as being of another faith, or not having faith, but some say it's closer to eating shellfish or camel. If you'd sell your house to someone who is Buddhist but you're obsessed with hating on gheys, that really seems to be about your own same-sex attraction issues.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's going to end up being expensive.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet gay Christians serve as clergy. These little inter-sectarian squabbles manage to make victims of the wrong people.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Do the Christian home sellers wear clothes of mixed fabrics or cut their hair? If so, burn the heretics!


I wonder if they eat shellfish or have any tattoos?

I'll buy the house from them, for 20% off their asking price.

Then I'll sell it to those two fabulous men since I'm not a bigot.
 
Corneille
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Does that mean that I can refuse to sell my home to Christians, because my own religion doesn't tolerate a**-holery?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One half of the discriminating couple is a 34 year old medical physicist.
Didn't see that one coming.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I sold my house I hardly knew a thing about the buyer other than they were willing to pay me what I wanted for the house.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I bought my apartment, I never met the seller or even knew her name until the closing. (And didn't meet her even then, since the closing date ended up coinciding with a vacation that she planned earlier.) We did business entirely through the broker. That seems like a good system.

Of course brokers can have prejudices too, but they can lose their license if they get caught.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm betting they would not have any trouble selling their house to a couple wearing mixed fabrics, or eating shellfish, or going too long withouit a haircut, or planting more than one type of seed in the same garden, or...you see where I'm going with this.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: [Fark user image image 500x622]


Red Dwarf - Bible
Youtube b4VqbmeJ32U
 
BenJammin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if they wore  NG-95 masks?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
America will never progress as long as religion has its hold.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait wait wait.

A guy from Australia is disappointed because his TV producer, London born husband was stuck in America during the pandemic and they planned on reuniting and viewing a $1,000,00 house to buy and the seller didn't want to sell it to them because they are gay?  I'm supposed to feel bad because rich farks are being petty to each other? IN LONDON? Come the fark on!

There's a main page article about cops killing a handcuffed kid and it's ok for them to do that. THAT'S discrimination. Not rich private sellers being dicks to someone. This is gossip.
 
vonster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why would they give a shiat? Selling a home to them wouldn't be an endorsement of homosexuality.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: When I sold my house I hardly knew a thing about the buyer other than they were willing to pay me what I wanted for the house.


Same.  I was between 2 couples, both had kids.  One was an Indian couple one was white but they both had green money so I went with the best offer which also had the largest amount down so a better chance at closing.
I don't really care who owns a house after I sell it.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: America will never progress as long as religion has its hold.


This incident took place in England.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 850x747]


Danzig and Rollins would not make a good couple. Henry talks too much.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Olthoi: If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.


Australia, Ace.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's England.  If it were the US South, the Baptist preacher would vet the two "Youth Ministers."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Olthoi: If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.

Australia, Ace.


Ahem. I mean London, UK.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Olthoi: If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.

Australia, Ace.


UK, Deuce.

But your point still holds.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The article threw me off (pre-coffee) by mentioning the guys were from Australia. But either way, it's not the United States, where this would be enough to earn a lawsuit.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: WilderKWight: Olthoi: If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.

Australia, Ace.

UK, Deuce.

But your point still holds.


I course-corrected. Damn Mirror articles take their time to get to the salient points.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vonster: Why would they give a shiat? Selling a home to them wouldn't be an endorsement of homosexuality.


You're forgetting that to this kind of idiot, anything less than "immediately killing them where they stand as a gift to god" is an endorsement, same as if they'd committed the sodomy themselves.

// but you can't honor-kill nobody no more
// farkin liberals
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Olthoi: If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.

Australia, Ace.


Well, England. But otherwise yes, Ace.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: WilderKWight: Olthoi: If it's illegal to refuse to sell a house to a black person, it should be illegal to refuse a gay couple. The fact that it isn't shows how ridiculously broken Congress is. Had the landmark housing, civil rights, and environmental laws we've had in place for decades been up for debate as bills today, they would never pass.

Australia, Ace.

UK, Deuce.

But your point still holds.


*tiny fist*
 
Corneille
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These self-styled Christians weren't quoting Jesus. They were drawing their inspiration from Paul's epistle to the Romans. Not that i agree with it. I always thought that lightning bolt on the road to Damascus rattled his brain.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should have a realtor set up a viewing. Then have the realtor go to another room while the go at it on the kitchen counter and the dining room table.

2 weeks later send an anonymous note apologizing for the ass prints on their counters and tables.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's almost like they think gay money isn't the same as regular money.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Back in the late 80s, I worked as a mobile DJ, did a lot of wedding dances.

At one reception, I show up early, set up and, as soon as the guests started to arrive, I noticed that I was missing info on my work order - everything on the checklist of various in-show options (first song, wedding party song, dollar dance, etc) was left blank. That was unusual.

Needing answers, I went to find the happy couple.

As I navigated through the crowd - which was a very large one - I asked "Have you seen the bride and groom?" and I would get this uncomfortable/evasive reaction from people, including the father-of-the-groom, who sort of stammered and then told me he'd send his son over to see me at the DJ table.

A few minutes later, two guys in wedding tuxes come up to me.

Guy 1: "Hi. I heard you were looking for me?"

Me: "Yes - congratulations, by the way - something is wrong. My work order is imcomplete, which my boss fills out himself and never leaves completely blank. I need to clarify what you and your wife want or don't want, for the dance."

Guy 1: "Uh...yeah, about that...

Guy 2: "This is a commitment ceremony. We were afraid that your company wouldn't take the job, so I went in with my sister, pretending to be my fiancée, to sign the contract. We intentionally left all that blank."

Me: "Well, I'm sorry you felt the need to do that, because my boss is a great guy and would have taken your money anyway and, for my part, I think this is cool as hell, so let's have fun and celebrate."

We went through the list, until we got to the dreaded "garter toss."

Me: "Wanna do a garter toss?"

Guy 1: [laughing] "What?! No. Hahahaha!"

Me: "Oh, c'mon, it would be fun."

Guy 2: "Who even uses a garter anymore? We don't have one."

Me: "Oh, we're good. I carry a box of them in the truck, in case of emergencies."

They agreed to do it.

So, midway through the dance, Guy 1 sat on a folding chair, rolled up his pant leg, to the sounds of The Stripper, to reveal a garter around his calf. His partner then kneeled down and took it off with his teeth, as the entire crowd - young/old, gay/straight, family/friends - laughed and clapped along. Then, he flung the garter into the crowd and some dude caught it and everyone cheered.

Just like a normal wedding dance.

Actually, now that I think of it, better than a normal wedding - they tipped me $300.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Houses don't care who lives in them..Clothes don't care who wears them...And so on...

If they knew that the water they drink probably passed through a gay person at least once in it's cycle during
history..They would probably freak the fark out....But it probably did..Maybe even a gay dinosaur..who knows..
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Do the Christian home sellers wear clothes of mixed fabrics or cut their hair? If so, burn the heretics!


Dude, you know the bible and religions are a buffet table, you only pick the things you like and leave the rest.  Duh
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Back in the late 80s, I worked as a mobile DJ, did a lot of wedding dances.

At one reception, I show up early, set up and, as soon as the guests started to arrive, I noticed that I was missing info on my work order - everything on the checklist of various in-show options (first song, wedding party song, dollar dance, etc) was left blank. That was unusual.

Needing answers, I went to find the happy couple.

As I navigated through the crowd - which was a very large one - I asked "Have you seen the bride and groom?" and I would get this uncomfortable/evasive reaction from people, including the father-of-the-groom, who sort of stammered and then told me he'd send his son over to see me at the DJ table.

A few minutes later, two guys in wedding tuxes come up to me.

Guy 1: "Hi. I heard you were looking for me?"

Me: "Yes - congratulations, by the way - something is wrong. My work order is imcomplete, which my boss fills out himself and never leaves completely blank. I need to clarify what you and your wife want or don't want, for the dance."

Guy 1: "Uh...yeah, about that...

Guy 2: "This is a commitment ceremony. We were afraid that your company wouldn't take the job, so I went in with my sister, pretending to be my fiancée, to sign the contract. We intentionally left all that blank."

Me: "Well, I'm sorry you felt the need to do that, because my boss is a great guy and would have taken your money anyway and, for my part, I think this is cool as hell, so let's have fun and celebrate."

We went through the list, until we got to the dreaded "garter toss."

Me: "Wanna do a garter toss?"

Guy 1: [laughing] "What?! No. Hahahaha!"

Me: "Oh, c'mon, it would be fun."

Guy 2: "Who even uses a garter anymore? We don't have one."

Me: "Oh, we're good. I carry a box of them in the truck, in case of emergencies."

They agreed to do it.

So, midway through the dance, Guy 1 sat on a folding chair, rolled up his pant leg, to the sounds of The Stripper, to reveal a garter around his calf. His partner then kneeled down and took it off with his teeth, as the entire crowd - young/old, gay/straight, family/friends - laughed and clapped along. Then, he flung the garter into the crowd and some dude caught it and everyone cheered.

Just like a normal wedding dance.

Actually, now that I think of it, better than a normal wedding - they tipped me $300.


Awesome story!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They actually put it on writing.  Pretty stupid.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't like the "shove it in your face" photo at the end of the article

/I have body image issues and I feel fat
 
Dadoody
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter when they're selling the house. They won't be living in it.

This is just to be assholes, and they're picking a fight they will lose.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

inglixthemad: Circusdog320: Do the Christian home sellers wear clothes of mixed fabrics or cut their hair? If so, burn the heretics!

I wonder if they eat shellfish or have any tattoos?

I'll buy the house from them, for 20% off their asking price.

Then I'll sell it to those two fabulous men since I'm not a bigot.


For full price. While I'm not a bigot, I am a capitalist.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.