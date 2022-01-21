 Skip to content
(Politico)   California may allow kids under 18 to get vaccinated without parental consent as there are a lot of idiot parents out there who trust chiropractors and YouTube over science   (politico.com) divider line
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 12 year old smarter than the GQP anitvaxxer parent? It's more likely than you think.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Similarly, does this allow a 13 year old to opt out against his parents wishes?
You know...because Jimmy on the utubes told him the vax was bad.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare (cough cough) you get (cough cough) vaccinated in my (cough cough) house?  What will this (cough cough) proud Republican (cough cough)  family say?(cough cough) (cough cough) (cough cough)


Noticed some orange pestilence had added the "We want to get vaxxed but the libs won't let us get vaxxed 'cause we're white" bit to his act.  Hopefully, it won't be a greatest hit for him.  "Back of the Line" coming soon to your FB feed from your idiot sister in law.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: A 12 year old smarter than the GQP anitvaxxer parent? It's more likely than you think.


im now picturing a surly teen, resentfully looking at his mother as she grounds him for getting himself vaccinated
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ontario will generally allow anyone starting at about age 12 for any medical issues if they show that they grasp the consequences.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Similarly, does this allow a 13 year old to opt out against his parents wishes?
You know...because Jimmy on the utubes told him the vax was bad.


Maybe - but I would imagine that peer pressure would favour vaccination over anti vaxx.

I might be wrong, but up here the 12-18 cohort is the most vaccinated one. They did campaigns at the schools. Hard to avoid vaccination when your friends are all going to get it done together (and also because our vaccination passports are required for things like youth sports and field trips)
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't it Fark who recently shiat all over a teacher who gave a teen ager a shot... he asked for? Yeah it wasn't her place to do so however giving an injection is a pretty simple task. Diabetics do it every day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with children getting the medical care they deserve when their parents don't care about them.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: YouPeopleAreCrazy: Similarly, does this allow a 13 year old to opt out against his parents wishes?
You know...because Jimmy on the utubes told him the vax was bad.

Maybe - but I would imagine that peer pressure would favour vaccination over anti vaxx.

I might be wrong, but up here the 12-18 cohort is the most vaccinated one. They did campaigns at the schools. Hard to avoid vaccination when your friends are all going to get it done together (and also because our vaccination passports are required for things like youth sports and field trips)


Here it's progressively worse the younger the patient.  Oldest seniors have most, close to 90% for at least initial full round. Younger seniors are around 75%, etc, until youngest 12-18 are something like 35%.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: Wasn't it Fark who recently shiat all over a teacher who gave a teen ager a shot... he asked for? Yeah it wasn't her place to do so however giving an injection is a pretty simple task. Diabetics do it every day.


We were giving her shiat for not being a trained doctor or nurse and messing around with things like needles.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mom, dad...I'm gay."
"Son, we love you no matter what. We've figured you were gay for a long time."

"And I got the COVID vaccination in the summer and just had my booster shot."
"I HAVE NO SON! YOU'RE DEAD TO US!"
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your parents won't let you get vaccinated they already don't value you or your life and just see you as a political chip to use for stigginit.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think its a good idea to let children make their own medical decisions.  And while I do want everyone that can be vaccinated to be vaccinated, I don't like the precedent this sets.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And today's "my crazy anti-vaxxer friend update": She's been down with COVID for three days. Not seriously ill but feels like crap. Since she's not only anti-vax but also anti-meds, she is "treating" with juice, which she says "don't help with the headache." If only there were substances in pill form that help with headaches ...

Then she mentions that for the first time in her life, she can't drink tea to help with the "man-made virus" (the first time she's thrown out that disturbing claim). Why not? It makes her queasy. Is she eating, I ask? No. Black tea on an empty stomach can make you puke (tannins), not a "man-made virus," I tell her.

Then she says some "healer" has recommended 10,000 mg. of Vitamin D a day, more than twice the maximum daily dose recommended by the corrupt, virus-making western medico-pharma establishment.

All of this is made worse by the fact that her iron is low and due to COVID she couldn't get her intravenous dose. I suppose we should be thankful she didn't drag her virus into the clinic for the IV.

And the cherry on the cake of all this insanity? "If they'd only give clear instructions, it wouldn't be so bad."

They've been giving clear instructions for over a year - GET VACCINATED.

Sorry to keep bothering the Farkverse but it's so hard to watch a smart person do and say such stupid things.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nogale: she is "treating" with juice


Is this a euphemism for drinking her own pee?
 
killershark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gramma: I don't think its a good idea to let children make their own medical decisions.  And while I do want everyone that can be vaccinated to be vaccinated, I don't like the precedent this sets.


As the article states, a 12-year-old in California can get birth control or the HPV vaccine without parental consent. This would just make the Covid vaccine in line with those other things.

I also think 12 seems a little young, but I'm also someone who grew up in a safe home and am raising kids in a safe home. Not all kids have that, and sometimes a 12-year-old needs the medical autonomy to make the best health decisions for themselves.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Nogale: she is "treating" with juice

Is this a euphemism for drinking her own pee?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenJammin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The parents will be able to figure it out when  emissions  coming from the children's bodies set off the muon detectors.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BenJammin: The parents will be able to figure it out when  emissions  coming from the children's bodies set off the muon detectors.


They'll love the better 5G data speeds though.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Ontario will generally allow anyone starting at about age 12 for any medical issues if they show that they grasp the consequences.


Here in Ontario there is no minimum age for consent with respect to health care, although typically pre-teens would need a parent for most consent agreements, but if the kid could make a clear case that they understand the risks and benefits, and they want the shot, they're good to go.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nogale: And today's "my crazy anti-vaxxer friend update": She's been down with COVID for three days. Not seriously ill but feels like crap. Since she's not only anti-vax but also anti-meds, she is "treating" with juice, which she says "don't help with the headache." If only there were substances in pill form that help with headaches ...

Then she mentions that for the first time in her life, she can't drink tea to help with the "man-made virus" (the first time she's thrown out that disturbing claim). Why not? It makes her queasy. Is she eating, I ask? No. Black tea on an empty stomach can make you puke (tannins), not a "man-made virus," I tell her.

Then she says some "healer" has recommended 10,000 mg. of Vitamin D a day, more than twice the maximum daily dose recommended by the corrupt, virus-making western medico-pharma establishment.

All of this is made worse by the fact that her iron is low and due to COVID she couldn't get her intravenous dose. I suppose we should be thankful she didn't drag her virus into the clinic for the IV.

And the cherry on the cake of all this insanity? "If they'd only give clear instructions, it wouldn't be so bad."

They've been giving clear instructions for over a year - GET VACCINATED.

Sorry to keep bothering the Farkverse but it's so hard to watch a smart person do and say such stupid things.


Ugh, I feel you. We had a family friend die of covid a few months ago because he was too far down the MAGAT rabbit hole to get vaccinated or even accept a certain treatment that the doctors wanted to give him until it was too late.

A weird irony is that I found his obituary yesterday and it included how his one firm bit of advice was always "don't do anything too stupid," and gave examples like "don't chase down and flip off the guy who cut you off." I just couldn't get past the irony, or maybe the oversight.

Then in bed at 11 PM last night I suddenly went wide-eyed with realization: Maybe it was a subtle message to heed his advice that he had ignored.
 
