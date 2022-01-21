 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The US has a new oldest person   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Oldest people, last time Sorenson, Assisted living, long life, assisted living facility, oldest person, Gerontology, last closest relative  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 3:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand they're gone

/or they soon will be
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least Meat Loaf is still alive!
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and Louie Anderson
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and Donald Trump

/well one can hope he's fat guy #3
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I briefly held the world record for being the youngest person alive.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't me!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: I briefly held the world record for being the youngest person alive.



Baby Diego?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to that photo, she's pretty even now. I bet she was a knockout 90 years ago.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, WAS pretty.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, the old girl looked pretty good for 115. If you said she was 85, I would have believed you.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her 94 year old nephew.
Good genes in that family
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?


Fetish serial killer.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sutcliffe had credited her long life to the fact that she never had children, never smoked and believed strongly in never worrying about anything, Mason said.

The life philosophy of Alfred E. Neuman abides to her longevity
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?


Maybe they keep falling off the fence?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?


Sleepy Joe keeps sending his assassins.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?



Maybe there is a serial killer who is compelled to choose these people as victims. Probably someone with a MO of using a pillow to smother them.

emojis.slackmojis.comView Full Size
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?


According to morons, they're dying of the Covid vaccine
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?

According to morons, they're dying of the Covid vaccine


Well how many times did she die BEFORE the vaccine?  Checkmate vacctardo!
 
drsewell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was very pretty.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why does this keep happening?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sad tag? It's not like she died at 110.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: There's some kind of criminal conspiracy afoot. Why does the world's oldest person keep dying?


I suspect that the second oldest person is jealous.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.