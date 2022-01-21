 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Apparently, firing randomly into a crowd and killing an eight-year-old girl is a fireable offense, even for cops. Who knew?   (6abc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no!
No the cop is going to have to work in a neighboring town!
The horror!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but the girl stole some candy a few years ago so it's all okay.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't interfere with a police investigation and you won't get hit.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Yes but the girl stole some candy a few years ago so it's all okay.


And she was heard saying, "Police are doo-doo heads."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That entire article is full of the most dumbest or assholey people who are trying to defend the situation. Some of those statements are infuriating.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't want to get to the point where our officers are afraid to stop crime because they are going to go to jail," added another resident.

Punishing cops for randomly shooting into crowds of innocent people, killing an 8 year old girl, and then falsely charging uninvolved teenagers to try and cover it up is stopping crime.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old enough to remember when it was an arrestable offense.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't want to get to the point where our officers are afraid to stop crime because they are going to go to jail," added an idiot"

Yea heaven forbid if they don't have the full confidence to shoot into a group of people, dipshiat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'"These officers made a split second decision to return fire, we trust them to get that decision right, they got it horribly wrong," Stollsteimer said earlier this week.'


Guess again, bro.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tough job. Still doesn't give you a free pass for mistakes.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Don't interfere with a police investigation and you won't get hit.


Know how I know you didn't read TFA?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a sad day for our officers, who face criminal charges for trying to do their jobs and keeping the community safe," Fitzgerald wrote. "The FOP continues to support these fine officers and will provide a vigorous defense against these allegations."

farking police unions. I'm pretty sure if "trying to do your job" results in you shooting into a crowd and killing a child with blind panic fire, you suck at your farking job.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "We don't want to get to the point where our officers are afraid to stop crime because they are going to go to jail," added an idiot"

Yea heaven forbid if they don't have the full confidence to shoot into a group of people, dipshiat.


A low information person like you can't understand this at all.  Sometimes you have to destroy the village to save it.  Got it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fanta Bility

Isnt she on tour with Juice Wrld?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a terrible tragedy that was caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child lost her life and others were seriously injured."

But enough about the officers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See folks, they've been fired. Justice has been served.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yet more responsible gun owners.

Gun farkerstell me again how 3 trained professionals with guns were unable to stop a single bad guy with a gun? I was always told that 'good guys' with guns rendered you safe from 'bad guys' with guns.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: It's a tough job. Still doesn't give you a free pass for mistakes.


Exactly.

As a P.Eng., I am liable if my contraptions injure people or destroy property (unless, of course, if that was their intent!). It should be the same for cops.

They made a spilt-second decision to return fire

Well, if you can't make that decision without taking into account the people around the area where you think the gunshots came from, then you don't take the shot and duck.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 314x395]


Jesus that's a cursed image.

Are cops allowed to wear the confederate flag as an emblem?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet as a private citizen, even if you shoot to stop a direct and deadly threat, you are responsible for every bullet you send.
Even if you shoot some crazed gunman who had a machine gun and was going to hose down a crowd with a 200 round belt of ammo and if you save 100 lives, if you hit some innocent person, you are getting charged with murder.

If your a cop and some guy is running away, but he has a knife and *might* stab someone in the future, and you unload, killing 23 babies in a hospital, the guy with the knife gets charged for those deaths for "making" the cop shoot.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard she smelled like the marijuana and was coming right at them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 314x395]


This is the image black people wake up in the middle of the night screaming to.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: See folks, they've been fired. Justice has been served.


Not yet, they haven't gone to court for the killing yet.

The three officers have yet to have their day in court on their guilt or innocence,
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: "The FOP continues to support these fine officers and will provide a vigorous defense against these allegations."


That's why I'm a Dapper Dan man...

/had missed this whole shiatshow somehow
//sigh...here we go again
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Ah yet more responsible gun owners.

Gun farkerstell me again how 3 trained professionals with guns were unable to stop a single bad guy with a gun? I was always told that 'good guys' with guns rendered you safe from 'bad guys' with guns.


Apparently there were TWO bad guys with guns, so they needed SIX police officers firing into the crowd to achieve Bullet Dominance...
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Godscrack: [Fark user image 314x395]

Jesus that's a cursed image.

Are cops allowed to wear the confederate flag as an emblem?


Allowed?  It was REQUIRED in some places...not sure if currently the case.  It was part of the uniform:

https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/2020/07/07/gettysburg-south-dakota-removes-confederate-flag-police-patch/5389838002/
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I'm old enough to remember when it was an arrestable offense.


When I was kid growing up in North Jersey, the local mall hired off duty cops as security guards.  The mall contracted with local PDs.  Part of the money paid went to the cop and the rest went to the town for use of the cop cars and gear.

One store in the mall noticed that their 'leakage' losses increased substantially after a certain cop was hired to provide security.   The store installed video surveillance cameras, which were really uncommon in the 70s.   Yup, they recording the cop stuffing his car full of stuff he pilfered from the mall.

The store filed a complaint, the cop was investigated and it was discovered that the cop's beach house was almost entirely furnished with shiat he pilfered from the mall.   Everything from appliances to furniture.  The cop was prosecuted, fired, ending up losing his house and his wife divorced him.   Today if such a complaint were filed against a cop it would be laughed off at best, or more than likely the complainant would have a big, big problem.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 8-year-old was No Saint.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Xai: Ah yet more responsible gun owners.

Gun farkerstell me again how 3 trained professionals with guns were unable to stop a single bad guy with a gun? I was always told that 'good guys' with guns rendered you safe from 'bad guys' with guns.

Apparently there were TWO bad guys with guns, so they needed SIX police officers firing into the crowd to achieve Bullet Dominance...


No of course there wasn't, only the guy who fired first was the bad guy, the 2nd guy returning fire into the crowd was merely exercising 'self defence' - see Kyle Rittenhouse.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have the right to keep and bear arms. So they have a right to fire them. To say otherwise is tyranny.

Note: this is the logic of people who resent anyone asking them to do anything about COVID.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled melee.
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Yet as a private citizen, even if you shoot to stop a direct and deadly threat, you are responsible for every bullet you send.
Even if you shoot some crazed gunman who had a machine gun and was going to hose down a crowd with a 200 round belt of ammo and if you save 100 lives, if you hit some innocent person, you are getting charged with murder.

If your a cop and some guy is running away, but he has a knife and *might* stab someone in the future, and you unload, killing 23 babies in a hospital, the guy with the knife gets charged for those deaths for "making" the cop shoot.


Sure about that?
https://law.justia.com/cases/georgia/court-of-appeals/1992/a92a0592.html
https://law.justia.com/cases/oklahoma/supreme-court/1936/23460.html
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Russ1642: See folks, they've been fired. Justice has been served.

Not yet, they haven't gone to court for the killing yet.

The three officers have yet to have their day in court on their guilt or innocence,


When these incidents happen there's always calls for the officers to be fired, as if that has fark all to do with punishment for crimes. You sort of missed the joke there.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some polite society you lot got going there.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: LarryDan43: Don't interfere with a police investigation and you won't get hit.

Know how I know you didn't read TFA?


Don't assume comments like this are made in good faith. It wasn't.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Valter: Godscrack: [Fark user image 314x395]

Jesus that's a cursed image.

Are cops allowed to wear the confederate flag as an emblem?

Allowed?  It was REQUIRED in some places...not sure if currently the case.  It was part of the uniform:

https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/2020/07/07/gettysburg-south-dakota-removes-confederate-flag-police-patch/5389838002/


In a place called Gettysburg?

Now that's some straight up irony.
 
discoballer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Valter: Godscrack: [Fark user image 314x395]

Jesus that's a cursed image.

Are cops allowed to wear the confederate flag as an emblem?


I think that's just Alabama's state flag.

/Or Mississippi's.
//One of those.
///3
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a lot of stupidity and fail in this situation.

The cops still have charges to be resolved and rightly so. You don't fire weapons unless you are sure of your target. I hope it gets to open court and not plea bargained. It is only through open testimony any this gets corrected.

I AM wondering why the idiots that started the problem had their charges dropped. No witnesses?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dolan looks 13
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did she have a physics book? Did she look like she was about to start some shiat?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The FOP continues to support these fine officers and will provide a vigorous defense against these allegations."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We should issue free guns and ammo to the homeless to handle the cop problem.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: "We don't want to get to the point where our officers are afraid to stop crime because they are going to go to jail," added another resident.

Punishing cops for randomly shooting into crowds of innocent people, killing an 8 year old girl, and then falsely charging uninvolved teenagers to try and cover it up is stopping crime.


It makes you wonder what the threshold is for 8 year old deaths, by the guns of the police, this commenter finds acceptable.

Is it two? FIVE? How many people have to die at the guns of the police before it is unacceptable?

We know it's more than one for this person, anyway.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There's a lot of stupidity and fail in this situation.

The cops still have charges to be resolved and rightly so. You don't fire weapons unless you are sure of your target. I hope it gets to open court and not plea bargained. It is only through open testimony any this gets corrected.

I AM wondering why the idiots that started the problem had their charges dropped. No witnesses?


They didn't get ALL charges dropped, just the felony murder ones for "starting the chain of events"
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Haha silly subby - as if the police union would let this happen.  After three years of "arbitration" they'll get back pack for all the time lost, plus interest, plus damages for emotional distress and for being portrayed in a negative light by the borough council.

After all, does the union contract specifically forbid firing into a crowd of kids and killing an eight year old?  No?  Then how could they possibly have known!

/while this should be completely obviously, I feel I need to add an /s to cover my ass
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: There's a lot of stupidity and fail in this situation.

The cops still have charges to be resolved and rightly so. You don't fire weapons unless you are sure of your target. I hope it gets to open court and not plea bargained. It is only through open testimony any this gets corrected.

I AM wondering why the idiots that started the problem had their charges dropped. No witnesses?


Looks like while they recklessly shot at each other, they didn't hit anyone, unlike the cops, who managed to hit several people not involved and killed a little girl. The DA most likely charged the two teens with killing the little girl instead of cops when it all went down.
 
EL EM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The school is under lockdown right now, a kid apparently brought a gun to school.
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I know two of the officers, and they're good people who would do anything for the community..."

"Anything" apparently includes murdering a child. I don't care how "good" a person anyone thought they were. A farking child is dead because of their actions. Bury them under the prison for all I farking care.
 
