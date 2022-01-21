 Skip to content
 
(Deadline)   Subby would do anything for a green but he won't do that   (deadline.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
F5 F5 Esc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You took the words right out of my mouth ...

RIP Big Fella
 
Alphax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably COVID.. he was a hefty guy.  But he had a heck of a voice.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RIP won't get anal pegged guy
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That farkin' sucks. SUCKS.

I hope he found paradise by the dashboard light.

I'll always remember him for his greatest film role, as the villainous jackass from the movie "Black Dog".

Black Dog Official Trailer #1 - Patrick Swayze Movie (1998) HD
Youtube emzZcA-fpmM
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His name is Robert Paulson.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eddie has returned to the cooler.
Thanks for the tunes, dude.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
+1 subby

RIP slab of breaded meat product

/Also...
The four things he says he will never do are:
"forget the way you feel right now"
"forgive myself if we don't go all the way tonight"
"do it better than I do it with you"
"stop dreaming of you every night of my life"
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here he is getting boostered:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Go ahead, Cornelius, you can cry.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a rather tender subject, subby...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In death he has a name.  His name is Bob.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: His name is Robert Paulson.


His name is Robert Paulson
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now he's no longer praying for the end of time.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: That farkin' sucks. SUCKS.

I hope he found paradise by the dashboard light.

I'll always remember him for his greatest film role, as the villainous jackass from the movie "Black Dog".

[YouTube video: Black Dog Official Trailer #1 - Patrick Swayze Movie (1998) HD]


Damn, I remember that coming on HBO way back in the day at a friend's house.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Damn! I was too late on mine: Meat Loaf is done

May he RIP
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subtext is an anagram for buttsex.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ahseeit.comView Full Size


Now we'll never find out what "that" was...
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mistahtom: mrparks: His name is Robert Paulson.

His name is Robert Paulson


His name is Robert Paulson
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
RIP big guy.
 
flamingboard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*Incoherent screaming into microphone*
 
