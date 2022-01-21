 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   And here subby laughed at the guy worried about 30-50 feral hogs   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Wild boar, explosion of feral pigs, Pig, wild hogs, population of feral pigs, Domestic pig, release of pigs, Suidae  
•       •       •

365 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 4:30 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bacon?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be interesting to see what happens. California has some experience eradicating wild hog infestations, but those were generally on islands where the spread could be limited. More interesting will be to see if the larger predators in the state will be able to manage them at all. We have a variety of native bear and large cat populations, and one of the west coast's only significant native wolf populations.

That said, I think the difficulty in dealing with hogs out here will largely depend on where they settle. Technically most of the state already has a hog presence, but you don't see the large groups of them around populated areas.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wookie_Jesus: Bacon?


Plenty!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
30-50 feral hogs takes on whole different connotations in the furry community.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better to eat crow on this than those grizzly bear attacks in school that Betsy cautioned us about, Subby.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wookie_Jesus: Bacon?


Nope. Apparently feral hog tastes foul.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wookie_Jesus: Bacon?


Feral hogs taste like crap from everyone who tried that apparently
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know it's been an issue for a little bit in San Jose.
 
Birnone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They have no natural predators. It's time to bring grizzlies back to California. We should release a few thousand grizzlies randomly throughout the state and that should fix things.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I admit I was one of the people who mocked the tweet as it sounded ridiculous at face value. I then listened to an interview of the guy who originally tweeted on one of my favorite podcasts, Reply All. In context, his argument was quite cogent.

https://gimletmedia.com/amp/shows/reply-all/n8hw3d
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...the ability to manage the population through science-based management practices..."

I guess anyone who opposes giving people the legal right to open fire on the wild hogs anywhere in California, including residential areas, is going to be labeled "anti-science".  

What a "science-based management" tool looks like...
media.nextechclassifieds.comView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...the ability to manage the population through science-based management practices..."

I guess anyone who opposes giving people the legal right to open fire on the wild hogs anywhere in California, including residential areas, is going to be labeled "anti-science".  

What a "science-based management" tool looks like...
[media.nextechclassifieds.com image 640x360]


Science disagrees with your supposition.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: 30-50 feral hogs takes on whole different connotations in the furry community.


Yeah, I've met furrys...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lotta UFIA...
Didn't know till I knew.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: MattytheMouse: 30-50 feral hogs takes on whole different connotations in the furry community.

Yeah, I've met furrys...
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Lotta UFIA...
Didn't know till I knew.


But did you have fun, at least?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"...the ability to manage the population through science-based management practices..."

I guess anyone who opposes giving people the legal right to open fire on the wild hogs anywhere in California, including residential areas, is going to be labeled "anti-science".  

What a "science-based management" tool looks like...
[media.nextechclassifieds.com image 640x360]


Marlin 45/70?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Pigs don't have sweat glands so they need water every day," Timothy Gall of Wild Pig Removal Inc. told KTVU.

Huh? No make sense.  I save and take in very little water with my sweat glands.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.