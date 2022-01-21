 Skip to content
 
(National Today)   Today we honor our mascot, in all his ballsy glory because today is mother farking National Squirrel Appreciation DAAAAAYYYYYYYYYYY   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
idgcdn.com.auView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.images.express.co.ukView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Every day is squirrel appreciation day in my world.
-Pedro
 
petec
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well Endowed Bushy Tailed Tree Rats in the name of my Chipmunks/Tom Jones mashup band
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Squirrel "Came In Like a Wrecking Ball!"
Youtube RupUMJOEMO8
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nuts
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 400x307] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weeeee!!! Gonads and Strife
Youtube BorQ_ULcvss
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I appreciate how easily the dumb little, mango eating, attic chewing rats are to trap.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image 425x239]
Every day is squirrel appreciation day in my world.
-Pedro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks to the joys of modern technology, and the fact that I wrote a database that tracks such things, I can confirm, that this headline is telling the truth.

Please see this page for more information.

Download the new version of the Android app too.  It's spiffy.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only squirrels I appreciate are dead ones. Stay out my garden your glorified rats!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: The only squirrels I appreciate are dead ones. Stay out my garden your glorified rats!


we have traps in the garden and a bin full of water that we drop the traps in to set them free forever.

Last year our sunflowers were 16" or so and the farkers still managed to get up there and eat the flowers once there was seed.

I'm going to have to wrap them or something this year, they're well above my fence line so the pellet gun is out.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Redh8t: [Fark user image image 425x239]
[Fark user image image 425x212]
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The red tailed hawk in my yard has been appreciating the hell out of the local squirrel population.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I appreciate squirrels
sexy-girl-cosplay.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
