 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   There is a Back to the Future joke in here somewhere   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Unlikely, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Afghanistan, Automobile, Ty DeLorean, Vehicle, Taliban, Pakistan, DeLorean Motor Company  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know DeLoreans aren't really powered by plutonium, right?

Just cocaine.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know if he's a long list son, but it does seem like has a fairly sizable cocaine stash.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect an uptick in sales of used pinball machine parts.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a Reliant Rialto with new doors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my calculations are correct, this baby will never hit 88 miles per hour.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do t k is it this is tuk tuk or that Chinese push/pull engine, but it's probably a bad idea to con the wrong people.

His target should already know better.  I have no real idea of what he thinks he is doing.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GREAT SCOTT!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x283]

That's a Reliant Rialto with new doors.

[Fark user image image 425x284]


And I mean it literally is the same - look at the windscreen, groove down the side, front lights, single wiper, etc.

It's a car which launched in 1982 and was made until 1998.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x283]

That's a Reliant Rialto with new doors.

[Fark user image 425x284]


Holy moly they really are the same.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image 425x283]

That's a Reliant Rialto with new doors.

[Fark user image 425x284]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x283]

That's a Reliant Rialto with new doors.

[Fark user image image 425x284]


They probably didn't have that model in Kabul, so it will probably sell like gangbusters.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As I kid I lived in a small town with a small factory that built snowcats. One was modified for the original Battlestar Galactica series. It only appeared briefly in one episode I can recall, but the company name was always listed in the credits.

At the peak of DeLorean fame, his company bought our snowcat company and renamed it Logan Manufacturing Company, with a LMC logo copied after their DMC logo. (No, not Run DMC). Everyone thought that was weird, DeLorean wasn't buying lots of factories, but everyone thought it was cool. Our town's snowcats are DeLoreans!

Not long afterward, maybe a year, John DeLorean got arrested for that coke bust. The local company split into its own company and everybody in town pretended they never heard of that guy that got coffee.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nobody wants a regular Delorian these days.  It's gotta be a functional hovercraft and painted pink.
coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bondith: Expect an uptick in sales of used pinball machine parts.


Pert: [Fark user image 425x283]

That's a Reliant Rialto with new doors.

[Fark user image 425x284]


Well, since I've clearly been slapped around to both of my new jokes, I'm going to go hoverboard my way back to bed or something.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: If my calculations are correct, this baby will never hit 88 miles per hour.


I can think of one way it might:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

433: I do t k is it this is tuk tuk or that Chinese push/pull engine, but it's probably a bad idea to con the wrong people.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.