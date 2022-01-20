 Skip to content
 
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme: Show & Tell Vol. 15. Show us a favorite artwork you've created and Tell us the story behind its inspiration, materials, backstory. Share your photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry, etc.
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme is Show & Tell Vol. 15. SHOW us your favorite artwork you've created and TELL us the story behind its inspiration, materials, backstory, etc. Share with us your photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry - any art medium! Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contests before. Be sure to tell us about your art!

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!

Fark user imageDon't forget to tell us about things like its inspiration, materials, backstory, etc.

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner RedZone Tuba snags a back-to-back win with a strategically placed smokin' hot rubber ducky - and check out all our talented F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
   Star Dancing

Dance anong the stars, my son. Light them with your smile.
Playmates in the Galaxies mix confidence with style.
Remember me with happiness, I think of you with joy.
I miss all that you mean to me, my once-and-future boy!
Recalling all the happy times grows easier each day.
The darkness that your leaving brought has slowly slipped away.
For some day, when transition calls, I'll close my eyes a while
And know that when they open , you'll embrace me with your smile.
So dance among the stars, my son. Frolic happily.
Look forward to the time that you can teach the steps to me.


I wrote this 2 years after my 11 month old son died during heart surgery to try and start healing. I went through many horrible suicidal guilt-ridden times. I was 17 when he died.
I've shared this poem over the decades with other lost parents who told me that it brought them some comfort. I hope it eases your loss just a tiny bit.
You are a hero to use your pain to reach out to help others.
Any Farker who wants to copy and share this poem with someone grieving is welcome to share it.
Peace.
Sky
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
     The Leprechaun
"This is the spot where I met him." Fiona's Aunt announced. "On a full moon night last summer. I was walking in the forest. It had been a very hot day, and had finally cooled down enough to take a midnight walk'"Oh boy, thought Fiona. Her Aunt was well known amongst Fiona and all her cousins for telling the most interesting stories of things she'd seen and done.Some of the cousins thought that their Aunt might secretly be a bit Magic herself. Midnight walks in the forest! Fiona could hardly wait for the day she would be old enough to have midnight adventures in the forest herself.
"I walked around this bush, and there he was! Sitting right there on that log. My first thought, of course, was of his pot of gold. All leprechauns have a secret pot of gold buried somewhere, and if you capture a leprechaun, then they have to show you where it's buried, but they are very clever at escaping and very tricky to get close to."
Fiona gravely nodded, as she had heard a few stories herself, and everyone had seen the commercials for the cereal where the leprechaun always outsmarted the children trying to catch him. Fiona figured if anyone could catch a leprechaun, her Aunt could.
"I decided to try and distract him, and quickly announced "You know, I've heard that the Irish can see 57 shades of green, but I swear that in this forest, I've counted 68! Well, quick to defend his people, the leprechaun jumped up and commenced to arguing such things as sun verses shade, seasonal changes and time of day. We wandered around the forest pointing out different plants and leaves, me defending my shades and he challenging them. He raised some good points and so did I, and finally, he had to admit to 61. By this time it was almost morning."
"And did you ever get close enough to catch him and lead you to his gold?" Fiona eagerly asked, glancing around in case he might be nearby listening.
"Well, here's the thing about that" her Aunt chuckled." By the time we'd wandered and discussed and listened to each other's point of view, why we'd come to respect each other's opinion and had become quite friendly, and you just can't turn on a friend like that, even for gold, without losing respect for yourself.
No, we parted friends, he with his secret and me with my self respect. But word travels fast here in the forest, and a friend to the leprechauns is a friend to all the magical creatures, and I walk this forest any night I please knowing I'm at peace with the critters and the creatures and the things that go bump in the night and at peace with me."
Sky Crane
August 22nd, 2010
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I wasn't able to wear my jewelry any more.  I'd been getting rashes for a year.  It took that long for me to figure out that I had an allergy, and an allergist confirmed it was to nickel.  So I picked up a beading book at the local book store, figuring I'd just make my own jewelry.  But I spent hours in the bead store, agonizing over which colors to use.  After my first few simple necklaces I gained some confidence.  This is a necklace I made about three months after I started.  It's one of my favorites and reminds me of long summer days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
SPOILER ALERT! A sad ending story:
A few years ago a trumpet player/child care professional facebook friend of mine put up a notice saying she would love it if she could get some help to build a little treehouse at her school. She posted a pic of an olive tree and bam I was transported in my head to when my kids were little and we had olive trees. I built them a plywood box with splinters and earwigs up about 3 feet. no skills, no money, no tools. I HAD to redeem myself I told her and we begged for money from all our friends and crowd sourced this lovely thing. wakitu,Sarah, a bass player named Gerold and I had so much fun and learned so much. When we finally finished the kids took over and loved it, they climbed all over it and she sent me picks and rave reviews from the parents and neighbors. The overwhelming consensus was that it was magical. It transformed the yard, the kids, the curriculum, the teacher and the builders.

Fark user imageView Full Size


this is probably my favorite pic of the bunch. Sarah looks like a little elf and I, well... I look like me only taller.

Fark user imageView Full Size

3 months later, the landlord sold the building and the yard and she had to close the school leaving the treehouse behind. It is still there, I can just see the roof from the shell station. She was such an amazing teacher and that was such an amazing school full of musician's kids. That magical creative learning space was one in a million and now it's gone.

To put a happier spin on it in my mind I am comforted by the fact that kids will be playing on that thing for decades to come.
here's a link to the FB photo album
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was the first original (not just copying instructor) watercolor I did after finishing the beginner's class I took last year.  I really enjoyed doing it and was happy enough with the results to continue doing watercolors.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have had these pearls for quite some time, and finally decided it was time to get designing. I love working with pearls and using them in unexpected ways. I bought the pearls at a gem and mineral show, which is sort of like walking into a giant candy store. I can't go unless I have a strict budget, otherwise I'd go crazy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A client recently approached, telling me that over the years of his marriage he had made a point to give his wife "forever-flowers" - flowers made of metal, leather, etc. that never die. He asked that I make a rose out of wood, eventually choosing mahogany.
So that was precious as f*ck and what an honor to be even a small part of that tradition, but also, I didn't know if I could (never do until I try) AND I knew I was going to have to power carve to prevent this piece from being outrageously expensive (I price by time).
Power carving is something I've shied away from for purist reasons (knives and gouges, baby) but eventually, purist reasons end up limiting you. So off I went into my wood shop, got friendly with my dremel, and some weeks later, here's his wife's latest forever-flower.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfinished

Fark user imageView Full Size

Finished and posing with some not-forever-flowers.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Close-up of some petals.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I read a book about VanMeegeren, a Dutch artist who painted fake Vermeers and fooled the art experts and the Nazis into thinking they were real. I was sorely disappointed by his fake Vermerrs because, quite honestly, they were terrible and didn't look like Vermeer's work. So I decided to make my own copy of a Vermeer in colored pencil.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A colored pencil drawing of a hummingbird. My normal subjects are women and cocktails, so I decided to tackle a different one for variety. I wanted something colorful, so birds were a good topic to pick and I ended up choosing a hummingbird. Put in close to 20 hours into this one because of all the details in the feathers.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't like posting older things due to the personal emotions often tied to them. So, I will post my favorite artwork that I made this week.

The first one was inspired by a book cover I saw with a cat looking up. I decided to make a play on it. It sort of reminds me of those religious pictures of people looking up to heaven that were popular in Sunday school during my youth. The white patch on it's chest is almost like praying hands. Alternatively, it could just be looking at a bird.

It was made in Krita 5 with RGBA-Wet brushes and a dynamic oil canvas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My second favorite item I made this week was to test out the impression brushes in Krita. I always like koi paintings and decided to give it a go. It came out rather cute I think. You can just imagine the koi wondering if your going to toss in some food pellets.

It was made in Krita 5 with Impression 2021 v3 brushes and a dynamic oil canvas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Juan in the Garden" East Houston
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I took a community college drawing 101 course in Northern VA in the early 2000's

I had an assignment due. So I rushed home from work, took out some paper, pastels, and a sharpie and I drew this.

It took me all of 10 mins. Sprayed it down with hair spray and rushed it over to class.

I got an A+


ta da!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My mom dropped a not so subtle hint that she wanted a necklace my grandmother gave me. It was an inexpensive wirework necklace you could get in Tijuana in the fifties. Unfortunately it kept breaking and I had given up fixing it years ago. I made something similar, my first attempt at this type of work. This image is from before I added the chain. The original had a glass disk that was held in place with glue, this one is beads.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a porcelain fish pipe.  The components are thrown and then assembled and modeled.  I dipped the piece in a blue-green slip when leather hard, which I then cut away to make the patterned surface. The glaze is a white glaze that picked up color from the slip.  It's fired to Cone 10 in oxidation.  Here's a detail:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This one was among my attempts to create heirloom smoking implements.  Because of the war on drugs, a lot of what is used is disposable by nature.  But it wasn't always that way.  I got inspiration from native American pipes, as well as Asian forms.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two years ago my brother died from an overdose. I thought painting might somehow be cathartic and shift my internal perspectives. I enjoy experiencing art but had only tried creating it for school classes.

This is one of the first paintings I made after my brother passed, and I still think it's one of the best. It feels emotional.  Blue Swallowtail, acrylic on canvas, July 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
