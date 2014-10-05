 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   The master race holds a master class in self-ownage after bravely attacking a child
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Well that's some ugly shiat, that's bad even for LI.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
He must have been tied up, and locked away in Little Italy so long, he forgot he lived in the NYC Tri State area.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
When I think of superior beings, I can't seem to picture them wearing pom-poms as the premier head gear.

Well, maybe Dead Pool would, but then does he qualify as superior or just nuts?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
He is not racist, he's just pining for the Floridas.

/definitely a racist bigot
//lock 'em up
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Yet again the private industry has to step in and punish the racist farks for being racist farks, again.

/s
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're probably furiously scouring right-wing social media looking for people to burn their Tacomas in solidarity.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't look at me, don't farking look at me," Likerman said repeatedly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Don't look at me, don't farking look at me," Likerman said repeatedly.
[Fark user image image 640x643]


You called and I came.
Seriously that dude positively radiates the nervous energy of one who is shiatting his pants internally.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.


LOL. The Master Race definitely isn't the Mi-Go. They're fun guys to be with though.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-game brown bagging it on the train.  Classy.  I would also have to be drunk to justify paying money to see the Knicks, but I also wouldn't get racist during my inebriation.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Valter: Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.

LOL. The Master Race definitely isn't the Mi-Go. They're fun guys to be with though.


User name checks out 1000%.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwwww ain't that cute. These racists think they are their hero Trump and "ain't nuthin gonna happen". For you guys somethin' is gonna happen. Jail and a firing. Have fun on the streets when you can't pay your rent.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i ever find a genie, my first wish is to be able to sterilize people who do shiat like this. That amount of hatred/stupidity/bigotry/dumbfarkery shouldn't be allowed to perpetuate.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These farking foreigners ain't taking over my country." -- some Toyota employee
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the deadbeats were fired.  I hope they end up trading bj's behind a dumpster for cigarettes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: When I think of superior beings, I can't seem to picture them wearing pom-poms as the premier head gear.

Well, maybe Dead Pool would, but then does he qualify as superior or just nuts?


I would say nuts,

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


but I shouldn't judge...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't look at me, don't farking look at me," Likerman said repeatedly. "These farking foreigners ain't taking over my country."

I wonder if the Indians said something similar. You know, those guys who were here first?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more Happy Toyatathons for them.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They both work for a car dealership?

They were already crappy people.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Valter: Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.

LOL. The Master Race definitely isn't the Mi-Go. They're fun guys to be with though.


Fark handle checks out.

Years ago, I was in a CoC game. The group managed to kick Mi-Go ass and captured an bunch of cold-guns.

Which we used to good effect on other baddies until we, eventually, were all driven mad, and died.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real question is, where the fark is his chin?
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Sadly, this will likely only reinforce their narrative of victimization.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: When I think of superior beings, I can't seem to picture them wearing pom-poms as the premier head gear.

Well, maybe Dead Pool would, but then does he qualify as superior or just nuts?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freetomato: I'm glad the deadbeats were fired.  I hope they end up trading bj's behind a dumpster for cigarettes.


Uhm, that would seriously lower my BJ quality. Are you sure about this?
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only one race. We are all Homo Sapiens, and became so through  inter breeding with other archaic lineages of our genus. The oldest examples of humans have been dated to 230k years old in Ethiopia.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What foreigners taking over our country look like when you live on Long Island.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, can you imagine the cognitive dissonance of being that much of a racist and also being a basketball fan?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "Don't look at me, don't farking look at me," Likerman said repeatedly. "These farking foreigners ain't taking over my country."

I wonder if the Indians said something similar. You know, those guys who were here first?


Honey, It was a slow day at the Toyota dealership and the next customer was mine.  I could feel the sale, baby.  It was gonna happen.  I was gonna make it happen.  But, wouldn't you know it?  I got a ferriner.  Some guy watzed in like he owned the place and he said he needed 5 top end pickups for his business, probably hauling illegals, right?  He said he needed five top end pickups and he was willing to pay list put 10%!   Well, you know me.  I sprang in to action, baby.  I said " "Don't look at me, don't farking look at me, these farking foreigners ain't taking over my country."

The guy stormed out of there, went across the street to the Ford place and 'bout an hour, he leaves with five F-350s.  Boy, you should have seen the look on the boss' face.  I think he was proud of me being an American, baby.  By the way.  Can you call you parents and see if they can loan us food money?  My commission check is going to be light this month.  You know.  Cause of the ferriners.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Master race?  No.  I will take some Great Race though.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... ((((Likerman)))) sounds a little suspect as one of "them"...Better check his lineage to make sure
his blood is pure..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be a PC vs console thread.

(._. )
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Valter: Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.

LOL. The Master Race definitely isn't the Mi-Go. They're fun guys to be with though.

Fark handle checks out.

Years ago, I was in a CoC game. The group managed to kick Mi-Go ass and captured an bunch of cold-guns.

Which we used to good effect on other baddies until we, eventually, were all driven mad, and died.


This is why you should not attack your friends, the kindly Mi-Go.  They know what is best for us.  They have promised us an infinite reward when we join them on Yuggoth and meet their cosmic master.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Their employer was likely quite happy to have an excuse to get rid of these guys.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I notice the people the racists are attacking all had masks too. The racists, no masks.

Props to that dude who just stood in the aisle and stared those racist motherfarkers down.
 
Optimal_Illusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Likerman and Digesaro, griping about "foreigners".
Ha!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday"


Complains about non white foreigners taking over his country, goes to basketball game with a farking Italian.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Valter: Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.



Tell that to PC gamers.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Car salesmen, go figure.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with some people?

You have to be a complete piece of sh*t to act like this. Like, scum-sucking bottom-feeding type of person
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Master race?  No.  I will take some Great Race though.

[static01.nyt.com image 405x228]


"Push the button, Max!"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Don't farkin' look at me."
 
BenJammin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Your Honor, how can my client whose  name is "Likerman"  be hater?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 425x318]

"Don't farkin' look at me."


That's old school.  So is this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snort: They both work for a car dealership?

They were already crappy people.


CSB

My neighbor is a salesperson for a local Toyota dealership. She divorced about 5 years ago and never held a real job. She was a stay-at-home mom to 4 kids. From the time she started 4 years ago, she's made salesperson of the month almost every month and often has 8-12k months. She refuses to do underhanded and dirty things and still outsells her coworkers, which enrages the hell out of them. Doesn't hurt that she's easy on the eyes.

There's an exception to every rule.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's old school.


Well I mean, this is Fark after all.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Valter: Ugh...

There is no master race. It doesn't exist.

Unless you're thinking of the Mi-Go. I might let it slide for them. No, what am I saying? Stop manipulating my mind, Mi-Go.


You sound like a dirty console peasant.
 
please
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Likerman and Digesaro, griping about "foreigners".
Ha!


Right?  The dude in particular, I mean...how many years have his family been off the boat?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Long Island was a mistake.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What the hell is wrong with some people?

You have to be a complete piece of sh*t to act like this. Like, scum-sucking bottom-feeding type of person


Wait for the followup interview where the couple tearily explains that they're "Not racist," "Even have a black friend" and took an Ambien before getting on the train.
 
