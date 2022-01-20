 Skip to content
 
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Things you don't want to find on your front porch: A dead mountain lion   (ktvu.com) divider line
9
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Aww... kitty leaving something dead on the door step.
Cuuute!!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd rather open my front door and find a dead mountain lion than a live one.

Would prefer no lions, of course.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that folks will fight to defend their dialectal form of the word for soda, yet everybody can figure it out when mountain lion, cougar, panther, catamount, and puma are used correctly and interchangeably?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than a horse head.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness the neighborhood watch is on patrol.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starsrift: Why is it that folks will fight to defend their dialectal form of the word for soda, yet everybody can figure it out when mountain lion, cougar, panther, catamount, and puma are used correctly and interchangeably?


Well, those are clearly all in the same cat-egory, so purrhaps they figure it out right away, without paws.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cat brought in a live mouse the other day whilst I was in bed.

I was compelled to help it torture the beast when it found its way into crevices around the bed because I didn't want another tenant, nor a roaming mouse in my area.

Never been so happy to see a headless mouse corpse under my bed when I got up in the morning.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's better than a dead cougar....because you would automatically be a suspect.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I'd rather open my front door and find a dead mountain lion than a live one.

Would prefer no lions, of course.


A live one finds you.
 
