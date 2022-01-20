 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Boom goes the dynamite   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Explosive material, Death, nearby towns, Explosion, towns of Bogoso, public spaces, Seji Saji Amedonu, Francis Abeiku Yankah  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 1:41 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Collided with a motorbike? Either a very solid motorbike or a very flimsy truck

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the safety manager kinda dropped the ball there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they Ghana do about it?
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
VYV
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Photograph of truck at last checkpoint before the explosion
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Americans whine about 2 buildings?

Officials said the blast levelled 500 buildingsSource
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.