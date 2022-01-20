 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Exciting and historic day The secret history of the Templars surfaces, written in English in an antiquey leather-bound journal purchased from Amazon, regarding their hidden treasure they buried on Oak Island centuries after the order disbanded   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Unlikely, shot  
•       •       •

1152 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like Hitler's diary.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did y'all know that the word gullible isn't in the dictionary?  Go ahead, look it up.  I'll wait.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


on occasion, under 3 minutes.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this get green lit and my hilarious submission about any number of things doesn't, aside from the fact that I'm really not that funny?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Historians sure are grouchy.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klaatu barada nikto!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: How does this get green lit and my hilarious submission about any number of things doesn't, aside from the fact that I'm really not that funny?


Drew doesn't like it when he feels teeth?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lol

[Fark user image 425x581]


Nice modern rivets too.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: How does this get green lit and my hilarious submission about any number of things doesn't, aside from the fact that I'm really not that funny?


It's a conspiracy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're unable to view this Tweet because this account owner limits who can view their Tweets. Learn more

Oh no, I feel so unfulfilled.

Anyway...
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least put some effort into it, Jesus. A family member does antique book restoration, and I'm local enough to reach Oak Island...if y'all want to throw a few grand my way, I'll get a much more authentic-looking book made and throw it into the pit myself.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lol

[Fark user image 425x581]


What's the key for?

Lochsteppe: Historians sure are grouchy.


A surly bunch you say?

"Disbanded", Subby?

Rumors about the Templars' secret initiation ceremony created distrust, and King Philip IV of France, while being deeply in debt to the order, took advantage of this distrust to destroy them to erase his debt. On Friday the 13th of October 1307, he had many of the order's members in France arrested, tortured into giving false confessions, and burned them at the stake.[13] Pope Clement V disbanded the order in 1312 under pressure from King Philip.

It's always about the money.
From here.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: How does this get green lit and my hilarious submission about any number of things doesn't, aside from the fact that I'm really not that funny?


Are you a Knight Templar? My ancestors and I are members of the Order, and we don't let in hoi polloi. Except for limited times.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Did y'all know that the word gullible isn't in the dictionary?  Go ahead, look it up.  I'll wait.


I actually got my mom with that one.  I felt bad.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is all; "Yes, it's WRITTEN in modern english, but the INFO is old!"

/Lol
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was very forward-thinking of them to include a machine-stitched pleather loop to hold a pen.  The pencil writing's in late-20th century American cursive, though, so we'll need an expert from right-wing paramilitary groups to help us decipher it.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know the story behind any of this, but it's funny dude got caught buying a book on Amazon and trying to say it's some ancient diary.

Didn't take long for Twatter or Fark to catch him either.

I'm gonna guess Reich-winger
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: offacue: Did y'all know that the word gullible isn't in the dictionary?  Go ahead, look it up.  I'll wait.

I actually got my mom with that one.  I felt bad.


I told my wife that, and she said really? I then gave her my best sad Tommy Lee Jones face and she got really mad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: freakay: How does this get green lit and my hilarious submission about any number of things doesn't, aside from the fact that I'm really not that funny?

Are you a Knight Templar? My ancestors and I are members of the Order, and we don't let in hoi polloi. Except for limited times.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've ever said "Knights Templars" out loud-- you are a lunatic.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a souvenir ashtray from Malta, from a former tenant in the bldg.
Anyway, now I know why it has all those shields on it!
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Don't know the story behind any of this, but it's funny dude got caught buying a book on Amazon and trying to say it's some ancient diary.

Didn't take long for Twatter or Fark to catch him either.

I'm gonna guess Reich-winger


Worse, 'treasure-hunt' grifter.
 
rue_in_winter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oak Island was a rum runner cache. There was never any treasure there.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: OhioUGrad: Don't know the story behind any of this, but it's funny dude got caught buying a book on Amazon and trying to say it's some ancient diary.

Didn't take long for Twatter or Fark to catch him either.

I'm gonna guess Reich-winger

Worse, 'treasure-hunt' grifter.


Let's call it a tie then, both moronic groups.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's only 3 secrets for the Templars...

/Burn the Witch
//Kill the Heretic
///Purge the Alien
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Freemason cosplayer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just received a drawing from Europe showing the Templars arriving in America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He blocked me on Twitter...I am so depressed...now I won't be able to see any of his other Moronic Tweets.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZMugg: scottydoesntknow: Lol

[Fark user image 425x581]

What's the key for?



y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Priapetic: offacue: Did y'all know that the word gullible isn't in the dictionary?  Go ahead, look it up.  I'll wait.

I actually got my mom with that one.  I felt bad.


To be fair, everybody got your mom.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: scottydoesntknow: Lol

[Fark user image 425x581]

Nice modern rivets too.


Right?

I almost expected a zipper or a biometric lock.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ZMugg: What's the key for?


Depends on how brave you are.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Therion: [Fark user image image 850x648]

on occasion, under 3 minutes.


whats the difference between a cult and a religion?

about a hundred years.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: freakay: How does this get green lit and my hilarious submission about any number of things doesn't, aside from the fact that I'm really not that funny?

Drew doesn't like it when he feels teeth?


Good thing he probably dated mostly Kentuckians
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.