(Twitter) Can we please stop the planet I'm ready to get off
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oxymoron shoes. How edgy.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like something Edina Monsoon would stumble around in.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
more money than brains
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: more money than brains


Dammit, this.  And even beyond "this". Every guy who has ever owned Crocs will show this to his girlfriend and there's a 50/50 chance she'll buy 'em. Every woman who has ever owned Crocs will look at this and there's at least a 50/50 chance she'll buy 'em.

And I guarantee you there is a non-zero chance either will happen.  You do the math--I'm too drunk. But I think this means that we're going to be seeing a lot of those monstrosities until the public-at-large comes to their senses.

/LOL?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh Well - Stop The World
Youtube dOTJWIExo7E


/the opposition won by a three-to-one margin
//thanks for the 1989-era earworm, Subby!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: more money than brains

Dammit, this.  And even beyond "this". Every guy who has ever owned Crocs will show this to his girlfriend and there's a 50/50 chance she'll buy 'em. Every woman who has ever owned Crocs will look at this and there's at least a 50/50 chance she'll buy 'em.

And I guarantee you there is a non-zero chance either will happen.  You do the math--I'm too drunk. But I think this means that we're going to be seeing a lot of those monstrosities until the public-at-large comes to their senses.

/LOL?


I can't respect anybody who wears crocs.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part is the $625 price tag, victolioliolio.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst shoe is flip flops.
The second is crocs,
Women who wear high heels are just stupid.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showed this to my husband. He said "someone needs to be beaten".

We get along so well.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye bleach
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alligator shoes are fine for folks too timid to ride sandworms.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gras Green? Was grass trademarked, or are they somehow going for Mardi Gras vibes with this hideous shiat? Or maybe they just mean they're General Recognized As Safe by the FDA, and probably won't physically hurt you to wear.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These will be owned exclusively by dumb-dumbs making $13/hr at the local Subway who need to stunt.

It's like all stuff Gucci, Prada, D&G ... sold to losers working loser wages who want to "stunt" to find an equally loser mate. Go to any Gucci store in the country and it's a bunch of ... how do you say it ... poors ... lining up to stunt.

Guaranteed no person of any financial security buys this stupid ass shiate.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the flip flops my brother-in-law brought back from Pakistan.
They had the HP logo, and were called Hush Putties....
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no words...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Neiman Marcus went bankrupt.

I can't imagine why.
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are seriously considering buying those, please please please "Book An Appointment With A Style Advisor." Preferably one with a nail bat.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: These will be owned exclusively by dumb-dumbs making $13/hr at the local Subway who need to stunt.

It's like all stuff Gucci, Prada, D&G ... sold to losers working loser wages who want to "stunt" to find an equally loser mate. Go to any Gucci store in the country and it's a bunch of ... how do you say it ... poors ... lining up to stunt.

Guaranteed no person of any financial security buys this stupid ass shiate.


I hear some of those poors even own cellphones and refrigerators.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Looks like something Edina Monsoon would stumble around in.


They're not on Harvey Nicks' web page just yet though.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyday we stray further from God's light
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These will be owned exclusively by dumb-dumbs making $13/hr at the local Subway who need to stunt.

It's like all stuff Gucci, Prada, D&G ... sold to losers working loser wages who want to "stunt" to find an equally loser mate. Go to any Gucci store in the country and it's a bunch of ... how do you say it ... poors ... lining up to stunt.

Guaranteed no person of any financial security buys this stupid ass shiate.

I hear some of those poors even own cellphones and refrigerators.


Nothing like not being able to pay rent with a pair of Gucci loafers on your feet.

Priorities, right?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Everyday we stray further from God's light


I keep telling him to turn it off when he leaves the room.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: I thought Neiman Marcus went bankrupt.

I can't imagine why.


I thought they were a meat shop... but now shoes?
/gonna stick some twine on a ribeye and call them flip flops!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: aimtastic: Looks like something Edina Monsoon would stumble around in.

They're not on Harvey Nicks' web page just yet though.


Why do you even know about such sites.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: hammettman: I thought Neiman Marcus went bankrupt.

I can't imagine why.

I thought they were a meat shop... but now shoes?
/gonna stick some twine on a ribeye and call them flip flops!


Niman ranch, my bad.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: Alligator shoes are fine for folks too timid to ride sandworms.


Every Alligator that I've ever seen was barefooted ..
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: [Fark user image 717x416]


gotta wreck that clussy
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: more money than brains

Dammit, this.  And even beyond "this". Every guy who has ever owned Crocs will show this to his girlfriend and there's a 50/50 chance she'll buy 'em. Every woman who has ever owned Crocs will look at this and there's at least a 50/50 chance she'll buy 'em.

And I guarantee you there is a non-zero chance either will happen.  You do the math--I'm too drunk. But I think this means that we're going to be seeing a lot of those monstrosities until the public-at-large comes to their senses.

/LOL?


I am guessing most people who buy/own Crocs cannot afford these
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: I have no words...

[Fark user image image 427x308]


If someone is seriously considering buying these, they need a style advisor.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: I have no words...

[Fark user image 427x308]


It's more polite than saying "you may need more help than anyone will give you for free".
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

voidaudio: Not even sure what the worst part of this is, there's so much to unpack here https://t.co/fZXVxx2uoS


The longer you look, the worse it gets
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: Spice Must Flow: Alligator shoes are fine for folks too timid to ride sandworms.

Every Alligator that I've ever seen was barefooted ..


You've seen all alligators?
If not, you aren't really in any position to state anything about their footwear.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow someone posted a picture on twitter so it MUST BE TRUE!!!

Are you guys like 80?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: NobleHam: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These will be owned exclusively by dumb-dumbs making $13/hr at the local Subway who need to stunt.

It's like all stuff Gucci, Prada, D&G ... sold to losers working loser wages who want to "stunt" to find an equally loser mate. Go to any Gucci store in the country and it's a bunch of ... how do you say it ... poors ... lining up to stunt.

Guaranteed no person of any financial security buys this stupid ass shiate.

I hear some of those poors even own cellphones and refrigerators.

Nothing like not being able to pay rent with a pair of Gucci loafers on your feet.

Priorities, right?


You're so right. These poor people who are Gucci's primary means of revenue really need to sort out their lives and start living in the real world instead of your head.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: Wow someone posted a picture on twitter so it MUST BE TRUE!!!

Are you guys like 80?


If only it were something that could be verified.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: 137 Is An Excellent Time: NobleHam: 137 Is An Excellent Time: These will be owned exclusively by dumb-dumbs making $13/hr at the local Subway who need to stunt.

It's like all stuff Gucci, Prada, D&G ... sold to losers working loser wages who want to "stunt" to find an equally loser mate. Go to any Gucci store in the country and it's a bunch of ... how do you say it ... poors ... lining up to stunt.

Guaranteed no person of any financial security buys this stupid ass shiate.

I hear some of those poors even own cellphones and refrigerators.

Nothing like not being able to pay rent with a pair of Gucci loafers on your feet.

Priorities, right?

You're so right. These poor people who are Gucci's primary means of revenue really need to sort out their lives and start living in the real world instead of your head.


I live in farking Toledo, Ohio - where you can literally buy an entire nice ass house for the cost of a moderately optioned Toyota Highlander and nearly every woman I see is dripping in Chanel, or Prada, or Louis Vuitton. It's like these idiotic $1000 shoes and $2500 bags are the calling card of the woman driving a 2005 Cadillac DTS on a 24.99% loan from a BHPH lot.

There is nobodywealthy in this part of a Ohio.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Corvus: Wow someone posted a picture on twitter so it MUST BE TRUE!!!

Are you guys like 80?

If only it were something that could be verified.


It is. And the link did not provide it. now did it? I don't believe something just because it was posted to twitter like many people here do.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I live in farking Toledo, Ohio - where you can literally buy an entire nice ass house for the cost of a moderately optioned Toyota Highlander and nearly every woman I see is dripping in Chanel, or Prada, or Louis Vuitton. It's like these idiotic $1000 shoes and $2500 bags are the calling card of the woman driving a 2005 Cadillac DTS on a 24.99% loan from a BHPH lot.


Maybe you're really bad at spotting fakes. Or maybe those women have more spare income than you imagine and enjoy spending it on things they like rather than what you think they should.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Corvus: Wow someone posted a picture on twitter so it MUST BE TRUE!!!

Are you guys like 80?

If only it were something that could be verified.



And I DID try to look it up and nothing came up. I highly doubt everyone else here did.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Corvus: NobleHam: Corvus: Wow someone posted a picture on twitter so it MUST BE TRUE!!!

Are you guys like 80?

If only it were something that could be verified.

It is. And the link did not provide it. now did it? I don't believe something just because it was posted to twitter like many people here do.


You're better than all those credulous fools who believed a thing which was true, because you decided to call them out on believing it without checking whether it was true or not, and assumed none of them did?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Perfect for NYC.

Step 1: get your stiletto stuck in a steam grate.

Step 2: a drunk homeless dude mistakes your shoe for that mat at the bottom of a urinal.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: geekbikerskum: aimtastic: Looks like something Edina Monsoon would stumble around in.

They're not on Harvey Nicks' web page just yet though.

Why do you even know about such sites.


The original reference was to a character on a TV show, Absolutely Fabulous, who has a lot of money and is somewhat of a fashion victim.  Harvey Nichols is her favorite department store.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Corvus: NobleHam: Corvus: Wow someone posted a picture on twitter so it MUST BE TRUE!!!

Are you guys like 80?

If only it were something that could be verified.


And I DID try to look it up and nothing came up. I highly doubt everyone else here did.


Use Google better. Try store names and product names.
 
