 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Why are so many workers still showing up while sick covid? Tag says it all   (cnn.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 10:46 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're on the downslope of the Omicron wave right now. What we should be doing is planning for the next wave, but instead what we are doing is reacting after the fact to this one.

Hopefully the test purchases aren't a "one and done" deal. We will need more in the future.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 760x760]


Correct
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 760x760]


I can not express myself any better than that gif.

/it's all about the Benjamins
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Healthcare and the workplace is a hot mess in this country, and the COVID has put a giant spotlight on them.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 760x760]


d.newsweek.comView Full Size

"Oh, that's PERFECT. They should put that on our money."
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because some people understand that if they don't show up to work the job won't get done. Sounds cute to say well the Applebees can just be closed that day. It's less cute when your kid can't get to or from school with no notice, you can't get power at your house and PUD has no idea when a crew can come out, there's no trash pickup for weeks on end, and Cops are teaching 6th grade math at the local middle school.

Not saying it's right, but it is reality.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Because some people understand that if they don't show up to work the job won't get done. Sounds cute to say well the Applebees can just be closed that day. It's less cute when your kid can't get to or from school with no notice, you can't get power at your house and PUD has no idea when a crew can come out, there's no trash pickup for weeks on end, and Cops are teaching 6th grade math at the local middle school.

Not saying it's right, but it is reality.


We fill 700-850 prescriptions per day, it's transfer season, we do NAAT and PCR tests, and not we have the whole "bill my insurance for my otc tests" mess. If one person is out, we're farked. We're supposed to keep working if we're asymptomatic. So... Just keep infecting customers so they get sick and fill more scripts?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I was briefly on a call recently with someone who is now back working remotely after an unspecified illness, and they had zero energy and sounded like their throat was half clogged with gravel. This was someone with a Cadillac healthcare plan, so let me just remind you that there is shiat going around out there that even if it doesn't kill ya dead it will definitely still take a heavy toll. Please be safe if not for your own good then out of consideration for those who might not survive an ordeal like that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My boss called me at home today and said "I have some news for you but you're not gonna like it". Never a good thing to hear from your boss. Turns out my co-worker (who was in the office with me yesterday and sits 10 feet from me) tested positive for COVID. So I have that to looks forwards to. I worked from home today as we're on a hybrid model. Not a Hyundai Sonata. A hybrid work model. He told me I could keep working from home for a while if I wanted to. Gee, thanks. You and your bosses were the ones pushing us to get back to the office. Now you may have doomed us to long COVID. Just had to get us back there to do the same things we can do from home huh?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I got both shots and the booster; it's my own business if I want to come to work with the sniffles and if I get your stupid unvaccinated ass sick, too bad
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We're on the downslope of the Omicron wave right now. What we should be doing is planning for the next wave, but instead what we are doing is reacting after the fact to this one.

Hopefully the test purchases aren't a "one and done" deal. We will need more in the future.


Maybe in DC, but my state set a positivity record today and 2nd highest total cases.
 
buntz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw a meme that said something along the lines of "the pandemic has shown me how many of you would hide your zombie bite"

It's not wrong
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a shithole
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Amazon gives paid time off to quarantine. It was two weeks, but shortened to one week after recent CDC recommendations. They also pay a $40 bonus per covid shot.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why you should never feel guilty about a Seattle speed ball before / during work. None of this matters.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gooch: I got both shots and the booster; it's my own business if I want to come to work with the sniffles and if I get your stupid unvaccinated ass sick, too bad


So for the last two weeks I've known exactly which of my coworkers have been vaccinated and which have not. On my entire floor there was only me and three other people. As they return to work, I let those jackwagons know they owe me lunch. Except for Sophia, who is a sweetheart and had a breakthrough infection. Sophia gets flowers when she returns.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Picklehead: teto85: [Fark user image 760x760]

I can not express myself any better than that gif.

/it's all about the Benjamins


I scrolled up and stared at it for 3 minutes waiting for it to move.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was grocery shopping the other day and the cashier was coughing up a lung. Overheard her asking a coworker if she was going to attend the union meeting. Coworker said she couldn't because she was too tired from all the long hours.

Then she pulled her mask down to ask if I had a Safeway card and coughed some more.

/Yep, we're boned
 
alice_600
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
America a 3rd world country dressed up like a first world whore.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chicago firefighter here.

Our manpower network is so screwed up and we are so shortstaffed here that they are ordering people who are injured and/or sick "with a recent ok covid test" limp back to work!

Out of 5500 personnel almost 1000 have gotten covid yet they are making essential higher ranking people go back in and potentially become superspreaders...

Yes we also wear masks at work and we try to socially distance, but at meal time and in our common sleeping areas we are all together.

And Little Lori wonders why our return rate is so low for the 'vid. We all keep getting sick at work!

/we've lost 5 to it
//luckily our union fought for them to be considered "line of duty" deaths since they contracted it here, good for the widows
///3 years to go... I hope I survive it
////96% of hospitalized here for covid are unvaccinated
//good job, you Trump scum

GET THE VAX YOU MORONS
Fark user imageView Full Size

(portions of this picture were obscured for anonymities sake. Just got back from a fire earlier tonight)
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Work sick or be homeless and living on the street where you can't get a job .. Something needs to change .. There's no easy answer ..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Was grocery shopping the other day and the cashier was coughing up a lung. Overheard her asking a coworker if she was going to attend the union meeting. Coworker said she couldn't because she was too tired from all the long hours.

Then she pulled her mask down to ask if I had a Safeway card and coughed some more.

/Yep, we're boned


And this is what it's come to.  Someone coughs and you think they're unclean.
 
buster_v
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got my first vaccine over a year ago. I'm boostered.  I had an "asymptomatic infection." A few weeks ago.  I wash my hands.  I avoid as many of you farkers as I can.  I really don't know what else you want from me.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We're on the downslope of the Omicron wave right now.


Downslope?  From an artificial peak from late December.

Around here the is a summer holiday Wed and lots of people aren't working part if all of the week and are going out.  Then everyone will be back to school the following Tue assuming they can find teachers.  The local curve for deaths can't burn out until early March.  The PCR testing stations can't get staff because they have been recalled to hospital duties and the doctors offices are very full to the point where appointments with specific doctors are not available.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why are you asking COVID? It's just going to tell you what you want to hear.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: Chicago firefighter here.

Our manpower network is so screwed up and we are so shortstaffed here that they are ordering people who are injured and/or sick "with a recent ok covid test" limp back to work!

Out of 5500 personnel almost 1000 have gotten covid yet they are making essential higher ranking people go back in and potentially become superspreaders...

Yes we also wear masks at work and we try to socially distance, but at meal time and in our common sleeping areas we are all together.

And Little Lori wonders why our return rate is so low for the 'vid. We all keep getting sick at work!

/we've lost 5 to it
//luckily our union fought for them to be considered "line of duty" deaths since they contracted it here, good for the widows
///3 years to go... I hope I survive it
////96% of hospitalized here for covid are unvaccinated
//good job, you Trump scum

GET THE VAX YOU MORONS
[Fark user image 425x404]
(portions of this picture were obscured for anonymities sake. Just got back from a fire earlier tonight)


So basically your Scope of Practice ain't practice.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: Chicago firefighter here.

Our manpower network is so screwed up and we are so shortstaffed here that they are ordering people who are injured and/or sick "with a recent ok covid test" limp back to work!

Out of 5500 personnel almost 1000 have gotten covid yet they are making essential higher ranking people go back in and potentially become superspreaders...

Yes we also wear masks at work and we try to socially distance, but at meal time and in our common sleeping areas we are all together.

And Little Lori wonders why our return rate is so low for the 'vid. We all keep getting sick at work!

/we've lost 5 to it
//luckily our union fought for them to be considered "line of duty" deaths since they contracted it here, good for the widows
///3 years to go... I hope I survive it
////96% of hospitalized here for covid are unvaccinated
//good job, you Trump scum

GET THE VAX YOU MORONS
[Fark user image 425x404]
(portions of this picture were obscured for anonymities sake. Just got back from a fire earlier tonight)


Trump scum in Chicago.  You know who else blamed their problems on trump scum from Chicago?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buntz: I saw a meme that said something along the lines of "the pandemic has shown me how many of you would hide your zombie bite"

It's not wrong


I always hated watching horror movies which I thought the victims made the dumbest decisions. But now, watching people's reaction to COVID shows me that those movies weren't exaggerating the stupidity of some people.

Even still, if you hear a noise in a dark room, do not call out someone's name. You RUN AWAY FROM THE ROOM!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Lsherm: We're on the downslope of the Omicron wave right now.

Downslope?  From an artificial peak from late December.

Around here the is a summer holiday Wed and lots of people aren't working part if all of the week and are going out.  Then everyone will be back to school the following Tue assuming they can find teachers.  The local curve for deaths can't burn out until early March.  The PCR testing stations can't get staff because they have been recalled to hospital duties and the doctors offices are very full to the point where appointments with specific doctors are not available.


My mother's long term care unit went from 0 to 12 in 3 days. Yes. It's going down and nobody is dying anymore.
Idiots.
 
cefm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile the same federal govt support programs are not helping states or cities handle cost of replacing staff outages due to COVID because of "reasons".
So much waste and abuse but essentials aren't covered.
Not inherently an R or D thing. More of an "America isn't supposed to work right" thing, which is an R thing.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: buntz: I saw a meme that said something along the lines of "the pandemic has shown me how many of you would hide your zombie bite"

It's not wrong

I always hated watching horror movies which I thought the victims made the dumbest decisions. But now, watching people's reaction to COVID shows me that those movies weren't exaggerating the stupidity of some people.

Even still, if you hear a noise in a dark room, do not call out someone's name. You RUN AWAY FROM THE ROOM!


Let's Hide Behind the Chainsaws - Geico
Youtube fs5FWIUqu20
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skinink: buntz: I saw a meme that said something along the lines of "the pandemic has shown me how many of you would hide your zombie bite"

It's not wrong

I always hated watching horror movies which I thought the victims made the dumbest decisions. But now, watching people's reaction to COVID shows me that those movies weren't exaggerating the stupidity of some people.

Even still, if you hear a noise in a dark room, do not call out someone's name. You RUN AWAY FROM THE ROOM!


I can just hear you watching a horror movie.  Stay under the bed!  Oh my god!  You idiot!  It's not safe!  Get back under the bed!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The situation with kids makes it near impossible. We have as many vaccines as we can get. We got some weak áss COVID after Christmas and recovered. Now we have a cold again. We've got negative rapid tests, but no one wants to hear that. Work wants us to stay home, daycare wants the same.
 
neongoats
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right wingers and the billionaire class won't take covid seriously until the services that provide their luxury lives are disrupted in a serious way.

When the mountain dew plant starts being short staffed and they can't get a case of garbage bourbon to mix it in and all that's left to wipe with is that tp that's like a flannel shirt and they can't get a pedicure on demand it might sink in that a lot of people are sick and a good percentage of them aren't coming back to service them.

We're approaching 900k dead in America - thanks right wingers. I wish a larger percent of the dead were them.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Was grocery shopping the other day and the cashier was coughing up a lung. Overheard her asking a coworker if she was going to attend the union meeting. Coworker said she couldn't because she was too tired from all the long hours.

Then she pulled her mask down to ask if I had a Safeway card and coughed some more.

/Yep, we're boned

And this is what it's come to.  Someone coughs and you think they're unclean.


STFU you worthless piece of shiat.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: JohnnyFark: Chicago firefighter here.

Our manpower network is so screwed up and we are so shortstaffed here that they are ordering people who are injured and/or sick "with a recent ok covid test" limp back to work!

Out of 5500 personnel almost 1000 have gotten covid yet they are making essential higher ranking people go back in and potentially become superspreaders...

Yes we also wear masks at work and we try to socially distance, but at meal time and in our common sleeping areas we are all together.

And Little Lori wonders why our return rate is so low for the 'vid. We all keep getting sick at work!

/we've lost 5 to it
//luckily our union fought for them to be considered "line of duty" deaths since they contracted it here, good for the widows
///3 years to go... I hope I survive it
////96% of hospitalized here for covid are unvaccinated
//good job, you Trump scum

GET THE VAX YOU MORONS
[Fark user image 425x404]
(portions of this picture were obscured for anonymities sake. Just got back from a fire earlier tonight)

Trump scum in Chicago.  You know who else blamed their problems on trump scum from Chicago?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/I hope when I retire they let me become a Citizen!
 
Patmaniac
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My BIL is a Doctor at a major medical center, he's vaxxed and boostered, got covid and was ordered back to work after 5 days, still coughing and not fully well.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neongoats: Right wingers and the billionaire class won't take covid seriously until the services that provide their luxury lives are disrupted in a serious way.

When the mountain dew plant starts being short staffed and they can't get a case of garbage bourbon to mix it in and all that's left to wipe with is that tp that's like a flannel shirt and they can't get a pedicure on demand it might sink in that a lot of people are sick and a good percentage of them aren't coming back to service them.

We're approaching 900k dead in America - thanks right wingers. I wish a larger percent of the dead were them.


I too wish death upon people based on how I imagine they behave.  I'm classy like that.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.