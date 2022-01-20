 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Service call says: "Check for a gas leak. Hissing noise heard"   (wtop.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Snake, Various kinds of breeds, Unincorporated area, Reptile, County, Mamba, Jennifer Harris, venomous snakes  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2022 at 12:17 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have a local legend in Flower Mound, Texas, that there was a couple that built a house on the Mound, and they were killed by the snakes that infested the mound. It's an old Indian burial mound that's fenced off and left to have flowers grow on it, but I doubt the story.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Keeping illegal, venomous snakes is hisssss right as an American.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Were they monkey fighting snakes?

Snakes on a Plane - The TV Edit - The famous line
Youtube z4t6zNZ-b0A
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another call from The Viper?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am not a snake person, so I don't understand what the appeal is. They do nothing except when they eat.

A reptile show I went to one time had a $10,000 white snake of some sort, a "Lucy" type but too lazy to see what it is exactly. If I would pay $10,000 for a white snake, it better play good hair band music.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You watch Silver Shamrock ads on a loop you'll get that
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am not a snake person, so I don't understand what the appeal is. They do nothing except when they eat.

A reptile show I went to one time had a $10,000 white snake of some sort, a "Lucy" type but too lazy to see what it is exactly. If I would pay $10,000 for a white snake, it better play good hair band music.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zerkalo: You watch Silver Shamrock ads on a loop you'll get that


Well I've got that song stuck in my head now. I'll probably have nightmares.

Halloween III: Silver Shamrock Commercial - Full
Youtube HCK9VJen0eI
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.