When your kitchen island doubles as a food warmer
    Strange  
•       •       •

bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And it comes with a buttload of onions, so it's got that going for it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.


I'm a broker and agree with making it practical. That said, this oven island is a stupid solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. They already have a cooktop surface. Why didn't they just put the range there and save the other space for a breakfast nook?

Nice home otherwise. The waterfront sucks though. I'm not paying a premium to be near a lake unless it's freshwater, clear, blue, and the sand isn't coarse.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't deal with little cubby hole toilets like this. No, I'm not fat.
And no bathroom counter at all so you have to keep everything in a metal rack? Pass.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.

I'm a broker and agree with making it practical. That said, this oven island is a stupid solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. They already have a cooktop surface. Why didn't they just put the range there and save the other space for a breakfast nook?

Nice home otherwise. The waterfront sucks though. I'm not paying a premium to be near a lake unless it's freshwater, clear, blue, and the sand isn't coarse.
[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


That's not a lake.  It's the ocean.

Anyhow 325 and it's near Providence.  The oven thing is a little weird, but the rest of the photos look like standard small home New England.  Deck, good sized backyard, finished basement.  I'd consider it.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.


Honestly it can be a problem with ovens heating the cabinets around them. If you have fresh produce it can certainly cause issues
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

And it comes with a buttload of onions, so it's got that going for it.


If you can load that many onions into your butt, you have my deepest respect and horror.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: jjwars1: Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.

I'm a broker and agree with making it practical. That said, this oven island is a stupid solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. They already have a cooktop surface. Why didn't they just put the range there and save the other space for a breakfast nook?

Nice home otherwise. The waterfront sucks though. I'm not paying a premium to be near a lake unless it's freshwater, clear, blue, and the sand isn't coarse.
[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]

That's not a lake.  It's the ocean.

Anyhow 325 and it's near Providence.  The oven thing is a little weird, but the rest of the photos look like standard small home New England.  Deck, good sized backyard, finished basement.  I'd consider it.


Okay, maybe it's an estuary...not sure where the ocean/river divide technically is.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: jjwars1: Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.

I'm a broker and agree with making it practical. That said, this oven island is a stupid solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. They already have a cooktop surface. Why didn't they just put the range there and save the other space for a breakfast nook?

Nice home otherwise. The waterfront sucks though. I'm not paying a premium to be near a lake unless it's freshwater, clear, blue, and the sand isn't coarse.
[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]

That's not a lake.  It's the ocean.

Anyhow 325 and it's near Providence.  The oven thing is a little weird, but the rest of the photos look like standard small home New England.  Deck, good sized backyard, finished basement.  I'd consider it.

Okay, maybe it's an estuary...not sure where the ocean/river divide technically is.


Or an inlet.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At first I was like "why is there a big oval hole in their shower door?"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: jjwars1: Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.

I'm a broker and agree with making it practical. That said, this oven island is a stupid solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. They already have a cooktop surface. Why didn't they just put the range there and save the other space for a breakfast nook?

Nice home otherwise. The waterfront sucks though. I'm not paying a premium to be near a lake unless it's freshwater, clear, blue, and the sand isn't coarse.
[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]

That's not a lake.  It's the ocean.

Anyhow 325 and it's near Providence.  The oven thing is a little weird, but the rest of the photos look like standard small home New England.  Deck, good sized backyard, finished basement.  I'd consider it.

Okay, maybe it's an estuary...not sure where the ocean/river divide technically is.

Or an inlet.


Could be a fjord
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I once lived in a house with a kitchen island that had a stovetop, a bar sink and seating for up to four people. If I ever get to design my own kitchen I might want to put in something similar.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nicer than my house
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: I can't deal with little cubby hole toilets like this. No, I'm not fat.
And no bathroom counter at all so you have to keep everything in a metal rack? Pass.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 512x768]


That's a basement bathroom, not a master bath. Note the window.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Fark user image image 512x768]
At first I was like "why is there a big oval hole in their shower door?"


I see you haven't played Portal.

Though that is a new color scheme.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just live in a Beni-Hana.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



And the bedroom comes with it's own portal to Narnia
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is there an oven in the fresh flower display-junk-mail-magazine-emptying pockets sorting table that guests will invariably lean against during parties?
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: I can't deal with little cubby hole toilets like this. No, I'm not fat.
And no bathroom counter at all so you have to keep everything in a metal rack? Pass.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 512x768]


I agree, but on the other hand it would limit the directions I could fall if I faint.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: I can't deal with little cubby hole toilets like this. No, I'm not fat.
And no bathroom counter at all so you have to keep everything in a metal rack? Pass.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 512x768]


better to pass out on, though.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

palelizard: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x566]

And it comes with a buttload of onions, so it's got that going for it.

If you can load that many onions into your butt, you have my deepest respect and horror.


Seems it might make for a good offensive military weapon of you can fart onions at the enemy.  (Enemy/Enema/Whatever)
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My aunt had a house with a toilet at the top of the basement stairs. (Not the one in the picture, but exactly like that.) I was always afraid to use it, thinking I'd fall down the stairs.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Walker: I can't deal with little cubby hole toilets like this. No, I'm not fat.
And no bathroom counter at all so you have to keep everything in a metal rack? Pass.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 512x768]

That's a basement bathroom, not a master bath. Note the window.


At least it isn't a Pittsburgh Toilet.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
End of the road, headed towards the bay.
Oh Rhodey, don't ever change.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: jtown: New Rising Sun: New Rising Sun: jjwars1: Somaticasual: May be a bit weird by conventional standards,
But standards change. Practicality should be the key, and it's an interesting solution.

I'm a broker and agree with making it practical. That said, this oven island is a stupid solution to a problem that shouldn't exist. They already have a cooktop surface. Why didn't they just put the range there and save the other space for a breakfast nook?

Nice home otherwise. The waterfront sucks though. I'm not paying a premium to be near a lake unless it's freshwater, clear, blue, and the sand isn't coarse.
[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]

That's not a lake.  It's the ocean.

Anyhow 325 and it's near Providence.  The oven thing is a little weird, but the rest of the photos look like standard small home New England.  Deck, good sized backyard, finished basement.  I'd consider it.

Okay, maybe it's an estuary...not sure where the ocean/river divide technically is.

Or an inlet.

Could be a fjord


At $325k, can't afjord it.
 
morg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I once lived in a house with a kitchen island that had a stovetop, a bar sink and seating for up to four people. If I ever get to design my own kitchen I might want to put in something similar.


I think the island stovetop really shines at Thanksgiving when everyone can check their own burner at the same time without too much crowding. I've got a smaller stovetop island with no sink and seating for only two but I like it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like it
Turkeys out
Carve it
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: I can't deal with little cubby hole toilets like this. No, I'm not fat.
And no bathroom counter at all so you have to keep everything in a metal rack? Pass.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 512x768]


Agreed. I don't get the need for a shower bunker. My student apartment in Finland had an open layout where everything drained to the corner where the shower was.

The fact that most Nordic countries have spray hoses next to the toilet was a bonus. Combined with the waterproof walls, it made it extremely easy to clean the entire bathroom.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: My aunt had a house with a toilet at the top of the basement stairs. (Not the one in the picture, but exactly like that.) I was always afraid to use it, thinking I'd fall down the stairs.

[i.imgur.com image 850x1133]


Looks like another way the world is more dangerous for left-handed people.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Just live in a Beni-Hana.


No, that was the house with the stripper poles in the basement a couple of weeks back.  It had what looked like a tepanyaki grill in the kitchen island, but people were distracted by the other strange things, like the blue rope lights:
https://fark.com/comments/12011928

Although, on second look, I don't see any other stovetop, so it might just be one of those all glass units.

This one has an oven in their island. My neighbors had a second oven in their island.  And a microwave nook.  And an appliance lift for the mixer.  And a narrow cabinet for sheet pans and cutting boards.  And seating for 5 at one end.  Because the island is the size of a small aircraft carrier.

Here's what it looked like when they moved:  https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/14300-Rectory-Ln-Upper-Marlboro-MD-20772/37362368_zpid/

What's now the kitchen had been the garage until about 15 years ago, when they did some significant renovations to that side of the house.

/did a lot of the prep before the sale
 
