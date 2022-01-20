 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   "He weighs five pounds, has an impressive snaggletooth, a head shaped like a doughnut, enormous blue eyes, and a double-wide half-length tail that probably belonged to a raccoon in a past life." Welcome to Caturday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I need the distraction from the utter BS around me!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Welcome to The Clowder, Mr. Marbles! ♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wishing Mr. Marbles a long and healthy life! ♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was doing some rearranging in my bedroom closet, so I temporarily moved my walker and the old granny cart I use for trainsporting laundry to/from the laundry room to the living room.  Guess the walker is staying in the living room for awhile because Salem has been taking naps on it.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Are cat breeders getting mommy cats drunk to make fetal alcohol kittens now?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am a member of his FB page, so already had this info. Glad they added another to their clowder. He needs some healing..
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We finally got some sunshine today! :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I am a member of his FB page, so already had this info. Glad they added another to their clowder. He needs some healing..


Yep. I follow him on FB, Twitter and Instagram.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Pinner: Are cat breeders getting mommy cats drunk to make fetal alcohol kittens now?


Mr. Marbles was adopted from a shelter, so unlikely a breeder had anything to with anything.  And the famous Lil Bub's mother was a feral. The rest of her litter didn't have the genetic issues that Bub did.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let the Caturday begin!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Pinner: Are cat breeders getting mommy cats drunk to make fetal alcohol kittens now?

Mr. Marbles was adopted from a shelter, so unlikely a breeder had anything to with anything.  And the famous Lil Bub's mother was a feral. The rest of her litter didn't have the genetic issues that Bub did.


And the Lil Bub foundation has raised tons of money for kittehs that need special vet services..
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm happy he found another oddball to adopt. Seems like good people.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Bathia_Mapes: Pinner: Are cat breeders getting mommy cats drunk to make fetal alcohol kittens now?

Mr. Marbles was adopted from a shelter, so unlikely a breeder had anything to with anything.  And the famous Lil Bub's mother was a feral. The rest of her litter didn't have the genetic issues that Bub did.

And the Lil Bub foundation has raised tons of money for kittehs that need special vet services..


Yep!
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
FTFA: "Referencing Mr. Marbles' seemingly nonchalant expression in the snap, Bridavsky wrote, "Don't let his face fool you, he's incredibly happy, curious, confident, and sometimes a little confused.""

In other words, a normal cat. 😸
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ Valnt9:  my sentiments exactly!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'd love some advice from my fellow cataholics. I have a cat that has a treatable medical condition (he is approximately 10-11 years old). His immune system is attacking his liver. We confirmed it with a major surgery. The treatment is steroids. I am having several issues. The first is that he REALLY hates taking the medication. He's a bit aloof and prefers his life and affection on his terms. When I try to give him the medications he either fights me or runs and hides by wedging himself under heavy furniture. The second is that he is extremely smart. He knows when I am holding the medication and figures out the various disguises I have used. This has led to him basically constantly running away from me even when I don't have medications. Third he seems sick after he takes the medications. And fourth, these consistent medications make his herpes eye flair up really bad.

So with all that, I am think it may be better decision to try one more time with some eye medication on the side, and if it becomes a major problem again, just let him live his best life happy for however long he has instead of pushing medications on him. Even if it is treatable. If he's going to be miserable and afraid for however long he needs to take the medication, maybe it's better to leave him happy instead of pushing it.

Of course I am always to ideas! So what do you guys think? Is it kinder to let him be and live the rest of his life happy (he seems totally fine now). Or should I really push the medications in hopes it does make a difference over the next couple months?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am helping Chica out for a few days, after she had cataract surgery. Here is my slutty nephew, Chauncey...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mr. Bobug sent me a pic of Dresden this morning... and, boy, does he look happy. Mr. Bobug said Dres was very salty. Sitting at my desk, glaring.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 422x750]


Chauncey reminds me of Jack Jack. A coworker rescued him off of the street, and Chica adopted him. He is loving and not a snuggler, but he is a hoot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

4seasons85!: I'd love some advice from my fellow cataholics. I have a cat that has a treatable medical condition (he is approximately 10-11 years old). His immune system is attacking his liver. We confirmed it with a major surgery. The treatment is steroids. I am having several issues. The first is that he REALLY hates taking the medication. He's a bit aloof and prefers his life and affection on his terms. When I try to give him the medications he either fights me or runs and hides by wedging himself under heavy furniture. The second is that he is extremely smart. He knows when I am holding the medication and figures out the various disguises I have used. This has led to him basically constantly running away from me even when I don't have medications. Third he seems sick after he takes the medications. And fourth, these consistent medications make his herpes eye flair up really bad.

So with all that, I am think it may be better decision to try one more time with some eye medication on the side, and if it becomes a major problem again, just let him live his best life happy for however long he has instead of pushing medications on him. Even if it is treatable. If he's going to be miserable and afraid for however long he needs to take the medication, maybe it's better to leave him happy instead of pushing it.

Of course I am always to ideas! So what do you guys think? Is it kinder to let him be and live the rest of his life happy (he seems totally fine now). Or should I really push the medications in hopes it does make a difference over the next couple months?


I don't have much, but maybe talk to your vet about other options?  Best of luck!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: I am helping Chica out for a few days, after she had cataract surgery. Here is my slutty nephew, Chauncey...
[Fark user image 425x566]

Mr. Bobug sent me a pic of Dresden this morning... and, boy, does he look happy. Mr. Bobug said Dres was very salty. Sitting at my desk, glaring.
[Fark user image 425x364]


Hai Chauncey!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: 4seasons85!: I'd love some advice from my fellow cataholics. I have a cat that has a treatable medical condition (he is approximately 10-11 years old). His immune system is attacking his liver. We confirmed it with a major surgery. The treatment is steroids. I am having several issues. The first is that he REALLY hates taking the medication. He's a bit aloof and prefers his life and affection on his terms. When I try to give him the medications he either fights me or runs and hides by wedging himself under heavy furniture. The second is that he is extremely smart. He knows when I am holding the medication and figures out the various disguises I have used. This has led to him basically constantly running away from me even when I don't have medications. Third he seems sick after he takes the medications. And fourth, these consistent medications make his herpes eye flair up really bad.

So with all that, I am think it may be better decision to try one more time with some eye medication on the side, and if it becomes a major problem again, just let him live his best life happy for however long he has instead of pushing medications on him. Even if it is treatable. If he's going to be miserable and afraid for however long he needs to take the medication, maybe it's better to leave him happy instead of pushing it.

Of course I am always to ideas! So what do you guys think? Is it kinder to let him be and live the rest of his life happy (he seems totally fine now). Or should I really push the medications in hopes it does make a difference over the next couple months?

I don't have much, but maybe talk to your vet about other options?  Best of luck!


Thanks so much! Any help is appreciated!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

4seasons85!: I'd love some advice from my fellow cataholics. I have a cat that has a treatable medical condition (he is approximately 10-11 years old). His immune system is attacking his liver. We confirmed it with a major surgery. The treatment is steroids. I am having several issues. The first is that he REALLY hates taking the medication. He's a bit aloof and prefers his life and affection on his terms. When I try to give him the medications he either fights me or runs and hides by wedging himself under heavy furniture. The second is that he is extremely smart. He knows when I am holding the medication and figures out the various disguises I have used. This has led to him basically constantly running away from me even when I don't have medications. Third he seems sick after he takes the medications. And fourth, these consistent medications make his herpes eye flair up really bad.

So with all that, I am think it may be better decision to try one more time with some eye medication on the side, and if it becomes a major problem again, just let him live his best life happy for however long he has instead of pushing medications on him. Even if it is treatable. If he's going to be miserable and afraid for however long he needs to take the medication, maybe it's better to leave him happy instead of pushing it.

Of course I am always to ideas! So what do you guys think? Is it kinder to let him be and live the rest of his life happy (he seems totally fine now). Or should I really push the medications in hopes it does make a difference over the next couple months?


What's the medication?  How are you giving it?  Pills?  There are other ways of administering meds besides pills, it depends on the medication.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

4seasons85!: I'd love some advice from my fellow cataholics. I have a cat that has a treatable medical condition (he is approximately 10-11 years old). His immune system is attacking his liver. We confirmed it with a major surgery. The treatment is steroids. I am having several issues. The first is that he REALLY hates taking the medication. He's a bit aloof and prefers his life and affection on his terms. When I try to give him the medications he either fights me or runs and hides by wedging himself under heavy furniture. The second is that he is extremely smart. He knows when I am holding the medication and figures out the various disguises I have used. This has led to him basically constantly running away from me even when I don't have medications. Third he seems sick after he takes the medications. And fourth, these consistent medications make his herpes eye flair up really bad.

So with all that, I am think it may be better decision to try one more time with some eye medication on the side, and if it becomes a major problem again, just let him live his best life happy for however long he has instead of pushing medications on him. Even if it is treatable. If he's going to be miserable and afraid for however long he needs to take the medication, maybe it's better to leave him happy instead of pushing it.

Of course I am always to ideas! So what do you guys think? Is it kinder to let him be and live the rest of his life happy (he seems totally fine now). Or should I really push the medications in hopes it does make a difference over the next couple months?


I had a cat several years ago who had heart issues and was on meds most of his life. About the last year, he decided he was just done with them and in all honesty, it was much harder on him to try and medicate him during this time than to let him go without due to the stress. He was never going to have a long life (and they were actually surprised when he made it past 5 years old) and after talking with the vet, figured the best thing for him was to let him have his way. He went about a year before his heart finally said I'm ready and he passed peacefully in my arms.

I would discuss this with your vet, maybe there is a way to compound the med into something that will be easier to give (wasn't an option for me sadly)  or even an alternative (like shots every so often). Definitely keep them in the loop however. They're the best at giving guidance on what can/can't be done.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

4seasons85!: lilyspad: 4seasons85!: I'd love some advice from my fellow cataholics. I have a cat that has a treatable medical condition (he is approximately 10-11 years old). His immune system is attacking his liver. We confirmed it with a major surgery. The treatment is steroids. I am having several issues. The first is that he REALLY hates taking the medication. He's a bit aloof and prefers his life and affection on his terms. When I try to give him the medications he either fights me or runs and hides by wedging himself under heavy furniture. The second is that he is extremely smart. He knows when I am holding the medication and figures out the various disguises I have used. This has led to him basically constantly running away from me even when I don't have medications. Third he seems sick after he takes the medications. And fourth, these consistent medications make his herpes eye flair up really bad.

So with all that, I am think it may be better decision to try one more time with some eye medication on the side, and if it becomes a major problem again, just let him live his best life happy for however long he has instead of pushing medications on him. Even if it is treatable. If he's going to be miserable and afraid for however long he needs to take the medication, maybe it's better to leave him happy instead of pushing it.

Of course I am always to ideas! So what do you guys think? Is it kinder to let him be and live the rest of his life happy (he seems totally fine now). Or should I really push the medications in hopes it does make a difference over the next couple months?

I don't have much, but maybe talk to your vet about other options?  Best of luck!

Thanks so much! Any help is appreciated!


We had a lovely girl, Aria, who had thyroid cancer. Treatment was an ointment in her ear, twice a day, and she HATED it. We did a lot of soul searching and decided to let her live happy, and not avoid us, being afraid of meds. She was 15 at the time, so slightly older. We listened when she was ready to cross the bridge, too. I can't say what is right for you, but that is our story.
 
