(YouTube)   For the love of god RUN   (youtube.com)
47
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wasn't expecting to see that today
Thanks Subby
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUCK!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Give me my money, you motherfarkers!"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, you quack me up
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look behind you
There's a stranger out to find you
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A duck, sure-college stunt.
Now geese, or TURKEYS Ra forbid-that, you run from that!
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have to outrun it.  I just have to outrun YOU!
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, it's nice to have a laugh. :)
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Iphone didn't have the proper video size displayed so I couldn't see the duck. Had to make it desktop mode to see the duck finally. 3rd world iphone problems or something.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think schools assign enough homework.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.


TBF they are in a quack program
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: DUCK!


Duck...
/ going around in a circle, touching heads...
// what comes next
/// regional answer
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: "Give me my money, you motherfarkers!"


Lol, that reminded me of this old gem.

The Landlord [UNCENSORED]
Youtube SIdxVR_7ikg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have had a trigger warning. Duck you.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't handle a baby duck? Snowflakes 🙄

/hehe
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.

TBF they are in a quack program


They'll need Quack Twoops.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  Frightened of one duck?

Fark user image
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.


Hey everyone, I found Calvin's dad's Fark account!

Fark user image
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most viral video with 13k views since 2019.
Stop trying to make viral happen.  It's not going to happen.
Well, unless it's COVID.   The duck wasn't wearing a mask.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: "Give me my money, you motherfarkers!"


Not until a bill is presented
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.com
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Eat The Placenta: "Give me my money, you motherfarkers!"

Not until a bill is presented


You're a quack!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.org
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The duck is rac...ing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thrakkorzog: Stupid Iphone didn't have the proper video size displayed so I couldn't see the duck. Had to make it desktop mode to see the duck finally. 3rd world iphone problems or something.


That's a really wired humble brag'
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
RiverRat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
LOL
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Pfft.  Frightened of one duck?

[Fark user image image 425x626]


Would you rather fight one horse sized duck, or a thousand duck sized horses?
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's see that with some Canadian geese.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where's Jim Cantore?  So that way I'll know which way to run

/Didn't watch the video
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Duck??
That's a junior duck.
A nanoduck.
A quack of a duck.
A duckling.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.

Hey everyone, I found Calvin's dad's Fark account!

[Fark user image image 661x219]


Hmm, no signature, obvious cut and paste, no talent. This is a great way to broadcast your stupidity while stealing
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dr. Nick Riviera: karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.

Hey everyone, I found Calvin's dad's Fark account!

[Fark user image image 661x219]

Hmm, no signature, obvious cut and paste, no talent. This is a great way to broadcast your stupidity while stealing


what
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: Let's see that with some Canadian geese.


We get it, you are into scat
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Klyukva: chitownmike: Dr. Nick Riviera: karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.

Hey everyone, I found Calvin's dad's Fark account!

[Fark user image image 661x219]

Hmm, no signature, obvious cut and paste, no talent. This is a great way to broadcast your stupidity while stealing

what


They'll explain it in middle school
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Luse: DUCK!

Duck...
/ going around in a circle, touching heads...
// what comes next
/// regional answer


GOOSE!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ducks having a conversation
Youtube xJVwvq5z3MI
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Klyukva: chitownmike: Dr. Nick Riviera: karl2025: I don't think schools assign enough homework.

Hey everyone, I found Calvin's dad's Fark account!

[Fark user image image 661x219]

Hmm, no signature, obvious cut and paste, no talent. This is a great way to broadcast your stupidity while stealing

what


Yeah, I'm genuinely confused too.  Does he think I'm taking credit for something Bill Watterson drew 30 years ago?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Saturn5: The most viral video with 13k views since 2019.
Stop trying to make viral happen.  It's not going to happen.
Well, unless it's COVID.   The duck wasn't wearing a mask.


I'm almost 50 and this is like the 40th time I've seen this video. I do NOT have my finger on the pulse of America, so it doesn't speak well for Fark that this is a greenlight.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: A duck, sure-college stunt.
Now geese, or TURKEYS Ra forbid-that, you run from that!


The geese, turkeys, and swans will fark you up if you threaten their nests. Ruthless!
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When duck swim upstream, is that just for cardio?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Date: Apr 2, 2019

oh wells
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If only there was a special kind of tape to tie it down.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ok, one last take. We're down to our last duckling so watch where you step, Mike.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
