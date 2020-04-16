 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   BYU: We're exempt from Title IX. Feds: Yeah, about that   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
56
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

1819 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, if you accept no federal funding, or federally guaranteed student loans.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soak em!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Sure, if you accept no federal funding, or federally guaranteed student loans.


Are we sure under the Gorsuch Court?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BYU is under federal investigation for how it disciplines LGBTQ students

LGBTQ and discipline?  I know Fark isn't my personal erotica site but c'mon...
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Sure, if you accept no federal funding, or federally guaranteed student loans.


Well, they take Title VI grant money... so there's that.
https://asia-center.utah.edu/news/flasgrant.php
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This ends in the Supreme Court with a lot of unhappy people screaming Jesus Christ.  And that's regardless of which side wins.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: This ends in the Supreme Court with a lot of unhappy people screaming Jesus Christ.  And that's regardless of which side wins.


Post of the week, right here.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were up to them, women would be forced to attend what would be basically home ec but for the entire school day.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your god is love and 2 adults, who are not hurting anyone, love each other...then denying them is denying your god.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what do they call it when two guys go to a football game together, or two girls go to something steretypically "girl-y"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wheres the gay section in the bible?
Next to the part about abortion and guns?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Polygamy still okay
 
ongbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet the Big 12 is happy the let BYU join.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Sure, if you accept no federal funding, or federally guaranteed student loans.


They only let in black students because other college sports teams refused to play with them.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Warthog: This ends in the Supreme Court with a lot of unhappy people screaming Jesus Christ.  And that's regardless of which side wins.

Post of the week, right here.


One side will scream JOSEPH SMITH!
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If your god is love and 2 adults, who are not hurting anyone, love each other...then denying them is denying your god.


Mormon god is not love.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If your god is love and 2 adults, who are not hurting anyone, love each other...then denying them is denying your god.


If god is love, and love is blind, is Ray Charles god?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, BYU could go the way of Hillsdale College, which features world renowned scholar Pat Sajak among its college board members, and not accept federal aid in return for operating their university as they see fit.

Of course, that would mean one of the arms of The Church of Latter Day Saints would lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in federal money.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bondith: iheartscotch: If your god is love and 2 adults, who are not hurting anyone, love each other...then denying them is denying your god.

If god is love, and love is blind, is Ray Charles god?


This is one of those see god in each other questions right?

/ well maybe hear god for Ray
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: If it were up to them, women would be forced to attend what would be basically home ec but for the entire school day.


That would probably do most people better than university. At least they'd graduate with some basic life skills.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just imagine what Utah would be like if there were no restraints imposed by the federal government. Other red states would we awful as well, but probably none so ruthlessly focused and efficient as Utah.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
because the mormon church has been so great about anything sexual. they literally traded their young daughters to church elder for favor. it is a disgusting cult. you can marry and rape my 13 year old daughter if I get more farm land.
nice. Brigham Young had 56 wives. married some as young as 16. nice. let's name a school after this sexual predator.
 
Muta
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Brigham Young sounds like a school a pedo would be interested in.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chucknasty: because the mormon church has been so great about anything sexual. they literally traded their young daughters to church elder for favor. it is a disgusting cult. you can marry and rape my 13 year old daughter if I get more farm land.
nice. Brigham Young had 56 wives. married some as young as 16. nice. let's name a school after this sexual predator.


Yeah, but he didn't have pierced ears. And somehow that's important to Jesus
 
beakerxf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a traditionalist.   I believe in only relations between one man and another man in the Smith Fieldhouse on the down low, as God had intended.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?


Parents offered to pay for it?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?


Parents paying the bills
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
More than a third of BYU students receive Pell Grants, due to the unusual fact that they have such a high number of married undergraduates compared to most universities.  Those bootstrappy "We don't need the federal government"-types actually received double the federal relief than University of Utah, which is about the same size enrollment-wise.

https://www.sltrib.com/news/education/2020/04/16/funny-reason-why-byu-is/

They don't want to follow Title IX.  Sure.  But that means no more federal government-backed tuition, including the GI Bill, Pell Grants, and other federally-backed student loans, not to mention research money, disaster relief, or COVID relief programs.  When their enrollment plummets due to students having to transfer to schools that will happily take that money and they can't afford to pay their administrators, the tune will change so quickly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If your god is love and 2 adults, who are not hurting anyone, love each other...then denying them is denying your god.


<psst> there's no god
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?


I would think that it would be a great place to find a lot of pent-up people with helicopter parents who are now free to experiment.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BYU is exempt.  There shouldn't even be an investigation.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?


Because maybe they offered the best incentives

/sister in law landed a partial academic scholarship from Gonzaga for some reason and it was the best deal she could find including in-state public options after factoring room and board
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?


And why are there black republicans?  Crazy.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This case seems to be less about Title IX itself and more about the fact that BYU is imposing penalties for rules that no longer exist.

Imagine a jurisdiction removing a law that makes something illegal, then arresting you for doing it anyway. You'd be pissed, right? That's not fair, is it? That's what BYU is doing.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?


A lot of gay people don't figure it out until they move out of their home and have some measure of autonomy.  Before that they are just enmeshed with their fundamentalist families.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"We're exempt because we say so".
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wheres the gay section in the bible?
Next to the part about abortion and guns?


I think Paul complained about homosexuals, women and those Corinthians. He was the crazy uncle of the Bible.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: This case seems to be less about Title IX itself and more about the fact that BYU is imposing penalties for rules that no longer exist.

Imagine a jurisdiction removing a law that makes something illegal, then arresting you for doing it anyway. You'd be pissed, right? That's not fair, is it? That's what BYU is doing.


That's not very hard.
 
lefty248
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The LGBTQ community needs to take the protest to the NCAA. Get them banned from college sports an see what happens.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the farking article:

As a private religious school, BYU does have religious exemptions from Title IX related to sexuality and gender expression.

Um, so why/how the lawsuit?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BYU has the license for an NPR station out of Rexburg, Idaho, where I'm sure they spend the least amount of time required on their NPR shows, and the rest of it is preaching or the farking Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
I hate them.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well the important thing is a church that is totes cool with pedophilia, polygamy and worshiping a god that raped a young married woman to produce a son keeps the moral bar held high by making sure that same sex couple don't hold hands in public.

Religion is a mental disorder.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have BYU appoint a transgendered person of color as president, or have the government literally drop a nuke on BYU.

Problem solved.

Also tax all religions at 2x the normal tax rate.  Since they cost us so much in the past.

Also have the current BYU president fark a frog.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have BYU appoint a transgendered person of color as president, or have the government literally drop a nuke on BYU.

Problem solved.
Yeah!
Also tax all religions at 2x the normal tax rate.  Since they cost us so much in the past.
Yeah!
Also have the current BYU president fark a frog.

Yea...wait, wut?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have BYU appoint a transgendered person of color as president, or have the government literally drop a nuke on BYU.

Problem solved.

Also tax all religions at 2x the normal tax rate.  Since they cost us so much in the past.

Also have the current BYU president fark a frog.


What do you have against frogs?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: big pig peaches: Why would a gay person even go to a religious college?

Serious question. What do they have there that serves them better then any other school would? Are there commuting students and that's the only school in the area?


/then again why would anyone go their really?

Parents offered to pay for it?


AlgaeRancher: Parents paying the bills


Bingo.  Plus, not wanting to admit to their parents that they are gay, but hoping to be able to be themselves once they are away from home.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: Have BYU appoint a transgendered person of color as president, or have the government literally drop a nuke on BYU.

Problem solved.
Yeah!
Also tax all religions at 2x the normal tax rate.  Since they cost us so much in the past.
Yeah!
Also have the current BYU president fark a frog.
Yea...wait, wut?


Ribb't for her pleasure.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.