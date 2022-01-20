 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   US vows swift response if Russia sends troops into Ukraine. You know, beyond the troops that have been there since 2014 taking selfies, driving unmarked tanks, shooting down airliners, etc   (twincities.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Russia, Vladimir Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, United States, U.S. President Joe Biden, Blinken's comments, Russian military forces, NATO allies  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a "swift, severe" response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine.

So we have that strongly worded letter printed out already?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless


That's been floated by the State Department. IIRC, Russia's response was "Do it and we'll nuke you," which is how you can tell we're dealing with a rational actor.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless

That's been floated by the State Department. IIRC, Russia's response was "Do it and we'll nuke you," which is how you can tell we're dealing with a rational actor.


The 10 banks that decide if Russia gets kicked out of SWIFT have already agreed to kick Russia out if they continue their attack. Of Russia if wants to try to launch a nuke as a result all I can say it will be interesting to see what the hole that was once Russia looks like. Even China would be fine with the complete and utter destruction of all of western Russia and them keeping the eastern half.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless

That's been floated by the State Department. IIRC, Russia's response was "Do it and we'll nuke you," which is how you can tell we're dealing with a rational actor.


Seems like a good idea to do.
The kicking of Russia out of SWIFT.
I mean, with all their differed maintenance how many of their silos will just blow up when they hit the button?  The remainder might not even hit us.

Why, yes, I did bait bears when I was a young man.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a "swift, severe" response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine.

So we have that strongly worded letter printed out already?


notarized, in triplicate. Finally, Deb down in logistics can use her new fangled notary powers.
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can we not do this? I'd like not to do this.

I had a shiat day yesterday and I'd rather not kick Russia's ass right now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Spain is on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait until they break out the comfy chair.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm thinking of taking bets on the day when Russia actually starts the invasion

I'm betting by March 11th the tanks roll towards Kiev
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a "swift, severe" response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine.

So we have that strongly worded letter printed out already?


It's what Russia's been sending, so might as well.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless


"U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a "swift, severe" response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine."


Coincidence, or message?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't worry, Spain is on it.
[Fark user image 850x600]

Wait until they break out the comfy chair.
[Fark user image 400x310] [View Full Size image _x_]


God damn my heart is getting warmer and warmer with each nation that chips in.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.


Hi. Did you know that Ukraine and Taiwan asked us to be there and that North Korea has not? You do? Then WTF are you on about bud?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.


North Korea asked us to defend them?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Land war between Russia and NATO?  I'm sure China would just hate that.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Jubeebee: eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless

That's been floated by the State Department. IIRC, Russia's response was "Do it and we'll nuke you," which is how you can tell we're dealing with a rational actor.

The 10 banks that decide if Russia gets kicked out of SWIFT have already agreed to kick Russia out if they continue their attack. Of Russia if wants to try to launch a nuke as a result all I can say it will be interesting to see what the hole that was once Russia looks like. Even China would be fine with the complete and utter destruction of all of western Russia and them keeping the eastern half.


I'm kinda fine with it regardless, if I'm being honest.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.


You do realize we fought a whole war over the Korea thing, right?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The 10 banks that decide if Russia gets kicked out of SWIFT have already agreed to kick Russia out if they continue their attack. Of Russia if wants to try to launch a nuke as a result all I can say it will be interesting to see what the hole that was once Russia looks like. Even China would be fine with the complete and utter destruction of all of western Russia and them keeping the eastern half.


Now there's an idea.  "Hey, China.  We're still pissed at you and giving you a lot of shiat, but if you wipe Russia off the map you can have all the territory east of the Urals and we won't do anything other than make a symbolic protest at the UN."
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

You do realize we fought a whole war over the Korea thing, right?


Yeah and we lost
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

Hi. Did you know that Ukraine and Taiwan asked us to be there and that North Korea has not? You do? Then WTF are you on about bud?


I believe the answer you're looking for is "all countries ask for our help".
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless

That's been floated by the State Department. IIRC, Russia's response was "Do it and we'll nuke you," which is how you can tell we're dealing with a rational actor.


Technically it would be Belgium that would decide who stays and who goes regarding SWIFT. Now the US could boot them off of ARIN which would effectively cut them off from the Internet.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Give em a taste of what he'll be eatin.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Enigmamf: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

You do realize we fought a whole war over the Korea thing, right?

Yeah and we lost


Not even

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure Trump will figure out a way to settle this whole dispute.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unless it's just a little incursion. That's OK. Maybe they'll get a tsk tsk and a little head shake.

If Grampa Joe puts his foot down he'll tell Putin he's really disappointed and expected more from him.
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Enigmamf: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

You do realize we fought a whole war over the Korea thing, right?

Yeah and we lost


All right. I'll say it. 'Cause Truman was too much of a pussy wimp to let MacArthur go in there and blow out those Commie bastards!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Sanguine Dawn: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

Hi. Did you know that Ukraine and Taiwan asked us to be there and that North Korea has not? You do? Then WTF are you on about bud?

I believe the answer you're looking for is "all countries ask for our help".


"CTRL-F" - "North Korea wants US Military Aid"

Clippy is just sitting there laughing at me.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Sure

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 237x168]


You can't fool me. That's a copy of Britain's great pre-war joke.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm thinking of taking bets on the day when Russia actually starts the invasion

I'm betting by March 11th the tanks roll towards Kiev


February 20th.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Unless it's just a little incursion. That's OK. Maybe they'll get a tsk tsk and a little head shake.

If Grampa Joe puts his foot down he'll tell Putin he's really disappointed and expected more from him.


When Trump was blowing Vlad back stage what were your hot takes ? or better yet leveraging Ukrainian security to enhance his re-election bid
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Enigmamf: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

You do realize we fought a whole war over the Korea thing, right?

Yeah and we lost


Officially we're still at war, so no one lost. But yeah, North Korea is doing so much better than South Korea at this point, I can see how you'd make that mistake.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless


European NATO members who actually have to live with Russia and any results of sanctions said that kicking Russia out of SWIFT was not acceptable so it is off the table in terms of possible sanctions.

This can also be seen as Western Europe continuing their cultural policy of treating events that happen in Eastern Europe as occurring on the other side of the world and therefore not their problem.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Joe said a minor incursion was okay! Lots of folks trying to walk back his statement today.  Psaki even went in Fox today to try and fix! But the walk back just didn't work for some. Bumbling, mumbling, stumbling not great International policy.


WASHINGTON - Ukraine's president pushed back Thursday on  President Joe Biden's suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine might not merit a strong international response.
"We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2022/01/20/ukrainian-president-rebukes-biden-over-russia-minor-incursion-remark/6590573001/
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ZMugg: AbuHashish: Sure

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 237x168]

You can't fool me. That's a copy of Britain's great pre-war joke.


How dare you doubt Wilt Chamberlain.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: eurotrader: The 10 banks that decide if Russia gets kicked out of SWIFT have already agreed to kick Russia out if they continue their attack. Of Russia if wants to try to launch a nuke as a result all I can say it will be interesting to see what the hole that was once Russia looks like. Even China would be fine with the complete and utter destruction of all of western Russia and them keeping the eastern half.

Now there's an idea.  "Hey, China.  We're still pissed at you and giving you a lot of shiat, but if you wipe Russia off the map you can have all the territory east of the Urals and we won't do anything other than make a symbolic protest at the UN."


Conversation in 1941: Now there's an idea.  "Hey, Russia.  We're still pissed at you and giving you a lot of shiat, but if you help wipe the Nazis off the map you can have all the territory in Eastern Europe and we won't do anything other than make a symbolic protest at the UN."

How'd that work out?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kindms: big pig peaches: Unless it's just a little incursion. That's OK. Maybe they'll get a tsk tsk and a little head shake.

If Grampa Joe puts his foot down he'll tell Putin he's really disappointed and expected more from him.

When Trump was blowing Vlad back stage what were your hot takes ? or better yet leveraging Ukrainian security to enhance his re-election bid


You mean like when Trump gave Ukraine aniti tank weapons when Obama wouldn't.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: scotchcrotch: Is this where we care about democracy to defend carefully selected territories?

Ukraine/Taiwan?  Hell yes.

North Korea?  *crickets*

Natural resources and strategic positioning, NOT democracy.

North Korea asked us to defend them?


Forget it, he's rolling.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Jubeebee: eurotrader: Unless that means kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system any other sanctions are meaningless

That's been floated by the State Department. IIRC, Russia's response was "Do it and we'll nuke you," which is how you can tell we're dealing with a rational actor.

Technically it would be Belgium that would decide who stays and who goes regarding SWIFT. Now the US could boot them off of ARIN which would effectively cut them off from the Internet.


Get a load of this guy trying to get us to believe that Belgium is a country.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: ZMugg: AbuHashish: Sure

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 237x168]

You can't fool me. That's a copy of Britain's great pre-war joke.

How dare you doubt Wilt Chamberlain.


That man must be hung like a donkey to pull the tail he did.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
faroutmagazine.co.ukView Full Size

So a strongly worded break up song?
 
Luse
‘’ less than a minute ago  

big pig peaches: Unless it's just a little incursion. That's OK. Maybe they'll get a tsk tsk and a little head shake.

If Grampa Joe puts his foot down he'll tell Putin he's really disappointed and expected more from him.


You've been drinking the stupid juice and clearly think that Trump's still in charge. You know, the biatch that had one of our bases evacuated when Daddy Putin told him to.
 
