(Yahoo)   College student: I grew up HARD on these streets, yo, was in and out of foster care and I'm the first one in my family to go to college. Rhodes Scholarship Cmte: You went to a Prep school, your mom is a radiologist, and we need that scholarship back   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if you are going to lie, might as well shoot for the big lie.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Well, if you are going to lie, might as well shoot for the big lie.


Yeah, that never goes wrong.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she honestly think no one was going to notice?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
one of the 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from more than 2,300 students in the United States

"Why don't you just go to college? There's plenty of scholarships!"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...


Sounds like she has a future in Illinois politics.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should have just lied about her race. Problem solved.
jpg of soleman
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the scholarship was started by, and named after, an unrepentant liar (lied about his life, lied to natives in South Africa, lied to Dutch in South Africa, lied to British in South Africa) a thief, and a colonizer of the worst sort, who started a brutal company that exploits blood fueds in africa, and they refuse to change the name of the scholarship...I'd say who cares this person lied. That should be part of getting it.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...


Be funny if they sue her back for lying to get her scholarships and they want all that money back and to revoke her degrees
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mackenzie Fierceton had her Rhodes Scholarship revoked and her master's degree withheld after allegations surfaced that she was lying about her first-generation low-income status and life in foster care

Fierce!
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...


Trick question.

She's a college student, so she doesn't vote.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she identifies as being poor..

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...


Didn't notice this in the POL tab
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fierceton was in the process of completing a clinical master's degree in social work

Just switch that major over to English Lit with a concentration in Fiction and you'll be right back on the Dean's List.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich White Trash is a thing, too, you know. Look at what poor Paris Hilton endured.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom's a radiologist? What are they afraid of?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fierceton has filed a lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania over the investigation.

That's a strategy that's been used before by a former president.  It won't end well.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penn State. Figures.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a zillion times harder to get ahead if you can't lie and cheat.  And you know what you get for telling the truth and following the rules: nothing.  Those things are for losers.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...


You might need to recalibrate your jump to conclusions mat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: one of the 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from more than 2,300 students in the United States

"Why don't you just go to college? There's plenty of scholarships!"


The Rhodes Scholar program is an international graduate program for a single university in the UK.  Like, yes the US undergraduate higher ed system is definitely a valid target for some serious criticism, but this particular thing isn't it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Considering the scholarship was started by, and named after, an unrepentant liar (lied about his life, lied to natives in South Africa, lied to Dutch in South Africa, lied to British in South Africa) a thief, and a colonizer of the worst sort, who started a brutal company that exploits blood fueds in africa, and they refuse to change the name of the scholarship...I'd say who cares this person lied. That should be part of getting it.


I took a class with a professor who was a Rhodes scholar.  
We all got Bs because before the semester was over he was arrested for making obscene phone calls
to the parents of pre-teen girls, in which he described what he'd like to do to them. 
 
Most of this "meritocracy" stuff is complete bullshiat.
 
Milk D
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember folks...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well she has a great history in politics but if she ever runs for office whoever runs against her better use the shiat out of this whole incident. Between the lies, her real history and the lawsuit she looks like a giant spoiled brat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"her mother was a radiologist with a college degree."

I prefer blue collar radiologists that got into the field through their local apprenticeship program.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, your mom's a radiologist!
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she should have dropped out instead.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While not quite in the same vein, but the scholarships awarded to children of Intel employees always went to the ones that had PhD or MBA parents with lots of money to begin with. Seemed like an odd way too help out.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got a heck of a future in politics.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they provide an opportunity to commit fraud, it's gonna happen eventually. With over 2300 applicants, there were probably others, but it's less likely among the small number of winners.

I assume their application forms included the phrase, "subject to verification" (or something more thorough). Nobody ever reads the fine print.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Considering the scholarship was started by, and named after, an unrepentant liar (lied about his life, lied to natives in South Africa, lied to Dutch in South Africa, lied to British in South Africa) a thief, and a colonizer of the worst sort, who started a brutal company that exploits blood fueds in africa, and they refuse to change the name of the scholarship...I'd say who cares this person lied. That should be part of getting it.


Oh, okay, well in that case. Give her all the money and a world cruise too! Hell, why not let her kill a hobo!

You have the weirdest take on society, dude. There's cynical, but you're bordering on psychotic delusional.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way Mackenzie Fierceton is a real name.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Penn State. Figures.


Ivy League university. Small difference.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Penn State. Figures.


Penn -- home of TFG, Amy Wax and now this person -- only wishes it were classy enough to have given us Jerry Sandusky.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: There's no way Mackenzie Fierceton is a real name.


Fiercey MacFierceton?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "This is why there are never any scholarships or grants available when smart, poor kids ask," Alex.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: It's a zillion times harder to get ahead if you can't lie and cheat.  And you know what you get for telling the truth and following the rules: nothing.  Those things are for losers.


On the cynical surface you are absolutely correct, but a deeper understanding is that there are *other unspoken* rules that are more important.

Such as:
1. Be friends with the right people
2. Keep your mouth shut
3. Don't make enemies

Let's review this paragraph in the article:
After the article was published in November of 2020, an anonymous tip was sent to officials at the University of Pennsylvania and Rhodes Trust saying that Fierceton was "blatantly dishonest in the representation of her childhood" and included photos of Fierceton skydiving, riding a horse and whitewater rafting, according to The Chronicle.

Ms Fierceton (or her mom) obviously broke rule number 3 by way of rule 2, and made an enemy of an ex-boyfriend or someone in her close circle of friends.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: It's a zillion times harder to get ahead if you can't lie and cheat.  And you know what you get for telling the truth and following the rules: nothing.  Those things are for losers.


High Integrity, Moral Decency Has Cost Idiot Man Millions
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: There's no way Mackenzie Fierceton is a real name.


Blast Hardcheese!
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: one of the 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from more than 2,300 students in the United States

"Why don't you just go to college? There's plenty of scholarships!"


I'm assuming other countries just ... don't have scholarships? Why would they?
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse pimpin' aint easy.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: There's no way Mackenzie Fierceton is a real name.


Because it isn't


In January 2020, the former Mackenzie Morrison decided to change her name, Penn's defense lawyers wrote. "She explained further that her new name 'reflects who I am broadly and specific to my identities as a queer, low-income, survivor, and former foster youth living with a disability and chronic illness.' "
 
greggerm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...

Trick question.

She's a college student, so she doesn't vote.


If only we didn't live in a world where college students' votes are systematically suppressed!

Oh, and then there's the whole "Maybe consider doing something to motivate your voters." Guess what refusing to cancel their debt does--that's right, the opposite of that.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bathtub Cynic: Considering the scholarship was started by, and named after, an unrepentant liar (lied about his life, lied to natives in South Africa, lied to Dutch in South Africa, lied to British in South Africa) a thief, and a colonizer of the worst sort, who started a brutal company that exploits blood fueds in africa, and they refuse to change the name of the scholarship...I'd say who cares this person lied. That should be part of getting it.

Oh, okay, well in that case. Give her all the money and a world cruise too! Hell, why not let her kill a hobo!

You have the weirdest take on society, dude. There's cynical, but you're bordering on psychotic delusional.


The most common form of humor in America is sarcasm.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: Psychopusher: Lied about her history to get into prestige university to study political science, gets caught for lying, has scholarship revoked, then sues school for investigating her lies.

I wonder what party she votes for?  I wonder...

You might need to recalibrate your jump to conclusions mat
[Fark user image image 425x425]


This is AOC's fault! I knew it!
 
