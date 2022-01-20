 Skip to content
 
(Globe and Mail)   ♬ American COVID ♬ Stay away from me ♬ American COVID ♬ Mama let it be ♬   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
2
243 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 9:26 PM



SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering the vaccine has been out for over a year, the people who haven't received it already aren't like to receive it.  IMO, better get them off the roads and out of work NOW than before they pass disease onto others because they couldn't be arsed to get a vaccine.  It was going to hurt the industry any time it happened because while truckers are pretty essential, they're not paid enough or treated well enough by their employers.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A lot of the unvaxxed have already had Covid, which gives them a lot of protection.  Better than a simple two jabs of Pfizer....
 
