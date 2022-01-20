 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video Pennsylvania ski resort advertises their lawsuit-ready icy stairs   (twitter.com) divider line
49
    More: Video, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay that is glorious. Honestly can't tell if staged or if the production team decided "Fark it, let's keep it in."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, that made me smile. I needed that.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Okay that is glorious. Honestly can't tell if staged or if the production team decided "Fark it, let's keep it in."


it was probably like 10 degrees and they got clean audio (no wind) and no farkups on the read.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I regret having stopped skiing many moons ago
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby clearly doesn't ski/snowboard. Those are the stairs at every ski resort ever. Ski boots suck to walk so much there are youtube videos to instruct you how to walk in them on dry flat surfaces.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Okay that is glorious. Honestly can't tell if staged or if the production team decided "Fark it, let's keep it in."


The production team at a place like Seven Springs is a Liftie who might be in a 2 year college taking a video class and knows how to post the video and said, "I can do that boss".

So like, honestly, even odds still.

Anyway, its a cool mountain, and either way fits their vibe. check them out if you are in the neighborhood.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny ..
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is real, the way that person sort of stumbled/shambled off-screen makes me wonder if the problem was not in fact the stairs.

And also if it is real, whoever was running the camera is a jackhole.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.


Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter Fakes Deep Water
Youtube Pj29Iu-llq8
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: I regret having stopped skiing many moons ago


Pick it back up, the trees are still there!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Veteran snow-maker here. That's just a dumb newbie that never learned to walk in ski boots before. The same type of jackass that would get tangled up in the 50 feet of hoses I'm dragging behind my sled going up the slopes and then act like it's my fault. It's like, farker, we're both high and you know it.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been there for years. Do they still have a good brunch?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns


Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The time and framing coincide with her lines.
Well done team.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was almost like an old Carol Burnette/Tim Conway routine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, whether planned or not, it's LOLworthy.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: If this is real, the way that person sort of stumbled/shambled off-screen makes me wonder if the problem was not in fact the stairs.

And also if it is real, whoever was running the camera is a jackhole.


So you have never been skiing, or if you have, somehow managed to not try and go down the stairs the first time when it wasn't clear, is what you are trying to tell us.

There is a way to do it, you usually do what that person did the first time you try. 30 years of skiing and in much better stuff than rentals i'll pull one of those from time to time.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: If this is real, the way that person sort of stumbled/shambled off-screen makes me wonder if the problem was not in fact the stairs.

And also if it is real, whoever was running the camera is a jackhole.


They were walking like they've never been in ski boots before, and they hadn't popped the releases while walking around.

If they had their pants tucked into their boots I'd know for sure, as there's no way it's a member of staff unless they just started.

/intentionally put my pants into the ski boot for the OEC final last month, because it's what they're going to see on the slopes
//and wore rental boots
///which they hadn't seen before, as people brought their own gear on the skills practice days
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Subby clearly doesn't ski/snowboard. Those are the stairs at every ski resort ever. Ski boots suck to walk so much there are youtube videos to instruct you how to walk in them on dry flat surfaces.


Maybe you CLEARLY didn't get the joke.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: xxBirdMadGirlxx: If this is real, the way that person sort of stumbled/shambled off-screen makes me wonder if the problem was not in fact the stairs.

And also if it is real, whoever was running the camera is a jackhole.

So you have never been skiing, or if you have, somehow managed to not try and go down the stairs the first time when it wasn't clear, is what you are trying to tell us.

There is a way to do it, you usually do what that person did the first time you try. 30 years of skiing and in much better stuff than rentals i'll pull one of those from time to time.


That was kind of my point about the stairs not being the problem.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Luse: Subby clearly doesn't ski/snowboard. Those are the stairs at every ski resort ever. Ski boots suck to walk so much there are youtube videos to instruct you how to walk in them on dry flat surfaces.

Maybe you CLEARLY didn't get the joke.


Idiots joking about lawsuits are HILLARIOUS, subby.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Everything I know about skiing I learned from the movies

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're offering free margaritas at the top terrace bar.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns

Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.


they'll take yer weed n smoke it
 
LineNoise
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Everything I know about skiing I learned from the movies

[th.bing.com image 474x733]


Ski School 2 was the definitive movie.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Subtonic: Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns

Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.

they'll take yer weed n smoke it


That's why we always hid in the pump houses to smoke. Ahh, I miss the old snow-making days...

Wait. No I don't. That job farking sucked!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The most astonishing thing about that clip is that there are actually people who apparently have no ability to understand when they're watching something that's being done deliberately to make a clip go viral. This right here is why viral advertising works so well, and why there's almost no bar at all for entry into doing it.
 
kindms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Sin_City_Superhero: Everything I know about skiing I learned from the movies

[th.bing.com image 474x733]

Ski School 2 was the definitive movie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns

Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.


I assume every organizational equivalent of the Geek Hierarchy

We always rag on the ski instructors, because they have a fireplace in their locker room.

But we like the snow makers. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be open.  Although it kinda sucks when they don't manage to get the top of lift 5 open, and they're running the guns as mid-station where ski patrol has to stage

/or so I've been told
//not an alpine (aka 'on the hill') patroller
///a foot injury has kept me from skiing once I passed OEC in 2017
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: vudukungfu: Subtonic: Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns

Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.

they'll take yer weed n smoke it

That's why we always hid in the pump houses to smoke. Ahh, I miss the old snow-making days...

Wait. No I don't. That job farking sucked!


What? You didn't go on funenjoyment in the summer time?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Subtonic: Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns

Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.

they'll take yer weed n smoke it


At our local place this weekend, i got, as the day went on, into a progressively hostile argument over Dan McGillis with a liftie because i wore a flyers toque and he was apparently his roommate back at North Eastern.

There is a pecking order on the mountain.
 
Luse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abox: I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.


What you need are crampons my friend.
rei.comView Full Size


Their kind of like studded tires for your feet.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Subtonic: vudukungfu: Subtonic: Oneiros: GooberMcFly: That has to have been intentional. And was actually pretty funny.

Agreed on the funny.

Not sure about the intentional.

/ski patrol
//slips on stairs automatically triggers management involvement at our resort
///as do collisions with placed objects like snowguns

Goddamn ski patrol. We hated you guys.

they'll take yer weed n smoke it

That's why we always hid in the pump houses to smoke. Ahh, I miss the old snow-making days...

Wait. No I don't. That job farking sucked!

What? You didn't go on funenjoyment in the summer time?


I don't know what that is. Summer meant landscaping the timeshares.

Which also sucked.
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

the_rhino: kindms: I regret having stopped skiing many moons ago

Pick it back up, the trees are still there!


I tried skiing again just a couple years ago... my 40 year old legs weren't nearly as good at it as my 20 year old legs had been... they still remembered how to do it, but afterward they forgot how to bend and flex. 

Also, falling down at speed on skis wasnt the silly little inconsequential hayride that i remembered it to be. It was actually quite unpleasant!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kindms: LineNoise: Sin_City_Superhero: Everything I know about skiing I learned from the movies

[th.bing.com image 474x733]

Ski School 2 was the definitive movie.

[Fark user image 620x350]


That movie was terrible. Ski School 2 had humor, dave marshack (Sp?) and not the weird 80s lingerie\bathing suits.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It also broke the mold, to an extent of the 80s films that the genre was weighed down by, but paid homage to the classic 80s movies in its resolution. It was an art work of ski cinema. I've heard that warren miller openly wept when first seeing it, as it was what he strived to make.

I also think Tia Carerra was in it at the end. Anyway, give it a watch. Its like the original, you just don't need to be as stoned to enjoy it.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, I LOLed!
 
petec
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
she's just tipsy

/Isn't alcohol usually involved when skiing/boarding
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Luse: Abox: I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.

What you need are crampons my friend.
[rei.com image 660x588]

Their kind of like studded tires for your feet.


Those are aggressive as hell.  Probably suffice to have some nanospikes in the car or bag.  They pack up small and work surprisingly well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tmyk: Luse: Abox: I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.

What you need are crampons my friend.
[rei.com image 660x588]

Their kind of like studded tires for your feet.

Those are aggressive as hell.  Probably suffice to have some nanospikes in the car or bag.  They pack up small and work surprisingly well.

[Fark user image 784x376]


I hear ya but I figured I'd go big considering their traction horror stories.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tmyk: Luse: Abox: I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.

What you need are crampons my friend.
[rei.com image 660x588]

Their kind of like studded tires for your feet.

Those are aggressive as hell.  Probably suffice to have some nanospikes in the car or bag.  They pack up small and work surprisingly well.

[Fark user image 784x376]


Exactly! Crampons are for climbing ice, not walking around town on an icy day. Microspikes or Nanospikes are perfect for around town.
 
Luse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: tmyk: Luse: Abox: I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.

What you need are crampons my friend.
[rei.com image 660x588]

Their kind of like studded tires for your feet.

Those are aggressive as hell.  Probably suffice to have some nanospikes in the car or bag.  They pack up small and work surprisingly well.

[Fark user image 784x376]

Exactly! Crampons are for climbing ice, not walking around town on an icy day. Microspikes or Nanospikes are perfect for around town.


Feh! I went light. If I meant serious business I'd have recommended some of these.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
content.backcountry.com
media-amazon.comView Full Size


As a bonus your friends would also be grateful for aerating their lawn!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tmyk: Luse: Abox: I am the king of slipping on ice...started in college, I was constantly dropping on my ass on icy sidewalks.  And since moving near mountains I have had at least three complete wipeouts walking at the ski area even with boot sole protectors that are supposed to add grip.   I decided I must walk wrong because I don't know anyone as slip-prone as me.

What you need are crampons my friend.
[rei.com image 660x588]

Their kind of like studded tires for your feet.

Those are aggressive as hell.  Probably suffice to have some nanospikes in the car or bag.  They pack up small and work surprisingly well.

[Fark user image 784x376]


Just bought a similar set on Amazon. They work great.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This new Warren Miller flick lacks the depth of his early work.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
typical new skier, getting used to big clunky boots walking up and down stairs.
we have to watch ourselves closely and take small steps as our decks are made of trex, which is slippery even when bone dry. the slightest amount of water or ice on trex will get you if youre hurrying and taking big speedy steps. ive taken a couple good slip and falls on it over the years...
 
