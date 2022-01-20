 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Four people including a baby found dead near the border between Manitoba and North Dakota. Cause of death presumed to be either exposure or the soul-crushing despair of being located between Manitoba and North Dakota   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
21
    More: Sad, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Manitoba RCMP, Weather, United States Department of Homeland Security, Wind, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, cold weather, Canada-U.S. border  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 7:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, if it was an anchor baby, they probably drowned.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All New Season of Fargo starting in March!
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article updated - I think a tag change is in order

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they "illegals"? Just trying to figure out how shocked or sympathetic the media should be about this.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: Article updated - I think a tag change is in order

[Fark user image 346x750]


Wait, Mindy Cohn is a Mountie??
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they consider making the trip in the summer? It's not the farking Donner pass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will they bury the survivors?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, I want to leave America for Canada sometimes, too, but not at the risk of my life.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only smuggling? No murder/manslaughter charges? Wtf? Can a Canadian she'd any light?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I mean, I want to leave America for Canada sometimes, too, but not at the risk of my life.


No, you have to do it during the summer, at least. But these people were from the southern hemisphere, and they didn't know.
 
slantsix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

monsatano: Article updated - I think a tag change is in order

[Fark user image image 346x750]


I had to check and yeah, wow, that's real. Florida Man strikes again.

Listen. I live in Winnipeg. I'm an avid winter runner (among other outdoor activities) and when I ran last night, it was -30*c before windchill. It's not something to mess around with. I can only imagine the pain that this family felt as they resigned themselves to their brutally cold deaths. That's a horrific way to go.

I don't know who these folks are, but there are occasional border jumpers at this exact crossing and deaths aren't uncommon. I think most of them are trying to get into the US after the US rejects their immigration applications, and Canada takes them in. If memory serves, most of the deaths happen to immigrants from Africa, who have no idea about the cold. Very sad.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn it, This is sad. It has been farking COLD here for the last few days, overnight temps are at -40 and we've getting really strong winds as well, (80 kms were reported on Tuesday.)
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I mean, I want to leave America for Canada sometimes, too, but not at the risk of my life.


I get a sense from the article that in this case they were heading to the U.S., but over the last few years this has been a problem area for people trying to enter Canada illegally.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It's getting hot in here...
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

slantsix: monsatano: Article updated - I think a tag change is in order

[Fark user image image 346x750]

I had to check and yeah, wow, that's real. Florida Man strikes again.

Listen. I live in Winnipeg. I'm an avid winter runner (among other outdoor activities) and when I ran last night, it was -30*c before windchill. It's not something to mess around with. I can only imagine the pain that this family felt as they resigned themselves to their brutally cold deaths. That's a horrific way to go.

I don't know who these folks are, but there are occasional border jumpers at this exact crossing and deaths aren't uncommon. I think most of them are trying to get into the US after the US rejects their immigration applications, and Canada takes them in. If memory serves, most of the deaths happen to immigrants from Africa, who have no idea about the cold. Very sad.


I'd have thought if Canada takes you that would be a clear win. Why on earth would you want to smuggle yourself into the US from a nice country like Canada?
 
caljar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I didn't know they moved the North Dakota border to the East, otherwise it happened a few yards from Minnesota. Those poor people really picked a bad time to be outside in that weather.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: monsatano: Article updated - I think a tag change is in order

[Fark user image 346x750]

Wait, Mindy Cohn is a Mountie??


It was in the series finale of Facts of Life.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nidiot: slantsix: monsatano: Article updated - I think a tag change is in order

[Fark user image image 346x750]

I had to check and yeah, wow, that's real. Florida Man strikes again.

Listen. I live in Winnipeg. I'm an avid winter runner (among other outdoor activities) and when I ran last night, it was -30*c before windchill. It's not something to mess around with. I can only imagine the pain that this family felt as they resigned themselves to their brutally cold deaths. That's a horrific way to go.

I don't know who these folks are, but there are occasional border jumpers at this exact crossing and deaths aren't uncommon. I think most of them are trying to get into the US after the US rejects their immigration applications, and Canada takes them in. If memory serves, most of the deaths happen to immigrants from Africa, who have no idea about the cold. Very sad.

I'd have thought if Canada takes you that would be a clear win. Why on earth would you want to smuggle yourself into the US from a nice country like Canada?


The only country on the face of this earth worse then the US, is Somalia.
Yet this happens.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a very popular crossing spot. It's not the first time someone has died of exposure there. Sad really, people get a ride to near the border, then walk east or west to cross into Canada.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: That's a very popular crossing spot. It's not the first time someone has died of exposure there. Sad really, people get a ride to near the border, then walk east or west to cross into Canada.


Hopefully, in time, global warming will progress to the point that we won't have to continually read about these tragedies.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I mean, I want to leave America for Canada sometimes, too, but not at the risk of my life.


They left Canada for the United States.

No, I don't get it either.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.