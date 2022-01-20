 Skip to content
(SFGate)   San Francisco police shoot and kill gunman dual-wielding firearms at BART. Gunman failed to kill anyone due to the -2 to hit penalty. Shorts remain uneaten   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Police, San Francisco International Airport, airport officials, Police officers, Bay Area Rapid Transit, BART station entrance  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He forgot they nerfed akimbo 1887s.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"And to sign any necessary paperwork so as to absolve us for our officer's poor aim."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dual wielding just isn't worth it at the end of the day. better a shield or 2h,
1h finesse dueling bard/rogue is also acceptable
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are such a geek, subby
+1
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: dual wielding just isn't worth it at the end of the day. better a shield or 2h,
1h finesse dueling bard/rogue is also acceptable


You don't do it for the mechanical benefit, you do it because it's cool.  A little bit edgelord, perhaps, but that has more to do with the stereotypical dual-wielding player having kind of spoiled the concept at first glance.  You can overcome that, especially if part of the character concept is that they're kind of a flashy showoff.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: You are such a geek, subby
+1


An old geek, 3.5 era.   Its all about using bonus actions now.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: You are such a geek, subby
+1


The headline I originally submitted was:

"San Francisco police shoot and kill gunman dual-wielding firearms at BART, shorts reportedly remain uneaten."

An Admin added in the D&D reference.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"And to sign any necessary paperwork so as to absolve us for our officer's poor aim."


"I didn't do it. Nobody saw me do it. You can't prove anything."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.


"There was one minor injury to a person experiencing homelessness in the area. That person was treated and released at the scene."

Ahh, BART.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I can't shoot at an armed maniac without hitting 9 guys experiencing homelessness in your station!"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so cops tried to non-lethal a white guy pointing 2 guns around a crowded airport
failed
sprayed multiple shots at him
wounded some homeless dude in the backdrop
and hauled that guy off to the hospital which all the media is going along with acting like he just stubbed his toe?

is that where we're at?

b/c the level of detail for something that happened IN AN AIRPORT is so bad here i can only assume the cops confiscated all the tapes on their way out to cover tracks.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"And to sign any necessary paperwork so as to absolve us for our officer's poor aim."


An upgrade from the young girl the LAPD just murdered.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: b/c the level of detail for something that happened IN AN AIRPORT is so bad here i can only assume the cops confiscated all the tapes on their way out to cover tracks.


It wasn't in the airport - the BART station abuts it. This almost certainly happened within the "ticketed" area / on the platforms, because the homeless tend to stay on the trains / within the system - there's no reason for them to exit through the fare gates into the airport proper
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will probably turn out the guy was wielding two staple guns.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye carumba.
 
Breaker Moran [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: oopsboom: b/c the level of detail for something that happened IN AN AIRPORT is so bad here i can only assume the cops confiscated all the tapes on their way out to cover tracks.

It wasn't in the airport - the BART station abuts it. This almost certainly happened within the "ticketed" area / on the platforms, because the homeless tend to stay on the trains / within the system - there's no reason for them to exit through the fare gates into the airport proper


Got it.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: You are such a geek, subby
+1


We assume that the gunman had the Dual Wielding feat, though, otherwise it would have been -6/-10.

Wondering if it was a black man with long white hair and pointy ears.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: MurphyMurphy: dual wielding just isn't worth it at the end of the day. better a shield or 2h,
1h finesse dueling bard/rogue is also acceptable

You don't do it for the mechanical benefit, you do it because it's cool.  A little bit edgelord, perhaps, but that has more to do with the stereotypical dual-wielding player having kind of spoiled the concept at first glance.  You can overcome that, especially if part of the character concept is that they're kind of a flashy showoff.


It's only edgelord is you use slashing weapons.  Dual Wielding clubs isn't edgy at all.
/ Firearms are usually piercing weapons.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DEFUND THE POLICE
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bang Bang BART?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: dual wielding just isn't worth it at the end of the day. better a shield or 2h,
1h finesse dueling bard/rogue is also acceptable


To get the most out of Sword and Board, you need dual wielding for your shield bash.
To get the most out of a spear you need dual wielding to use it as a quarterstaff.

/  I am less familiar with 5e. More familiar with PF 1st e.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"There was one minor injury to a person experiencing homelessness in the area. That person was treated and released at the scene."

Ahh, BART.

[Fark user image 425x180]

"I can't shoot at an armed maniac without hitting 9 guys experiencing homelessness in your station!"


"AAAAAAHHWHAT COLOR WAS IT biatch?"
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with two guns are two good guys with bad aim.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"And to sign any necessary paperwork so as to absolve us for our officer's poor aim."


I am sure you would have done so much better
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"And to sign any necessary paperwork so as to absolve us for our officer's poor aim."

I am sure you would have done so much better


360 no scope. It works every time.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Cafe Threads: ...[A] bystander in the area was injured in the gunfire [and] was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"And to sign any necessary paperwork so as to absolve us for our officer's poor aim."

I am sure you would have done so much better

360 no scope. It works every time.


FARKING HAXX!!
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wingnut396: ParallelUniverseParking: You are such a geek, subby
+1

An old geek, 3.5 era.   Its all about using bonus actions now.


TEAM 3.5!

*knucks*
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well if his penalty was only -2 then he must have had Duel Wielding Mastery, right?  So there's that.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: dual wielding just isn't worth it at the end of the day. better a shield or 2h,
1h finesse dueling bard/rogue is also acceptable


So like this?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
>CPR was administered

So they pumped all his blood out...
 
