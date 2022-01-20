 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Investigators testifying before a South Dakota Legislative panel considering impeaching the State AG for that whole "running a man down and then driving off" thing. Say either the AG knew he hit a person or he thinks deer carry and use flashlights   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A white republican murdered a man and even kept his glasses in his car that came thru his windshield with his head before dumping the man in the ditch to die faced no criminal charges.  Republicans don't believe in laws being applied to them.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all well in good, but let's remembber that the state legislators did not actually care about his accident.  This "investigation" is petty revenge, bordering on totalitarianism, and it makes the state look horrific.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Um, subby? Maybe check your smugly dismissive tone, there. I mean, obviously a deer wouldn't be carrying a flashlight. That's, like, no duh. They don't have hands. But considering there's at least one confirmed instance of a deer having a nose that essentially functions like a high-powered flashlight entirely on its own, maybe don't be so quick to assume that they wouldn't be "carrying" one.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
giving him enough time to safely park his assets.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A white republican murdered a man and even kept his glasses in his car that came thru his windshield with his head before dumping the man in the ditch to die faced no criminal charges.  Republicans don't believe in laws being applied to them.


Republicans believe that so long as they believe in their version of Jesus, then any wrongdoing they commit is automatically forgiven.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: giving him enough time to safely park his assets.


If he parks like he drives somebody already stole them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's South Dakota, lying Republicans are a feature not a bug. He'll win re-election in a landslide.
Their hero is Donald Trump for Christ's sake.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh hi, what's going on in this thread?
janklowlaw.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eurotrader: A white republican murdered a man and even kept his glasses in his car that came thru his windshield with his head before dumping the man in the ditch to die faced no criminal charges.  Republicans don't believe in laws being applied to them.


Hell, they even molest children and think there'll be no consequences for them.

cachedimages.podchaser.comView Full Size
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not part of the world-weary, cynical, they all get a slap on the wrist, tedious, he'll walk, no1curr crowd on Fark.
I desperately hope and believe that there are enough good people in that state that this man will face justice. This is one of the most sickening cases of an elected official's misconduct getting a pass that I've ever seen.
Come on, South Dakota!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The victim's glasses were found inside the car.

It's a little hard to believe that this asshole didn't notice someone's head smashing right through his windshield.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigBurrito: This is all well in good, but let's remembber that the state legislators did not actually care about his accident.  This "investigation" is petty revenge, bordering on totalitarianism, and it makes the state look horrific.


I'll be honest, I am a resident if this state, and if petty revenge is the only way justice is served in this case, the so be it. If he could take out the governor along the way with his threatened lawsuit for her meddling on behalf of her daughter, then petty revenge would officially be the only thing actually working against totalitarianism.

Because we're on the fast path to becoming a christofascist state, if not already there.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: It's South Dakota, lying Republicans are a feature not a bug. He'll win re-election in a landslide.
Their hero is Donald Trump for Christ's sake.


The former AG, who's just as big an asshat but at least never killed a man and drove away, will primary his ass and win. He was popular too.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: I'm not part of the world-weary, cynical, they all get a slap on the wrist, tedious, he'll walk, no1curr crowd on Fark.
I desperately hope and believe that there are enough good people in that state that this man will face justice. This is one of the most sickening cases of an elected official's misconduct getting a pass that I've ever seen.
Come on, South Dakota!


I've yet to hear anyone in this state defend this guy. It's just our far-too-comfortable GOP legislature moving really slowly.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I need to run for public office. Then, if I win, I can kill someone and the worst punishment I get is losing my job.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Their argument is actually that the victim was white...
 
