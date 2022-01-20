 Skip to content
 
(CBS Miami)   This is your pilot Captain Dad. So help me, I will turn this plane around unless you put your mask back on. Refusing to wear your mask will not fly   (miami.cbslocal.com) divider line
16
537 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 1:50 PM (18 minutes ago)



Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The woman who refused to wear a mask was not arrested, however, she was put on American's internal no-fly list pending further investigation.


She should be forced to reimburse every passenger for their ticket, and the airline for the fuel.  Bankrupt these assholes.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
oh no

that poor woman

so martyr, very oppress, wow.

:-/
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, this is the biggest reason why I haven't taken a flight to go visit my son or mother...because of fucknuts like this woman.

I have enough anxiety dealing with airports.
 
aperson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think they should have kept flying to the UK and had her arrested there.  Maybe then she would have faced worse punishment than losing her TSA precheck.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An entire planeload of people half a step away from beating your ass.
The flight crew should have left the plane once it landed for about 15 minutes. Lock the doors.
Then the cops can come to pick up what's left.
 
aperson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xanadian: Also, this is the biggest reason why I haven't taken a flight to go visit my son or mother...because of farknuts like this woman.

I have enough anxiety dealing with airports.


I've flown a few times since the pandemic started and have yet to encounter one of these in the wild.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These chucklefarks keep spreading stories about how the whole airplane will clap if you stick to your guns. It turns out that they have a warped version of reality.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aperson: xanadian: Also, this is the biggest reason why I haven't taken a flight to go visit my son or mother...because of farknuts like this woman.

I have enough anxiety dealing with airports.

I've flown a few times since the pandemic started and have yet to encounter one of these in the wild.


It takes two to tango. Most flight attendants ignore all the passengers wearing their mask on the chin. Gotta get the right combo of idiot passenger and flight attendant that's follows the rules exactly. Pretty rare.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rewind2846: An entire planeload of people half a step away from beating your ass.
The flight crew should have left the plane once it landed for about 15 minutes. Lock the doors.
Then the cops can come to pick up what's left.


And that's why they didn't announce to the entire plane who she was and why they were turning back.

Although they probably should have let nature take its course.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The woman who refused to wear a mask was not arrested, however, she was put on American's internal no-fly list pending further investigation.


She should be forced to reimburse every passenger for their ticket, and the airline for the fuel.  Bankrupt these assholes.


Punishing infantile selfishness instead of rewarding it? That's downright un'Murikan.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aperson: xanadian: Also, this is the biggest reason why I haven't taken a flight to go visit my son or mother...because of farknuts like this woman.

I have enough anxiety dealing with airports.

I've flown a few times since the pandemic started and have yet to encounter one of these in the wild.


Tell us you don't fly out of Florida without telling us you don't fly out of Florida.

/Seriously, i think like 50% of these incidents that happen involve Florida.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Passenger class action lawsuit:  sue her back into the stoneage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This could all be stopped if a door was opened and the passenger was tossed out.

Might take a second time, but it would stop.
 
NightSteel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course, mask refuseniks are pretty much idiots, but what I don't get is, why didn't she wait until they were more than halfway there?  Causing a disruption an hour and a half into a transatlantic flight is just asking to have the plane turned around.  I'm sure you could've waited a few more hours, ensuring that you'd have actually arrived at your destination (though I bet customs would've turned her away for the refusal).
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aperson: I think they should have kept flying to the UK and had her arrested there.  Maybe then she would have faced worse punishment than losing her TSA precheck.


Yeah, you turn the whole plane around and disrupt everyone, there should be some charges pending. She could have been put on their "internal no-fly list" in London just as easily.

Pilot is the second biggest jackass here, but still dwarfed by the maskless Covidiot.
 
