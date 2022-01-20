 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "I just met this girl online, and I started to talk to her, and she said she's making some money in cryptocurrencies and said I could too". Gosh, I wonder how this story is going to end   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bring your daughter to the slaughter
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Take solace that the next time North Korea throws a missile into the Sea of Japan...you helped pay for it.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know, subby, but I am really excited about how my story is going to end.

I got an e-mail out of the blue from a young college girl named "Janifer Wait". An unsual spelling for Jennifer, but you know the young kids are these day with cute name spellings. Apparently, the poor girl was mugged while vacationing Nigeria. She just needed a little help getting back to the US, so I e-mailed her the codes for $5000 worth of i-Tunes cards. She is going to be sooooo grateful when her plane touches down at Houston International tommorow. She even sent me a picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So who has two thumbs and will be tapping that all weekend long?

This guy!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who cares. Hot milfs in my area want to have sex right now.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Who cares. Hot milfs in my area want to have sex right now.


I'm going to be hooking up with a girl in Seattle, her identical twin in Redmond, and her other identical twin in Everett!
 
alizeran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The person selling the ponzi scheme?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
OddLlama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's a Facebook dating website?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am still amazed that my wife said yes to marriage, let alone a first date. I know what I look like. And that is also how I know that women talking to me are just scammers wanting money.

From online random emails to waitresses who just want gratuities. It's a scam.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bonus: she won't even need that flotation device in the unlikely event of a water landing.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [imgs.xkcd.com image 683x264]


Those people may be fake, but those names are REAL
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OddLlama: What's a Facebook dating website?


Honestly the whole thing is one if you're creative.  Nothing like hitting on the rabid frothy mouths that comment on local news stories with racist or ageist agendas, not even viagra can keep an angry fox news viewer hard with another man offering him fake crab meat and the opportunity to do a totally not gay pants-less godzilla impression on his train set together.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

But, you won't be able to keep her happy without the extra-secret potency pill that I got an E-mail about!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I am still amazed that my wife said yes to marriage, let alone a first date. I know what I look like. And that is also how I know that women talking to me are just scammers wanting money.

From online random emails to waitresses who just want gratuities. It's a scam.


I have some terrible news about your wife.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: offering him fake crab meat


bwahahahahahahahahaha.

/That being said, I really could go for some imitation crab...
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: OddLlama: What's a Facebook dating website?

Honestly the whole thing is one if you're creative.  Nothing like hitting on the rabid frothy mouths that comment on local news stories with racist or ageist agendas, not even viagra can keep an angry fox news viewer hard with another man offering him fake crab meat and the opportunity to do a totally not gay pants-less godzilla impression on his train set together.


"I too want to preserve our aryan heritage *sly nazi winky face*"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aungen: Tr0mBoNe: [imgs.xkcd.com image 683x264]

Those people may be fake, but those names are REAL


I saw someone I know from around here in those ads once. It broke me and I almost clicked. Then I remembered that she's undatable.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ends with didn't get kissed before I got farked.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mekkab: BumpInTheNight: offering him fake crab meat

bwahahahahahahahahaha.

/That being said, I really could go for some imitation crab...


/snip snip snip
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mekkab: BumpInTheNight: offering him fake crab meat

bwahahahahahahahahaha.

/That being said, I really could go for some imitation crab...


Ah right its imitation not fake, say is that viagra-boner to stave off covid or are you just happy to see me?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next you will tell me that those 3 hot Asian women that mistakenly message me every day on WhatsApp and then ask if I want to invest in crypto are not real.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Korean named Joanna should have been his first clue.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I read this one reddit where this guy got a date on Tinder, shows up at a restaurant or coffee shop and there are 5 other dudes there. Then the woman comes in and starts an Amway presentation.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Claude Ballse: I am still amazed that my wife said yes to marriage, let alone a first date. I know what I look like. And that is also how I know that women talking to me are just scammers wanting money.

From online random emails to waitresses who just want gratuities. It's a scam.

I have some terrible news about your wife.
[Fark user image image 425x137]


Yeah, that's the kind of luck I have.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The5thElement: A Korean named Joanna should have been his first clue.


Wait... What?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: OddLlama: What's a Facebook dating website?

Honestly the whole thing is one if you're creative.  Nothing like hitting on the rabid frothy mouths that comment on local news stories with racist or ageist agendas, not even viagra can keep an angry fox news viewer hard with another man offering him fake crab meat and the opportunity to do a totally not gay pants-less godzilla impression on his train set together.


Do what advertisers do.  Pick stories that demonstrate the person is easily influenced and watch for the ones shouting the bullet points the loudest.

Then pick the hot ones, like and comment on their post with reinforcement of their point, wait until you see them comment again, and send them a message.  Works on any gender you want it to.  You just need to start with the right audience.

I mean, it works on my wife.  Ask the neighbors.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: mekkab: BumpInTheNight: offering him fake crab meat

bwahahahahahahahahaha.

/That being said, I really could go for some imitation crab...

Ah right its imitation not fake,



it's good how you had it.

/everyone else: google "jo on rails"
 
thejmz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean a scam is a scam, whether it involves crypto or not. Lonely idiots will be lonely idiots.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thejmz: I mean a scam is a scam, whether it involves crypto or not. Lonely idiots will be lonely idiots.


Matt doesn't think so! Crypto! Brave! Fabuuuulooosss!!!

He's an actor!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
