(MEL Magazine)   "Extreme ironing," which involves ironing a shirt while strapped to the back of a cab or climbing a mountain is a new made-up fad among manly men   (melmagazine.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who iron

/ handheld steamers are where it's at, when you have time for such things
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing, try taking a standing piss in a carpeted bathroom.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New' meaning "since the 90s at least..."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't you just f*cking iron? Just iron.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Styx - Too Much Time On My Hands
Youtube 5XcKBmdfpWs
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when do manly men give a shiat about ironed clothes? It's flannel. Let it do its thing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Can't you just f*cking iron? Just iron.


Media outlets don't pay for that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rookies"

Fark user image
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking News! (from 1995).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark that I have wrinkle proof Dickies
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first learned about "extreme ironing" on Fark about 20 years ago.

https://www.fark.com/hlsearch?qq=extr​e​me+ironing&undefined=Search&o=0&limlt=​0&limwp=-1&limtt=0&comment=&url=&email​=&name=&website=

Fark user image
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd comment but I'm presently wearing a re-purposed burlap bag as a shirt.
"Procrastination" - the butchest of manly pursuits.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fount it!

th.bing.com
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What gives extreme ironing it's enduring appeal? I think I first heard of it around the same time as planking, and planking is dead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: Breaking News! (from 1995).


Kids nowadays. They have got no historical sense, no memory of traditional and antique memes. They don't even remember electric irons with cords let alone the irons that were really made entirely of iron and heated on a cast iron stove.

Tsk! Tsk! (another thing no one remembers is tsking.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: What gives extreme ironing it's enduring appeal? I think I first heard of it around the same time as planking, and planking is dead.


New phrase: as dead as planking.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New as in started in the 1980s?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewWorldDan: I first learned about "extreme ironing" on Fark about 20 years ago.

https://www.fark.com/hlsearch?qq=extre​me+ironing&undefined=Search&o=0&limlt=​0&limwp=-1&limtt=0&comment=&url=&email​=&name=&website=

[Fark user image 850x687]


Have you heard about this new thing called "Planking"? Man, it's crazy!
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "New' meaning "since the 90s at least..."


Seriously, I remember hearing about this as early as '95 at least.

I remember playing this silly web-based multiplayer zombies-vs-survivors game on Netscape were bored survivors were carry out "feats of extreme ironing" in front of the shambling hordes.

Can't wait for this to become news again in another decade.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skybird659: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5XcKBmdf​pWs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The crimes committed to hair.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New? From Wiki

Extreme ironing was invented by Tony Hiam in 1980, near Settle in the Yorkshire Dales National Park in England. Inspired by his eccentric brother-in-law, John Slater, who ironed his clothes even when camping in a tent, Tony illustrated the futility of unnecessary ironing by doing it in bizarre situations such as mountain-lookouts,
 
Melvin Lovecraft [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only time "ironing" and "extreme" should be used in the same sentence goes something like "Ironing is extremely tedious and unnecessary, and I'm never going to do it again at any time or in any place."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Tonight, on Bored White Men!"
 
Frederf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Real extreme ironing is ironing the shirt you're wearing.
 
CaptainScrewy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bunch of jabroni's
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess everything is new to somebody at some point
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

