(Some Guy)   If chiropractor will crack your bones, then this guy is a reverse chiropractor   (cachevalleydaily.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He puts his bone in your crack.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got diphtheria? We're gonna crack your bones!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Crack is wack.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He puts his bone in your crack.



Burgess Meredith Grumpy Old Men Grumpier Old Men
Youtube hY6asH4iKGo

/First thing I thought of.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chiropractors are just bone/spine massage therapists.

If you gotta see them for longer than 3 months, then what they are doing is not working.

It's complimentary care. But it's not medical care.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: He puts his bone in your crack.


He backs your crones - pervert

/and rapes people
//so, 2 in the back of the head and into the ditch
///next
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Chiropractors are just bone/spine massage therapists.

If you gotta see them for longer than 3 months, then what they are doing is not working.

It's complimentary care. But it's not medical care.


Doesn't work as a blanket statement - depends a lot on what's happening.  If you've got issues from deformity/disease etc. that start distorting things again the moment they're done, you may well need ongoing appointments to readjust every X time frame for the foreseeable future.  Attempting to fix something that's not like that?  Then yeah your statement would stand
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Got diphtheria? We're gonna crack your bones!



Chiropractors are different to osteopaths, because of the spelling.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:

If you've got those issues then you should be looking at getting an osteopath instead.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If anyone is looking for an alternative they should come to Withywindle Chiropractors.  We use homeopathic chiropractic so there isn't any physical contact involved!
 
icebergcomics
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB Time: I was once called into a chiropractor who wanted me to draw a comic book for him where he was the superhero and he helped kids learn about chiropractic - because he wanted to have more kids as clients. I got a really creepy vibe from him. After I left the meeting, telling him I'd work up a quote, I was about to get into my car when his assistant came running out with a pamphlet. She said something like, I forgot to give this to you. It was just their basic pamphlet, the one she had already given me in the meeting. I told her I got one already. She looked me dead in the eyes and said "Don't do this project. The doctor doesn't need to be around kids." She held the stare, then went back inside. The next day I declined the project and have wondered ever since if I should have called somebody about Dr. Touch and his Magic Hands (that was what he wanted the hero to be called in the comic.)
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He tried to bone my girlfriend's crack, but she said there was nooo waaayyy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
my experience has been that the people that talk the most shiat about chiropractors haven't actually used one. they mostly know a chiropractor that they hate for personal reasons and make use of the low hanging fruit.

myself included.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

icebergcomics: CSB Time: I was once called into a chiropractor who wanted me to draw a comic book for him where he was the superhero and he helped kids learn about chiropractic - because he wanted to have more kids as clients. I got a really creepy vibe from him. After I left the meeting, telling him I'd work up a quote, I was about to get into my car when his assistant came running out with a pamphlet. She said something like, I forgot to give this to you. It was just their basic pamphlet, the one she had already given me in the meeting. I told her I got one already. She looked me dead in the eyes and said "Don't do this project. The doctor doesn't need to be around kids." She held the stare, then went back inside. The next day I declined the project and have wondered ever since if I should have called somebody about Dr. Touch and his Magic Hands (that was what he wanted the hero to be called in the comic.)


Dude....that's...not a cool story.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Got diphtheria? We're gonna crack your bones!


Lego Eddie Izzard - "Chiropractor" Sketch
Youtube FeUszIQGoiY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baorao: my experience has been that the people that talk the most shiat about chiropractors haven't actually used one. they mostly know a chiropractor that they hate for personal reasons and make use of the low hanging fruit.

myself included.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reverse Chiropractor is my favorite They Might Be Giants song
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: It's complimentary care. But it's not medical care.


Sure as fark isn't complimentary. Shiat's expensive
 
