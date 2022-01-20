 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Sound, Soft Cell, and Shonen Knife. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #303. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When you play The Sound, I love it.  Whatever record that is, I'd like to hear the whole thing.
I bought a RSD live one, and his voice gets too redundant and relentless.  Listened once, and now it's buried with that RSD Price acoustic unreleased new material RSD record, the one where he sings passionately about the evils (ironically) of eating meat.

/and interesting that the singer from The Sound originally sang for Cardiacs, whose music I first heard here and simply love.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
G'day everyone.

Been generally freaking myself the fark out this past couple of day watching Archive 81
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bright but chilly white north checking in. Happy Nearly Friday!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
buenas tardes, everyone.....fancy a quick warm-up?

Thompson Twins - She's In Love With Mystery (Single A Side, 1980)
Youtube buUmp5ujmzs
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Uranus: buenas tardes, everyone.....fancy a quick warm-up?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/buUmp5uj​mzs]


Haha awesome! Pre-synth TT always brings a smile to my face.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Present.

Weather's fine over here.  Michigan, not so much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
