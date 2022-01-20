 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   /We don't need no baby sitter/we don't need to let our ex know/ No excused absence from the classroom/Hey Teacher, dont leave your kids alone   (wfsb.com) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Arrest warrant, Arrest, Text messaging, arrest warrant, Kerry Lyn Caviasca, Child custody, Kerry Lyn Caviasca's ex-husband, Call of the house  
•       •       •

727 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2022 at 8:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
the children missed school that Monday with unexcused absences


"Left home alone while mom went to Florida" doesn't get you an excused absence?  Damn.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the kids was reportedly named Kevin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The texts further revealed that Caviasca told the children to "just eat candy" when they asked about what they should eat for dinner while she was gone.


Every kid everywhere reading this story:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is seriously farked up. What did she really think was going to happen?  That she'd get back and everything would be OK?  And the kids wouldn't tell anyone they were left alone for 2 days?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Liberal: What did she really think was going to happen?  That she'd get back and everything would be OK?


Let me tell you a little story about a January insurrection and a lot of very surprised people the next day when the feds showed up...
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Liberal: That is seriously farked up. What did she really think was going to happen?  That she'd get back and everything would be OK?  And the kids wouldn't tell anyone they were left alone for 2 days?


I agree. Doesn't she know what kids turn into without supervision?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Browse: The texts further revealed that Caviasca told the children to "just eat candy" when they asked about what they should eat for dinner while she was gone.


Every kid everywhere reading this story:

[Fark user image 850x361]


th.bing.comView Full Size

Approves.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, two under 12 is a little young for a weekend alone in a house WITH NO FOOD WHAT THE HELL WOMAN?!?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: That is seriously farked up. What did she really think was going to happen?  That she'd get back and everything would be OK?  And the kids wouldn't tell anyone they were left alone for 2 days?


Kids ruin everything
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should this not be a Florida tag?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a counterpoint:

Kids. Am I right?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
dangermouse.netView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Remember that time I got you arrested for leaving your kids for a couple days? Good times!" -- some boyfriend
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.