(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man running for city council goes to bar to sign up voters, gets in fight with guy and calls his girlfriend a 'c--t', blames it all on Church of Scientology   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Scientology, Clearwater, Florida, Aaron Smith-Levin, David Miscavige, Abuse, L. Ron Hubbard, Church of Scientology, Smith-Levin  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thetans made me do it
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face, no state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend," Officer Justin Hennis said, according to the video.

You hear that everyone? If you wanna punch someone in the head, just make sure he calls your girlfriend a c*nt right before.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Forget it folks, it's Clearwater, FL.

No, seriously, forget this place. Yes, it's that crazy/bad.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You see what happens when a religious cult doesn't believe in psychiatric help.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face, no state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend," Officer Justin Hennis said, according to the video.

You hear that everyone? If you wanna punch someone in the head, just make sure he calls your girlfriend a c*nt right before.


Yup.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems more qualified than the usual candidates - he had a job seven years ago.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gnosis301: scottydoesntknow: "You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face, no state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend," Officer Justin Hennis said, according to the video.

You hear that everyone? If you wanna punch someone in the head, just make sure he calls your girlfriend a c*nt right before.

Yup.


As they say "Them's fightin' words." And yes, if you call someone that name, and a few other names, you can expect a head-punching at the least.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face, no state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend," Officer Justin Hennis said, according to the video.

You hear that everyone? If you wanna punch someone in the head, just make sure he calls your girlfriend a c*nt right before.


Depends, is my gf being one?  Then go ahead, I won't love it much but they'll have a point.  Any other circumstance?  Yeah, they're not going to get anywhere trying to call the law down on you.  They started that fight, and well they know it
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've done some time in Clearwater, in my twenties, at the invitation of a gorgeous older woman who, as it turned out, was just trying to recruit me into Scientology. I left unsatisfied, confused and positive that lead makes water clear. In a month and a half I did not speak with anyone at any length that I did not think was absolutely insane.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face, no state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend," Officer Justin Hennis said, according to the video.

You hear that everyone? If you wanna punch someone in the head, just make sure he calls your girlfriend a c*nt right before.


"Fighting words" are a valid legal defense. Even if all a drunk says to you is "let's take this outside" you're in the clear to start swinging.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did Ted Cruise not only sponsor this article but greenlit the sub here at Fark too?


Aaron Smith-Levin is a farkup, but the Co$ is far, far worse.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Correction: TOM Cruise! (farking scientologists got into my spellchecker!)
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

coonts
 
mike_d85
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The scientology really just makes me want to side with this guy and assume they are running a smear campaign.  It just seems odd that a police report wouldn't identify his assailant, but the journalist can get ahold of them for comment.  And why is the paper repeatedly explaining what the candidate said and just glossing over that he was assaulted?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: "You could have the guy write out a confession that he punched you in the face, no state attorney will ever prosecute because of the words you said to his girlfriend," Officer Justin Hennis said, according to the video.

You hear that everyone? If you wanna punch someone in the head, just make sure he calls your girlfriend a c*nt right before.


I think it only works if you're a cop.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was at a bar, and started shooting his mouth off, and got in a fight because of it.  So, of course it wasn't alcohol that made him to it, it was the 'church' he left seven years ago...

/Occams razor.  How does it work?
//Not joking - if any former religion is going to drive you crazy and cause you ongoing problems after leaving, it's Scientology.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aaron Smith-Levin, a candidate for City Council Seat 5, acknowledged the disturbances. "I am a work in progress," he said.

"But vote for me now, even if I haven't got it all figured out just yet," he added
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I've done some time in Clearwater, in my twenties, at the invitation of a gorgeous older woman who, as it turned out, was just trying to recruit me into Scientology. I left unsatisfied, confused and positive that lead makes water clear. In a month and a half I did not speak with anyone at any length that I did not think was absolutely insane.


I am glad you got out, sounds like a risky situation
 
fustanella
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Aaron Smith-Levin, a candidate for City Council Seat 5, acknowledged the disturbances. "I am a work in progress," he said.

"But vote for me now, even if I haven't got it all figured out just yet," he added


I'll take that over "I know everything and refuse to change" any day.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I've done some time in Clearwater, in my twenties, at the invitation of a gorgeous older woman who, as it turned out, was just trying to recruit me into Scientology. I left unsatisfied, confused and positive that lead makes water clear. In a month and a half I did not speak with anyone at any length that I did not think was absolutely insane.


I did something similar, but to join a dotcom startup.  Scientology would have been a better choice.
 
