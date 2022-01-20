 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Illinois museum wants your stuff, Gen Xers. What are you going to contribute?   (travelawaits.com) divider line
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An original NES system with Super Mario Bros
A Walkman
JNCO Jeans
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lessee. I got one hand in my pocket and the other is flicking a cigarette.

So some lint, car keys, 37 cents, a lighter and a cigarette butt.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got some old Hustler magazines from the 80s. Pretty Iconic actually.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I didn't save any of my woods porn and found beer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some pictures of their mom.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not done with my stuff yet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My middle finger.
 
Meez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have a working Sony Walkman cassette player
a unused Apple Newton sealed in the box
functional Apple Powerbook 180 C
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An entire vocabulary based entirely on quotes from The Simpsons.
One avoided Noid.
A case of Zima.
A case of Crystal Pepsi.
One freshly gleamed cube.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The words blending in made it look like "Xerox Museum."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn just missed the cutoff
"Groovy"
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My apathy and indifference.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An exhibit dubbed "Growing Up Generation X" is coming to the Springfield museum in the fall

Found a pic of the place

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My Nike Force shoes (and Reebok copies), no-collar top-button shirt, light-blue jeans and standard swiss army knife.

...basically my entire MacGyver get-up.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Madonna's pap smear
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have some ennui on me
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A box of Kleenex from all their whining about being the forgotten generation
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever. We'll be lucky to get a broom closet between the boomer and millennial shiat
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/my first love
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: An entire vocabulary based entirely on quotes from The Simpsons.


Day_Old_Dutchie: An exhibit dubbed "Growing Up Generation X" is coming to the Springfield museum in the fall

Found a pic of the place

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 637x480]


Did I call it, or what?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2 part installment. 
smokingpipedepot.comView Full Size
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Saluki222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Pong machine.
A can of Billy Beer.
The Abe Lincoln hat I made out of construction paper to march in the bicentennial parade.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My ennui
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They can have the Ronald McDonald Happy Meal wristwatch I saved for no particular reason. Maybe display it alongside the original Swatch and a pair of Vuarnet cat eye sunglasses?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too bad, I sold my vintage stuff to pay down student loans
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have an original (working) Battlezone arcade game in my basement.

You can have that after I'm dead and maybe not even then.
 
tekmo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tipper Gore giving us a bunch of shiat.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think I have an original Game Boy somewhere.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pssh, like I care.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bondith: I think I have an original Game Boy somewhere.


I lost my actual Game Boy and most of my games. But I still have my Game Shark.
 
algman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Saluki222: A Pong machine.
A can of Billy Beer.
The Abe Lincoln hat I made out of construction paper to march in the bicentennial parade.


One of my earliest memories is the bicentennial parade in some mountain town (Frisco?) They had painted all the trash cans with that very patriotic 76 logo, and they the out candy from the floats....
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No legitimate X'er will go to or participate in this.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't have any of my childhood stuff anymore. Most of it was cheap plastic crap made in Taiwan.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One Maxell XLII-90 cassette tape with the Replacements' Let it Be on one side and Tim on the other

One pair Bugle Boy Jeans

One original Atari 2600 with faux wood panel front  and a Space Invaders cartridge

One VHS tape with two hours of scrambled Cinemax porn
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just threw away my Palm Pilot. It seemed really important to have in 2001 but I never used it. Ever. What was the point of that thing? I had an address book, I didn't need it digitized.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the difficulty with collecting items.  If the focus is on general history of the area, is the item worth acquiring and preserving?  Especially as globalization continues.  A unique item from town history?  Something made as a promotional material for a business or organization in town?  Something engraved with a prominent citizen's name or otherwise linked to a significant person or event?  Those are easy to justify collecting.  But just random material collection from the past 40 years, not so much.  Particularly if it is just one of a million exactly matching items churned out in a factory.  That's the trouble with local history museums.  Specific-focus and organizational museums have it easy.  Art museums have it easy.  Historic sites focused on one site have it easy.  But not town history museums.
 
drtgb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why would I farking care about any of this? Leave me alone.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My Members Only jacket and an Adidas dump sock
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

algman: Saluki222: A Pong machine.
A can of Billy Beer.
The Abe Lincoln hat I made out of construction paper to march in the bicentennial parade.

One of my earliest memories is the bicentennial parade in some mountain town (Frisco?) They had painted all the trash cans with that very patriotic 76 logo, and they the out candy from the floats....


I helped my WW2 vet grandfather hang a giant flag across the front his house for the bicentennial. We grilled and went to go see fireworks at the park in Northfield, NJ. One of the fireworks exploded on the ground and farked some people up. We left immediately. I won't forget that one....
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Holy cow...let's see....cassettes, albums, books, old phones, just about every computer and videogame console* from that era, and a crapload of Radio Shack devices.

And I will keep it here, perhaps I will start my OWN museum...


*including a Panasonic 3do, a TI994a, and several Commodore Amiga's....
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A telephone that's hardwired to the wall, rented from the phone company, and listed as "Teen telephone" in the White Pages.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bugle Boy pants -- I actually owned this exact pair:

di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
